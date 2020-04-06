MAx2RSI Gold

The MAx2RSI Gold trading robot is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor (EA) designed for the MetaTrader4 platform, built to capitalize on gold market volatility using a hybrid strategy of dual moving averages and the Relative Strength Index (RSI).

This robot suits traders who:

  • Prefer algorithmic precision over emotional decision-making.

  • Want exposure to gold without manual chart analysis.

  • Are comfortable with high-reward strategies that may involve elevated risk.

This robot trades a percentage of your account balance per trade (no fixed lot size) to maximise profit.

Рекомендуем также
Forex Daily Scalping EA
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Forex Daily Scalping EA is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. - Recommend ECN broker with LOW SPREAD: IC Market , Exness, NordFX , FXPRIMUS , Alpari , FXTM PARAMETERS: PRICE - the price distance to be covered in the allotted time period; TIME - time allotted in seconds; HL_PERIOD - n
Flying Gold
Kantinan Manatkasemsak
Эксперты
Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
HFT Hunter
Volodymyr Hrybachov
1 (2)
Эксперты
Внутридневной скальперский советник, торговля заключается на ловле резких скачков цен при высокой волатильности рынка. Может работать как рыночными, так и отложенными ордерами. Основное время советник находится в режиме ожидания, поэтому не следует ждать от него сразу быстрых результатов. Отвечает правилам FIFO. В момент времени по символу может быть открыт только один рыночный ордер. Мартингейл, сетка, хеджирование не используются. Внимание! Данный советник работает на скорости движения котиров
Hedge Guru
Safa Erden
Эксперты
Hedge Guru is a full automated Expert Advisor that can work on all timeframes with  all currencies . 1 Hour timeframe and major currencies recomended. It simply uses the combination of martingale and hedging strategies with stop loss to reduce the risk. MaximumLevel Parameter defines the point to close an order with loss. Attention: For targeting more profit with HEDGE GURU , using high lot size is not recommended, for targeting higher profits, HEDGE GURU should be used on multiple currencies
Auto3M Pro MT4
Mr Anucha Maneeyotin
5 (3)
Эксперты
AUTO3M Pro MT4   – это полностью автоматический советник для трендовой торговли, хеджирования и фильтрации новостей. Стратегия торговли   с использованием   MACE ,   скользящих средних ,   OBV ,   STD ,   ATR . STD   в основном используется для следования трендам. Стохастик   (главная и сигнальная линии) используется для открытия отложенных ордеров на покупку или продажу. Фибоначчи   применяется для установки уровней тейк-профита, поддержки и сопротивления. Советник   Auto3M Pro MT4   может рабо
Breakout Lookback Bars
Yeoh Kia Gee
Эксперты
Breakout Lookback Bars EA 1. OVERVIEW Breakout Lookback Bars EA is a specialized trading algorithm designed to identify and trade price breakouts based on historical high and low levels over a defined period (LookbackBars). The EA ensures systematic trade entries using a FloatingPips mechanism, which helps optimize trade placement and risk management. 2. Trading Strategy The EA detects breakout levels by analyzing the highest and lowest price over a defined period (LookbackBars). A Buy trade is
Indicators Trader MT4
Konstantin Nikitin
Эксперты
Автоматизированный мультивалютный советник с неограниченным количеством валютных пар. При этом можно на каждую отдельную валютную пару указать, как советник будет с ней работать. Можно добавлять ордера вручную. В эксперте не заложена определенная стратегия. Каждый сам выбирает какие функции он будет использовать. И по каким индикаторам и на каких ТФ с ними работать. Реальный счет, который полностью ведет эксперт. Используются MACD и Envelopes . Индикаторы Two Moving Average Envelopes RSI Force I
Intensive
Evgeniy Zhdan
Эксперты
Алгоритм советника определяет свечные фигуры дневных графиков, которые задают направление торговли внутри дня. Торговый эксперт определяет продолжительность нахождение цены в зонах перекупленности/перпроданности и начинает работу в сторону предполагаемого трендового движения. Каждая открываемая позиция имеет жесткие стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. В рынке может находиться только одна активная позиция. Разработка и тестирование советника производились на котировках 99% качества. Советник имеет встроенны
Gold Scanner EA
Md Atiqul Islam
Эксперты
Gold Scannar CI Averaging Martingale EA   Smart. Adaptive. Powerful. Built for Professionals. The CCI Averaging With TP, Equity Protect, Martingale EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to capitalize on market momentum shifts using CCI (Commodity Channel Index) signals. It intelligently scales into positions using an adaptive martingale strategy , with built-in hedging logic and equity protection for enhanced risk control. This EA is ideal for traders who underst
Prop Firm Scalper EA
Edward Murithi Kaibu
Эксперты
This is a prop firm compliant EA. It can be used in prop firms that allow news trading without fear of breaching the rules. It is a scalping trend following EA, Plug and play. Only need the adjusting of lot size parameters but can also be modified to fit many trading styles using the moving average parameters. It works best on EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD and USDCAD pairs on H1 time frame. But can work on any pair with modified settings according to your trading style. Can manage a 50$ account success
Nusantara MT4
Agus Santoso
Эксперты
Версия MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117011 Версия MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/117012 Nusantara EA – Умный прорыв с точностью отложенных ордеров "Nusantara" – это экспертный советник (EA), основанный на стратегии прорыва, которая улучшена с помощью дистанционного исполнения отложенных ордеров и оснащена системой переключения управления рисками. Разработан для серьезных трейдеров, которым нужна автоматизированная, безопасная стратегия, которая остается гибкой в ​​у
Forex Juggernaut
Joel Protusada
Эксперты
F O R E X  J U G G E R N A U T  A highly powerful Expert Advisor even if used only with one currency pair, GBPJPY. The system structure is focused on the precision of the order entries and safety.   The EA is suitable and recommended for newbies.        V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T   This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the  Margin Level %  and assumes that all open trades are cre
TW Scalper Robot MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Scalper Robot MT4 : Профессиональный скальпирующий эксперт-советник : Ищете профессиональное решение для быстрой и умной прибыли на рынке золота? TW Scalper Robot — специализированный скальпирующий бот, который сочетает в себе 3 продвинутых индикатора и точные торговые алгоритмы, чтобы помочь вам стать настоящим охотником за трендами. Благодаря продвинутым стратегиям управления рисками этот робот открывает позиции с полной защитой. Основные особенности TW Scalper Robot: 1- Только одна позиц
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Эксперты
Советник USD Killer Gemini — это решение для трейдеров, стремящихся максимизировать свои операции с помощью надежной и высокоавтоматизированной стратегии. Этот советник нового поколения, разработанный Felipe FX, сочетает в себе передовые технологии и передовые индикаторы для обеспечения эффективной и прибыльной торговли. Расширенные индикаторы для подтверждения входов, USD Killer были разработаны с использованием всей мощи AI Gemini, и мы находим на графике закономерности, которые ежедневно во
Secret Scalper
Burcak Sengezer
Эксперты
Secret Scalper - полностью автоматизированный советник. Является среднесрочным скальпером. Создан для скрытой работы. Советник закрывает ордера с прибылью или убытком по значению в валюте счета. Также устанавливает стоп-лосс. Работает по средне- и низкорисковой стратегии. При желании вы можете повысить риск, но делать это не рекомендуется. Логика работы советника достаточно сложна. Но сам он при этом прост в использовании. Большинство настроек устанавливаются автоматически при смене таймфрейма.
Autopilot scalping
Tran Thi Thu Huyen
Эксперты
Autopilot scalping is a trading bot on M5 timeframe. When the input conditions are satisfied, the EA will open an order based on scalping trading rules with full stoploss and take profit along with the support of bollinger bands, RSI. Robots do not use potentially risky strategies. the robot has no martingale, no grid. Only trading method based on strict rules with full stop loss and take profit The EA always has fixed stoploss and take profit orders. Bot is specially developed for the GBPUSD,
Magic Flash
Ho Wai Kee
Эксперты
Magic Flash is going to be a strong investent weapon for you.  Follow your established personal settings.  This EA can be turned into a fast and efficient but relatively high-risk EA,  it can also become a medium or low risk but slower profit.  High growth in a short period of time when in the right market conditions.  But if the market conditions are not right, the "Martingale Stop Loss" function to decisively leave the scene.  This EA is very varied and malleable.  This EA is built on the Sc
Success Forex
Mr Teerawoot Aonlamool
Эксперты
Way  to success  EA EA used to trade gold, try to get up to 10000 points of chart drag Trade according to trends, use up to 5 indicators to set values. It is a Martingale system. Fixed when the first lot lost by multiplying not over There is a trailing system. Stop comes when there is a profit. Max drawdown only 24.18% Testing Through the Crisis of War Within 6 months the profit reaches 128.74%
Grid and MACD
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Эксперты
Сеточный советник. Имеет несколько торговых стратегий основанных на индикаторе MACD. Установка виртуальных уровней трейлинг-стоп, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит могут быть в пипсах, в валюте депозита или процентах от баланса. В зависимости от настроек могут быть открыты разнонаправленные ордера для диверсификации рисков, закрытие которых может быть как и разнонаправленной так и однонаправленной корзиной ордеров. Сетка ордеров адаптивная, ведется рыночными ордерами. Если цена ушла в противоположную стор
MAs combo EA
Dora Nafwa Mwabini
Эксперты
Описание продукта: MA Crossover EA MA Crossover EA с RSI Filter — это надежный и полностью автоматизированный торговый робот, разработанный для MetaTrader 4 (MT4). Этот советник идеально подходит для трейдеров, ищущих систематический и дисциплинированный подход к торговле, поскольку он устраняет эмоциональное принятие решений и обеспечивает последовательное выполнение торговых стратегий. Основные характеристики Трейлинг-стоп для управления рисками: Советник включает функцию трейлинг-стопа, кот
TW Wolf Martingale MT4
Altan Karakaya
Эксперты
TW Wolf Martingale MT4 – Продвинутый Grid Trading EA с интеллектуальным управлением рисками TW Wolf Martingale MT4 — это продвинутый Grid Trading EA и Forex Expert Advisor, разработанный для трейдеров, которым необходим полный контроль рисков, гибкое исполнение и профессиональное управление сделками в различных рыночных условиях. Этот Smart Grid EA сочетает структурированную grid-логику с передовыми инструментами управления рисками, позволяя адаптировать систему к различным торговым инструмент
University
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
Moss Scalper     University EA   is a fully automated trading expert advisor robot that has been designed explicitly for scalping during the period of weak market volatility.   EA contains self-adaptive market algorithms with reinforcement learning elements.   This EA uses an advanced algorithm to find bespoke entry points and several additional filters for entering and exiting the market with ease. The EA has been subjected to stress tests for a period of 10 years and passes every year with a
Ghidorah
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Эксперты
I am glad to welcome you on the page of my product. Ghidorah EA  is a conceptually new automated trading advisor using a scalping strategy.  Ghidorah is a profitable and fully automated Expert Advisor for both beginners and pros. This EA is excellent for Long-Term Profits. Ghidorah is a proven short term scalping system with outstanding results over many thousands of trades. The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading and places pending orders at a possible break out levels.  Also, one of the
TrendSight Pro EA
Andri Maulana
Эксперты
Maximize your gold trading potential with TrendSight Pro EA , a sophisticated and automated trading solution specifically engineered for the high-intensity XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed for traders who value precision, safety, and consistent performance, this EA takes the guesswork out of technical analysis. Why Choose TrendSight Pro EA? TrendSight Pro EA isn't just another automated bot; it is a complete Gold Trading Strategy built on the foundation of the elite PaintBar trend-tracking system.
Mir Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
Mir Station MT4  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions Mir Station MT4     Have  neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation Mir Station MT4         It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      Mir Station MT4     is a plug and play system Mir Station MT4     It
ISS Station MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ISS Station MT4        it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions       ISS Station MT4         Have neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the correct market situation       ISS Station MT4               It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.        ISS Station MT4     is a plug and play
Heishi Forex Expert Advisor
Rene Schulthess
Эксперты
***        10 years profitable backtest on EURUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***    ***        10 years profitable backtest on GBPUSD (Jan 2010 - Jan 2020)    ***   Just try it, in use by myself! USE ON 5 DIGIT BROKERS (1.12345)            5 MIN FRAME ONLY DEFAULT SETTINGS ARE  READY FOR USE            DESIGNED FOR   EURUSD GBPUSD others possible see backtests    The EA calculates promising entry points according a carefully developed algorithm, based on moving averages and many other factors
Secret Rebate
Vinutthapon Bumroong
Эксперты
Description: Secret Rebate You Can Tracking All EA Status and Update in This Link  https://www.notion.so/Kaws-Ea-Tracking-25e8e514bbfe8003b336ce3c2f27fe85 Overview This Expert Advisor (EA) is designed for automated trading in the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It combines multiple technical indicators and risk management strategies to ensure efficient trading. This Ea is Sculp for rebate and safe strangies Key Features Risk Management Stop Loss & Take Profit : Configurable Stop Loss and Take Pr
Grid stability plus semi automatic
Oleg Papkov
Эксперты
Советник Grid stability plus semi automatic торгует по сигналам индикатора RSI . Сделки совершаются в разных направлениях, когда индикатор достигает значений 30 или 70 . Если индикатор больше 70 , то выбирается направление Short для начальных сделок, если индикатор меньше 30 , - направление Long . Прибыльные сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту. Убыточные обрабатываются советником по методу усреднения, выстраивается сеть сделок в том же направлении, рассчитывается уровень безубытка и при достижен
BG Night Worker
Boris Gulikov
Эксперты
Торговый эксперт скальпер-ночник. Работает в конце американской и начале азиатской сессии. Рабочий таймфрейм - M15. Для входа и выхода из рынка использует стандартные индикаторы. Каждому ордеру присваивается тейк-профит и страховочный стоп-лосс. При этом чаще всего закрытие ордеров происходит по показаниям индикаторов. В разделе "Обсуждение" будут выложены .set-файлы для торгуемых валютных пар. В советнике есть возможность включения новостного фильтра, который использует новостной индикатор. ВАЖ
С этим продуктом покупают
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (18)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.64 (11)
Эксперты
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial i
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить   Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Эксперты
Goldex AI:  сегодняшний успех станет завтрашним плодом СУПЕРСКИДКА В ТЕЧЕНИЕ ОГРАНИЧЕННОГО ВРЕМЕНИ! ПОСЛЕДНИЕ 2 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ЗА 299 USD ДО ПОВЫШЕНИЯ ЦЕНЫ. Живые сигналы > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Набор высокого риска Руководство и файлы конфигурации: Свяжитесь со мной после покупки, чтобы получить руководство и файлы конфигурации. Цена: Стартовая цена $899 и будет увеличиваться на $199 после каждых десяти продаж. Доступные копии: 2 Goldex AI - продвинутый торговый робот с нейронными сетями, т
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Jesko
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
Эксперты
Jesko EA  Jesko — это особый торговый советник , созданный на основе проверенной стратегии, которая оптимизировалась и тестировалась в течение многих лет. Он был протестирован на реальных счетах и показал себя как прибыльное и низкорисковое решение . Теперь мы решили сделать его доступным для всех. Signal live       Четыре месяца реального счета  Простая установка  Работает у любого брокера (рекомендуется ECN)  Минимальный депозит: 100$ 1,5 мин.: Золото Для тестирования: убедитесь, что на график
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность уста
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (1)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT5:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT4, и вы сможете получить Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За более подробной информацией обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Правило  
Trend AI EA
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.77 (43)
Эксперты
Советник Trend Ai разработан для работы с индикатором Trend Ai, который выполняет собственный анализ рынка, сочетая определение тренда с оперативными точками входа и оповещениями о развороте, и автоматически обрабатывает все сигналы индикатора! Советник содержит ряд внешних параметров, которые полностью настраиваются и позволяют трейдеру настроить советник по своему усмотрению. Как только появится зеленая точка, советник будет готов к покупке. Как только восходящий тренд подтвердится синей стр
Gold Medalist
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
Gold Medalist — это интеллектуальная система, ориентированная на волантильную торговлю на рынке XAUUSD. Она направлена на выявление и эффективное использование краткосрочных ценовых импульсов предоставляя трейдерам новые возможности для получения прибыли. Специальное предложение для первых 10 покупателей!  следующая цена $1495 полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Главное преимущество The Gold Medalist заключается в его уникальной системе ан
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Эксперты
Одна из самых мощных автоматических торговых стратегий 2025 года Мы преобразовали одну из сильнейших ручных торговых стратегий 2025 года в полностью автоматический торговый советник , основанный на TMA (треугольная скользящая средняя) с логикой CG . Только одна копия доступна по цене 550 долларов. После этого цена повысится до 650 и 750 долларов, а финальная цена составит 1200 долларов Сигнал в реальном времени >>>>> https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347208    Нажмите Данный Expert Advisor разр
FXbot mt4
Marek Kvarda
5 (1)
Эксперты
Этот робот использует собственный встроенный осциллятор и другие инструменты для измерения движения рынка (волатильность, скорость, сила и направление). В определенное время советник устанавливает невидимый отложенный ордер , с которым он продолжает работать согласно с установленным значением TradingMode. Рекомендуется брокер с низкой комиссией, точными котировками и без ограничения размера стоп-лосса. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм. Особенности защита от спреда защита от проскальзывани
Gold Garden MT4
Chen Jia Qi
5 (3)
Эксперты
Глубокое обучение меняет ландшафт торговли золотом, а интеллектуальные помощники, подобно садовникам, ухаживают за торговыми садами. "Золотой сад" EA использует интеллектуальные технологии глубокого обучения и 20-летний опыт обучения на данных для значительного повышения эффективности стратегии. С ним торговля становится проще и интеллектуальнее. Давайте вместе откроем эру интеллектуальной торговли и превратим трейдинг в цветущий сад. Это будет ваш эксклюзивный Gold Garden Steward. Версия для MT
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
5 (2)
Эксперты
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Swap Master MT4
Thang Chu
Эксперты
Unlike most other EAs in the market, I always assure every single of my EAs are of highest quality: Real trades will match backtesting. No loss hiden techniques to hide historical losses, no manipulated backtest to make backtesting curve smooth without loss (only naive traders believe in smooth upward curve with no risk - they are most likely scamming). My EA always have multi-years verified statistical trading edge. Robust and long term stable with sensible risk management. Not sensitive to sp
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.87 (30)
Эксперты
Технология на основе искусственного интеллекта с ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA — это продвинутый торговый экспертный советник, разработанный для GBPUSD и XAUUSD. Он ориентирован на безопасность, постоянную прибыль и бесконечную прибыльность. В отличие от многих других советников, которые полагаются на высокорисковые стратегии, такие как мартингейл или сеточная торговля. Infinity EA использует дисциплинированную, прибыльную стратегию скальпинга, основанную на нейронной сети, встроенной в машинное об
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Эксперты
Советник является системой, предназначенной для восстановления убыточных позиций. Авторский алгоритм локирует убыточную позицию, дробит ее на множество отдельных частей, и закрывает каждую из них отдельно. Простая настройка, отложенный запуск при просадке, локирование, отключение других советников, усреднение с фильтрацией тренда и частичное закрытие убыточной позиции встроенные в один инструмент Именно использование закрытия убытков частями позволяет уменьшать убытки с меньшей загрузкой депозит
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (31)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ — ДЕКАБРЬ 2025 В конце ноября 2024 года советник Aurum был выпущен в продажу. Всё это время он торговал в реальных условиях без фильтра новостей, без дополнительных защитных условий и без сложных ограничений — и при этом уверенно оставался на плаву. Live Signal Этот год работы на реальном рынке наглядно показал надёжность самой торговой системы. И только после этого, опираясь уже на реальный опыт и статистику, в декабре 2025 года мы выпустили большое обновление: полностью обновлена
KT Gold Drift EA MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Эксперты
ICMarkets Live Signal: Нажмите здесь Советник предлагается по стартовой цене на раннем этапе. Цена будет увеличиваться после каждых нескольких продаж и никогда не будет снижаться. Ранние покупатели получают наилучшую доступную цену. Что необходимо для успешной работы с KT Gold Drift EA? Терпение. Дисциплина. Время. KT Gold Drift EA основан на реальном торговом подходе, используемом профессиональными трейдерами и частными управляющими фондами. Его сила заключается не в краткосрочных всплесках пр
Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 1/5   копий по этой цене ---> Следующая цена 250$ // Версия MT5 Gold King AI был создан с использованием TensorTrade, открытого фреймворка Python, разработанного специально для создания, обучения, оценки и развертывания надежных торговых алгоритмов с использованием метода усиленного обучения. Алгоритм работает во время торговой сессии в Нью-Йорке. После анализа рынка в течение нескольких часов с целью выявления интересующих областей он размещает отложенные ордера, которые исполн
BlackCat Grid
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
5 (1)
Эксперты
"BlackCat Grid" — автоматизированный торговый советник (эксперт-советник), разработанный для платформы MetaTrader 4, специализирующийся на использовании стратегии сетки ордеров (Grid Trading). Он предназначен для автоматической торговли на валютном рынке Forex, минимизируя необходимость постоянного ручного вмешательства трейдера. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Принцип работы Советник открывает серию ордеров в соответствии с заданным шаг
Gann Gold EA MT4
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Эксперты
Live signal   (245% Profit in one month - Deposit 340$ profit 1080$) - Final real price is 999$ - Discount and price is 199$,  Price will be increased after 2 purchases. Welcome, Gold GANN Expert opens automatically trade with Highly profit, Fixed small Stop loss. After purchase, You will receive one more EA for Free! Contact me for this BONUS! (BUY 1, GET 1 FREE) - Lifetime update free No Martingale, No Grid, No Scam I am focused on help my clients, not just earn. The Gann Gold
Bitcoin Scalper Pro MT4
Yevhenii Mavletbaiev
5 (2)
Эксперты
Обязательно свяжитесь со мной после покупки написав в личные сообщения!  Также если у вас возникли вопросы перед покупкой, не стесняйтесь задавать их.  Осталось только несколько копий по 129$. Следующая цена 399$ Живой сигнал Мониторинг Версия MT5 Познакомьтесь с вашим надежным помощником на крипторынке —   Bitcoin Scalper Pro. Это и деальное решение для тех, кто хочет торговать биткоином профессионально и эффективно!   Этот уникальный торговый советник создан специально для торговли биткоин
Advanced Multi Scalping EA m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING — полностью автоматическая многопарная торговая система — очень безопасная и с устойчивым ростом. Этот прибыльный скальпинговый советник действительно является одной из самых стабильных систем на рынке в настоящее время — он совершает около 70–100 сделок в месяц. Загрузите набор файлов советника для тестирования и торговли: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Особенност
DualGrid MT4
DRT Circle
Эксперты
Эксперт-консультант DualGrid DualGrid — это многостратегический сеточный советник, разработанный для обеспечения гибкого контроля рисков, расширенной логики работы с сеткой и тщательно протестированного поведения при исполнении ордеров. Советник объединяет две независимые торговые стратегии, каждая из которых разработана с учетом различных подходов к взаимодействию с рынком, что позволяет трейдерам адаптировать советника к различным предпочтениям в отношении риска и торговым условиям. После по
XGen AI Scalper MT4
Burak Baltaci
Эксперты
XGen AI Scalper MT4 | Автоматическая торговая система на базе искусственного интеллекта XGen AI Scalper — это сложный советник, в архитектуре которого напрямую интегрированы алгоритмы на базе нейронных сетей. Система использует модели машинного обучения для выявления высоковероятных точек входа на рынок по всем торговым инструментам. Ключевые особенности Универсальная совместимость Совместимость со всеми валютными парами, драгоценными металлами, криптовалютами и индексами. Рекомендуемые таймф
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Эксперты
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
Gold Trade Pro
Profalgo Limited
4.61 (23)
Эксперты
Запустить промо! Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по 449$! Следующая цена: 599$ Окончательная цена: 999$ Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here New live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro присоединяется к клубу советников по т
Другие продукты этого автора
Strategy RsiMfi100 EA
Kevin John Hastings
Эксперты
Strategy: RsiMfi100 is a precision-engineered Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4, designed to capitalize on gold market trends using a dual-oscillator approach. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI)—two powerful momentum indicators—to identify high-probability entries and exits in trending conditions. Core Concept: The strategy monitors overbought and oversold zones across both RSI and MFI simultaneously, filtering out noise and false signals. When both indica
Rsimfi100 go
Kevin John Hastings
Индикаторы
Enhance your trading strategy with this indicator from tr1cky.com . When the indicator turns red - Hold off When the indicator turns green - Proceed with the trade in the direction indicated by the indicator This indicator provides insights into the market’s momentum and the optimal trading direction. Derived from its successful Expert Advisor counterpart, the RSIMFI100 go indicator is now available. Happy trading!
RSIMFI100 the forex monster
Kevin John Hastings
Эксперты
RSIMFI100: The Forex Monster by tr1cky.com Unleash the beast of trend logic with RSIMFI100 – The Forex Monster, a multicurrency MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered for disciplined breakout trading across global FX pairs. Built by tr1cky.com, this EA fuses momentum intelligence with dynamic risk control, making it a formidable ally for algorithmic traders who demand precision and power. ️ Core Features • Dual-Momentum Engine: Combines RSI and MFI readings into a custom RSIMFI oscillator,
RsiMfi100 strain
Kevin John Hastings
Эксперты
RSIMFI100 Strain EA — Multi-Timeframe Momentum Logic for Precision Entries The RSIMFI100 Strain Expert Advisor is a high-discipline, momentum-driven trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. It combines the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Money Flow Index (MFI) across three timeframes—H4, D1, and MN1—to identify high-probability reversal zones and execute trades with calculated risk. Core Strategy RSIMFI100 Strain uses a unique multi-timeframe confirmation logic: Buy Setup : Triggered w
Rsimfi100 go MT5
Kevin John Hastings
Индикаторы
Enhance your trading strategy with this indicator from tr1cky.com This indicates buying and selling strength. Look for correlation on multiple timeframes for best indication and confidence in your trade. This indicator is simply RSI-MFI for buying and MFI-RSI for selling and is used in the successful expert advisors by tr1cky,com that just use this indicator for execution.
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв