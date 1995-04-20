Smart Signal Generation

Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator

Overview

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated risk management levels.


Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

  • Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .
  • Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.
  • Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity


Key Features Multi-Strategy Analysis

  • EMA Crossover System (50/200 periods) for identifying major trend directions

  • ADX Trend Filter to measure trend strength and validity

  • SuperTrend Indicator for volatility-based trend confirmation

  • Hull Moving Average for smoother, more responsive trend detection

Professional Dashboard Interface

  • Real-time monitoring of 28 currency pairs + gold

  • Color-coded signals (Green for BUY, Red for SELL, Gray for NEUTRAL)

  • Complete trade setup including Entry Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

  • Strategy confirmation columns showing each system's current bias

  • Win rate percentage for each instrument based on historical performance

Smart Signal Generation

  • Multi-confirmation system requires at least 3 of 4 strategies to agree

  • Risk-managed positions with automatic 1:2 risk-reward ratio calculation

  • Real-time updates refreshing every second for the most current market analysis

Trading Strategies Incorporated

This indicator combines the most powerful trend-following methodologies:

  1. Moving Average Crossover (50/200 EMA) - The classic trend identification system

  2. Average Directional Index (ADX) - Filters only strong, valid trends

  3. SuperTrend Indicator - Volatility-adjusted trend following with stop loss guidance

  4. Hull Moving Average - Reduced lag for earlier trend detection

Benefits for Traders For Beginner Traders

  • Clear visual signals eliminate analysis paralysis

  • Complete trade setup with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

  • Educational value by showing how multiple strategies confirm each other

  • Risk management built-in with proper risk-reward ratios

For Advanced Traders

  • Multi-currency monitoring without switching charts

  • Strategy confirmation across multiple timeframes and systems

  • Customizable parameters for each strategy component

  • Time-saving analysis across all major pairs simultaneously

For Professional Traders

  • Institutional-grade analysis in a single dashboard

  • Historical performance metrics for each instrument

  • Simultaneous correlation analysis across currency markets

  • Efficient portfolio management tool for multiple positions

Technical Specifications

  • Platform: MetaTrader 4

  • Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1 and M15)

  • Currency Pairs: 28 major and cross pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, and more

  • System Requirements: Standard MT4 installation

  • Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second refresh)

Pricing & Value

Why this indicator is worth every penny:

  • Replaces 4+ individual indicators saving you $200+ in separate purchases

  • Saves 2-3 hours daily on market analysis across multiple pairs

  • Potentially increases profitability through confirmed, high-probability signals

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What platform do I need to use this indicator?

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It requires a standard MT4 installation to function correctly.

2. How are the main BUY/SELL signals generated?

A signal is generated only when there is a strong consensus among the built-in strategies. The dashboard requires at least 3 out of the 4 indicators (EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, Hull Moving Average) to agree on a trend direction before it issues a clear BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signal.

3. Can I adjust the settings for the individual indicators?

Yes. The dashboard offers customizable parameters for each of the four strategy components. This allows advanced traders to fine-tune the indicator to their specific trading style and preferences.

4. What instruments does the dashboard cover?

The dashboard monitors a total of 29 instruments: 28 major and cross-currency Forex pairs (like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) plus Gold (XAU/USD).

5. What are the best timeframes to use with this dashboard?

While the indicator works on all timeframes, it has been optimized for the H1 (1-Hour) and M15 (15-Minute) charts to achieve the best performance.

6. How does the indicator determine the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels?

The Stop Loss level is guided by the volatility-based SuperTrend indicator. The Take Profit level is then automatically calculated to provide a fixed 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring your potential profit is twice your potential risk on every trade setup.

7. What happens if the strategies don't agree?

If fewer than three strategies align on a direction, the dashboard will display a NEUTRAL signal, indicated by the color Gray. This is a built-in filter to help you avoid trading in uncertain or sideways markets.

8. How is the "Win Rate" shown on the dashboard calculated?

The win rate percentage displayed for each instrument is based on historical performance. The indicator backtests its signal-generation strategy over past market data to provide a historical probability metric for its signals.

9. Is this an automated trading robot (EA)?

No, this is a trading indicator, not an automated robot. It provides a complete trade setup with an entry price, stop loss, and take profit level, but you are responsible for manually executing and managing the trade.

10. Do I need to buy four separate indicators to make this work?

No, you do not. The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is an all-in-one tool. It integrates the functionality of the EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, and Hull Moving Average into a single dashboard, saving you the cost and chart space of purchasing and loading them individually.


推荐产品
NeuroExtMT4
Dmytryi Voitukhov
专家
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   actual version Signal  https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1516213 You can use any tool. The bases will be automatically created at the start of the Learn. If you need to start learning from 0 - just delete the base files. Initial deposit - from 200 ye. Options: DO NOT ATTEMPT TO TEST WITHOUT NEURAL NETWORK TRAINING! it is enough for the balance graph after training to be horizontal. generating a training base is extremely simple.  there is a ready-made training for
FREE
Binary Option Signal
Yaroslav Varankin
指标
Indicator for binary options arrow is easy to use and does not require configuration works on all currency pairs, cryptocurrencies buy signal blue up arrow sell signal red down arrow tips do not trade during news and 15-30 minutes before their release, as the market is too volatile and there is a lot of noise it is worth entering trades one or two candles from the current period (recommended for 1 candle) timeframe up to m 15 recommended money management fixed lot or fixed percentage of the depo
Currency RSI
Lobar Berdiyarova
指标
Advanced Currency Strength Indicator Comprehensive Market Analysis in One Tool User-Friendly and Versatile for All Traders This indicator simplifies market analysis by evaluating the strength of 28 forex currency pairs, along with Gold, Silver, and other selected instruments. By using a Triangular Moving Average (TMA) and ATR-based bands, it provides a structured view of market movements, assisting traders in making informed decisions. Identify Market Trends Efficiently The indicator helps ass
Trade History Exporter
Stefan Ferreira
实用工具
Trade History Exporter automatically exports trade history to a CSV (comma separated values) file. Trade History Exporter: - automatically exports trade history every time a trade is closed - allows you to manually force an export by using the "W" key on your keyboard - can use Order Comments as Magic Numbers - useful for instance when using a Trade Copier - calculates the Net Profit per trade
FORCES VARIATION
Nacer Kessir
5 (2)
指标
The most important thing in my system of forces, is the variation and changing of these forces. It is the key to the whole system, and from this point, my second indicator called FORCES-VARIATION appeares important. The indicator is represented in a separate window in the form of the green histogram and the red curve . The parameter NPIuPeriod represents the number of bars on which we calculate the variation of buyers forces. The parameter NPIdPeriod represents the number of bars on which we cal
Heaven Assistent Easy Managment EA
Nicolae Stelian Raiu
实用工具
Heaven Assistant: Simplify Your MT4 Management Simplify the management of the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform with the Heaven Assistant . This Expert Advisor (EA) is a robust tool that allows you to control and customize your trading environment in an efficient and user-friendly manner. Key Features: Multiple Pairs Opening: Quick access to most currency pairs, both major and minor, plus exotic pairs. The ability to open indices, metals, and cryptocurrencies with a single click. Template Change: Easi
Accurate Gold
Willie Lim
指标
Accurate Gold   指标是一款用户友好的工具， 无论交易者的经验水平如何，都具有直观和简单易用的特点。它专为在黄金市场上寻找M5时间框架上精确信号的交易者而设计。该指标采用先进的数学算法来分析价格波动和成交量动态，生成准确的买入和卖出信号。该指标的独特特点，包括其不重绘的性质，为交易者提供了有关潜在市场反转的宝贵见解，从而支持明智的决策。它在图表上的视觉呈现，以及听得见的警报和推送通知，提升了用户体验，使其成为寻求交易策略精准性和可靠性的黄金交易者工具包中的有价值的补充。 $ XX - 在有限的时间内，前5位支持者 的价格为 XX 美元 ( 发布 价 )。 ( %   售罄) $88 - 零售价格为88美元 。  $88 + X ($100)   –   每购买3个，价格将增加100美元。 在此查看 MT4信号 ，论坛讨论请点击 这里 。 建议： 时间框架：仅限M5 货币对： 仅限   XAUUSD  / BTCUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw或Razor，具有非常低的点差 经纪商时间：任何时间 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone的R
News Robo
Thushara Dissanayake
2 (1)
专家
News Robo Expert Advisor 是一个强大的工具，旨在帮助新闻交易者在新闻发布期间打开带有隐藏止损的挂单。它提供多种功能，可增强您的交易体验并保护您的交易。 News Robo 的主要功能之一是隐藏止损，这对于喜欢向做市商经纪人隐瞒止损的新闻交易者来说是理想的选择。一旦实现盈利头寸，止损会自动显示，让您有效地确保您的收益。此外，Expert Advisor 采用适当的风险管理技术来确保您的交易资金受到保护。 使用 News Robo，您有两种打开挂单的选项：快速模式和时间模式。快速模式使您能够根据默认设置快速打开挂单，如果您忘记手动设置消息时间，则提供了一个方便的解决方案。另一方面，时间模式允许您指定打开挂单的确切时间，提供更多的灵活性和自定义。 Expert Advisor 的设计具有用户友好的设置，使所有经验水平的交易者都可以使用它。您可以根据您的交易偏好轻松配置手数、最大风险、追踪止损、止损、获利和放置挂单的距离等参数。 EA 还提供快速活动，确保在新闻事件期间及时执行交易。它提供通知警报，让您随时了解重要的市场动态，即使您没有主动监控您的交易平台。 为了进一步
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
专家
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
指标
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
BonosuAttack
Anthonius Soruh
指标
Bonsosu attack is Binary indicator for binary option trade highly winrate and highly return ........... Design for full auto trade with bot or connetor from MT4 to Binary Broker ...____ Easy to use, No repaint,,, ___  Time frame M1 only, ..... ___  Work with 28 forex pair without martingale, ....__  Support all binary broker, .... Trading with experation ..... 
Currency Strength Meter MT4 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
5 (1)
指标
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
Gann Box MT4
Frederic Jacques Collomb
5 (1)
指标
Gann Box 指标是一个强大且多功能的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别和利用市场的关键水平。该指标允许在图表上绘制一个矩形，该矩形会自动划分为多个区域，并带有战略水平 0, 0.25, 0.50, 0.75, 1 。当价格触及其中一个水平时，会触发警报，从而为交易决策提供宝贵的帮助。您可以即时了解市场相对于您绘制区域的变化情况。要绘制一个区域，只需绘制一个简单的矩形并将其命名为 GannBox 。 该指标适用于所有类型的交易者，无论是使用 支撑和阻力 概念、 供需 理论的交易者，还是 ICT 技术或 公平价值缺口 (FVG) 专家。 无论您是 日内交易者 、 波段交易者 还是 趋势交易者 ， Gann Box 都可以帮助您更好地理解和预测市场走势，同时提高您的反应能力和交易表现。 MT5 版本 Gann Box 是一个 多时间框架 指标：它可以绘制在更大的时间框架上，比如 H1，同时允许在较小的时间框架（如 15 分钟图表）上进行更精确和快速的交易。 除了其灵活性之外，该工具还可以通过直观的 管理面板 在图表上进行全面自定义。此面板允许根据您的偏好激活或禁用每个级别，并启用或禁用相关的警
Reverse slave copier
Mariia Rudkovska
实用工具
Reverse copier is a tool that will open opposite buy/sell orders from your master account. It will help you with low profit EA's that lose consistenly and turn it to wins. Feel free to ask for new functions/features and I will add it. Now it's a simple MT5 to MT4 bridge with straightforward logic of one position open/close.  How to install: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/141604
FREE
Pin Bars
Yury Emeliyanov
5 (4)
指标
主要用途："Pin Bars"旨在自动检测金融市场图表上的pin bars。 针杆是具有特征主体和长尾的蜡烛，可以发出趋势反转或修正的信号。 它是如何工作的：指标分析图表上的每个蜡烛，确定蜡烛的身体，尾巴和鼻子的大小。 当检测到与预定义参数相对应的引脚柱时，指示器会根据引脚柱的方向（看涨或看跌）在图表上用向上或向下箭头标记它。 参数: TailToBodyRatio-定义尾部长度和针杆主体尺寸之间的最小比率。 NoseToTailRatio-设置"鼻子"和销杆尾部之间的最大允许比率。 ArrowSize-定义标记的pin条与图表上指向它的箭头之间的距离。 应用："Pin Bars"指标可用于识别潜在的趋势反转点，并产生进入市场或平仓的信号。 当正确使用并与其他技术指标和分析方法相结合时，该指标能够改善交易结果。 其他产品 :   https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/yura1994ru/seller#products 重要事项: 该指标不是一个现成的交易系统，应该与其他分析工具结合使用。 建议在真实账户上使用指标之前，先在历史数据上测试和优化指标的参数。
FREE
BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
指标
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
FREE
KFX Dashboard EA
Peter Kariuki Thande
实用工具
** Automatically Adds to your existing trades that you open ** KFX Dashboard EA monitors Price Action using Candle Direction + Moving Average on Multiple currency pairs (selected by you) and on Multiple Timeframes (selected by you). The dashboard also reveals Currency Strength of pairs based on your Moving Average selection. KFX Dashboard EA option to set Stop Loss(SL) and Take Profit(TP) based on your selected Timeframe and ATR / Points settings. Trailing stop by ATR / Points also available (s
Smart Currency Strength
Francesco Baldi
指标
Smart Currency Strength   is a powerful yet simple indicator that measures the strength of individual currencies. It features a graphic panel that lists the main currencies and their strength in each timeframe, ranging from 0 (most oversold) to 100 (most overbought). The strength for all currencies in the current timeframe is also shown in a separate window as a multi-line graph, where each currency is represented with a different color, this allows you to monitor the evolution of strength tre
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
指标
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
Renko Star 是一个 mt4 箭头型指标，旨在交易砖形图表，该指标有一个回溯测试仪表板，可以告诉交易者有用的信息，例如胜率和赢得的点数，它还给出了 atr x 乘法中的 tp 和 sl，该指标给出了其柱线开盘或柱内信号，它有一个黄色标记，将标记给出信号的确切价格，使用该指标的方法是根据指标给出的箭头打开买入或卖出并设置 tp和 sl 也由指标给出，调整指标设置将导致更好或最差的结果，因此您必须更改它们，直到您在仪表板上获得可以信赖的良好结果。 该指示器不会重新绘制或背面绘制 参数 ： atr tp : 基于 atr 的 tp 值 atr sl ：基于 atr 的 sl 值 ATR期 明星时期 星形滤镜 历史记录：需要回测多少历史记录 spread : 在计算中使用spread进行回测 显示点数：如果设置为 true，指标将以点数显示每个信号结果 箭头以及 tp 和 sl 颜色 警报设置 面板/仪表板位置
MarketPowerScalper
Anatolii Khlenov
专家
MarketPowerScalper 是一款多貨幣對超短線交易機器人，可在 MT4 平台上交易 EURUSD、USDCAD、AUDUSD 和 GBPUSD 貨幣對。 MarketPowerScalper 使用其開發者開發的獨特演算法進行買賣決策。 MarketPowerScalper 無需任何額外設定；只需輸入停損、止盈和手數即可開始交易。預設情況下，停損和止盈均設定為 40 點。買賣作業完成後，MarketPowerScalper 會發出聲音訊號通知您。 MarketPowerScalper 不支援馬丁格爾策略或網格策略。 MarketPowerScalper 僅交易 EURUSD、USDCAD、AUDUSD 和 GBPUSD 貨幣對，不交易其他貨幣對。 MarketPowerScalper 佔用極少的運算資源，因為其開發者專注於數學運算而非無休止的運算迭代。
TMA AI Bands
Monique Ellen Miranda Dos Santos
指标
DualVWAP
Kourosh Hossein Davallou
指标
Dual Timeframe VWAP Indicator for MT4  Description Professional VWAP indicator that displays both **Daily** and **Weekly** VWAP simultaneously on your chart.   Features: - Dual VWAP Lines: Blue for Daily, Red for Weekly - Configurable Bands: Two deviation bands for each timeframe - Session Control: Customizable trading hours for Daily VWAP - Clean Visuals: Solid lines for main VWAP, dashed for bands - Optimizable: Parameters can be optimized using Genetic Algorithm Key Settings: - Enable/di
Donchian Breakout Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
指标
这   唐奇安突破扫描仪专业版   是一个全面的   多符号监控工具   自动跟踪   唐奇安通道突破   涵盖各种交易工具和时间框架。这款先进的扫描仪使用经典的   唐奇安通道方法 ，识别您所选投资组合中出现的重大突破形态。该系统通过直观的   颜色编码按钮界面 ，其中绿色按钮表示   看涨突破   和红色按钮信号   看跌突破 ，每个突破都清楚地标明各自的时间范围，以便快速评估。 这   多时间框架能力   允许交易者监控不同时间范围内的突破收敛，从短期 M1 走势到长期 D1 和 W1 趋势。扫描仪的   仪表板样式显示   提供当前市场状况的有组织的概述，重点突出哪些工具显示出最有前景   突破机会   涵盖多种时间视角。点击任意信号按钮，交易者即可立即访问相应的图表   唐奇安通道已经绘制出来 ，简化了分析过程，并在快速变化的市场条件下节省了宝贵的时间。 主要特点 多符号扫描： 同时监控多达无限的交易工具，寻找突破机会 多时间框架分析： 跟踪从 M1 到月度图表的 9 个不同时间框架 视觉信号仪表板： 颜色编码按钮（绿色/红色）显示突破方向和时间范围 一键图表访问： 通过
Price Matrix
Shellard Securities (Pty) Ltd
指标
The dashboard indicator has been designed to quickly show the trader the price movements of various currency pairs.   The user is able to select 3 different timeframes to analyse. When the pip difference for each respective timeframe is either positive or negative, the pair block will be coloured green or red respectively. This allows the trader to view which timeframes are in agreement, as well as the pip movements therein.   A good visual tool to view multiple pairs and timeframes at once.   T
Pct Multi Probability Indicator
Fabio Albano
指标
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns , including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patte
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
指标
Smart FVG 指标 MT4 – MetaTrader 4 高级公平价值缺口检测 Smart FVG 指标为 MetaTrader 4 提供专业的公平价值缺口（Fair Value Gap，FVG）检测、监控和告警功能，所有信息都直接显示在图表上。它将基于 ATR 的过滤与结构感知逻辑相结合，帮助你去除噪音、适应流动性，并只保留最关键的不平衡区域，从而做出更加精确的交易决策。 主要优势 精准的 FVG 检测：识别真正的市场低效，而不仅仅是简单的 K 线价格跳空。 基于 ATR 的自适应精度：根据不同市场与周期自动过滤低质量信号。 实时有效性跟踪：当价格填补或突破缺口时，相关区域会被自动延伸、调整或删除。 高度可视化与自定义：可根据任何模板自定义颜色、线型和填充样式。 实用告警功能：对新出现、被填补或被突破的 FVG 提供实时通知。 性能优化：轻量化设计，适合多品种、多周期同时扫描。 工作原理 将指标加载到任意 MT4 品种与时间周期图表上。 算法会扫描历史与实时 K 线，标出当前有效的 FVG 区域。 ATR 逻辑会根据当前波动率和流动性动态调整检测条件。 当价格完全回补缺口
FREE
Trend Mate MultiFrame
ANGEL CALLE CRUZ
指标
This EA is an extension for the free trade indicator Trend Mate . https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50082 The main idea is to support your decision to  trade  according to the current trend. It is possible to configure alert and push notification to receive when entering to first candle for bull / bear trend. For this extension of the free indicator now it is possible to filter the current trend info with other timeframes. For example show trend for timeframe M5 considering also timeframe
Superb Scalper MT4
Anshaal Rehman
指标
Super Scalp Indicator MT4    is a unique  trend reversal  100% non-repainting  multi-algo indicator that can be used on all symbols/instruments:   forex,   commodities,   cryptocurrencies,   indices,   stocks .    Super Scalp Indicator MT4    will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard algos When indicator give a valid buy or sell signal, a corresponding arrow will be printed on the chart, open trade at start of the next candle/bar
Trend StarteR
Abdulkarim Karazon
指标
Trend StarteR — это индикатор на основе нескольких RSI, который подает сигналы восходящего и нисходящего тренда в виде стрелок. Индикатор был создан для прогнозирования возможного тренда и помощи трейдерам в торговле по этим трендам. Этот индикатор не перерисовывает обратную краску руды, сигнал этого индикатора не задерживает. ================= Рекомендации: брокер с низким спредом, любой таймфрейм, но лучше придерживаться M5 и выше, чтобы побить спред. ================================= Парамет
该产品的买家也购买
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (152)
指标
Gann Made Easy 是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示、奖金和 GANN MADE EASY EA 助手！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (4)
指标
NEW YEAR 2026 SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 99 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY AT This price From 10th Jan -20th Jan MIDNIGHT Final offer GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS New Year EVE Prices will be increased to 150 after the offer period ends Full Fledged EA and Alert plus for alerts will also be provided in this offer along with the purchase of Indicator. Limited copies only at this price and Ea too. Grab your copy soon Alert plus for indicator with set file is kept in comment section with the image  SMC Blast Signa
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
指标
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (102)
指标
目前八折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个仪表板软件适用于28种货币对。它基于我们的两个主要指标（高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动）。它对整个外汇市场提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示高级货币强度值，货币运动速度和28个外汇对在所有（9）时间段的信号。想象一下，当你可以使用图表上的单一指标观察整个市场，以确定趋势和或剥头皮的机会时，你的交易将得到改善 我们已经在这个指标中建立了一些功能，使你更容易识别强势和弱势货币，同时识别和确认潜在的交易。该指标以图形方式显示货币的强势或弱势是增加还是减少，以及它在所有时间段的表现。 增加的新功能是动态市场斐波那契水平，它适应当前的市场条件变化，这是一个已经在我们的高级货币强度28和高级货币冲动指标中使用的成熟的加分项。 在交易时，总是将弱势货币和强势货币配对，这个新指标将帮助你做到这一点。 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708783 特点  显示每个时间段的ACS28和GAP-speed（冲动）的货币强度值。 列：颜色代码以7种颜色显示货币强度：强势
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.38 (13)
指标
Game Changer 是一款革命性的趋势指标，适用于任何金融工具，可将您的 MetaTrader 平台升级为强大的趋势分析工具。该指标不会重绘，也不会出现滞后。它适用于任何时间范围，有助于识别趋势，发出潜在反转信号，可用作追踪止损机制，并提供实时警报，以便您快速做出市场反应。无论您是经验丰富的交易员、专业人士，还是寻求优势的初学者，这款工具都能帮助您自信、自律地进行交易，并清晰地了解潜在的趋势动态。 购买后立即联系我，即可获得个人奖励！您可以免费获得我们的强力支撑和趋势扫描指标，请私信我！ 请注意，我不在 Telegram 上出售我的 EA 或特殊套件，它们仅适用于 MQL5，我的套件文件也仅在我的博客上提供。 请小心诈骗者 ，不要从其他人那里购买任何套件！ 设置 启用趋势变化警报 - 真/假 - 趋势变化时在图表上显示警报 发送推送通知 - 真/假 - 启用手机推送警报通知 发送邮件通知 - 真/假 - 发送趋势变化的邮件通知到电子邮件
Gold Signal Pro
Mohamed Hassan
指标
First 25 copies at $80, after that price becomes $149 (13 copies left) Gold Signal Pro is a powerful MT4 indicator designed to help traders spot strong price reactions in the market. It focuses on clear wick rejections , showing when price strongly rejects a level and often continues in the same direction. Gold Signal Pro is mainly built for scalping gold (XAUUSD) and works best on lower timeframes like M5 and M15 , where timing matters most. That said, it can also be used on any forex pair,
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (3)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
指标
趋势人工智能指标是一个伟大的工具，将加强交易者的市场分析结合趋势识别与可操作的进入点和逆转警报。 该指标使用户能够自信和精确地驾驭外汇市场的复杂性 除了主要信号，趋势Ai指标识别在回调或回调期间出现的次要入口点，使交易者能够利用既定趋势内的价格修正。 重要优势: *MT4及MT5工程 *明确买入或卖出信号 ·不重绘 *适用于所有资产 小心我不卖EA或设置电报它骗局. 所有设置免费在这里的博客。  重要！ 购买后立即与我联系,以获得指示和奖金! 真实的操作监控以及我的其他产品可以在这里找到： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller&nbsp ; 设置和输入: 建议为所有资源设置默认设置。 第...
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
Apollo SR Master 是一款支撑/阻力指标，其特殊功能使利用支撑/阻力区域进行交易更加便捷可靠。该指标通过检测局部价格顶部和底部，实时计算支撑/阻力区域，没有任何时间延迟。为了确认新形成的支撑/阻力区域，该指标会显示特殊信号，表明该支撑/阻力区域可以作为实际的卖出或买入信号。在这种情况下，支撑/阻力区域的强度会增强，因此从该区域进行交易的成功率也会更高。这正是该指标的核心理念。 SR区域也使止损和止盈的操作更加便捷。根据信号方向，可以将SR区域上方或下方的空间用作止损位。此外，相对的SR区域也可以用作潜在的止盈区域。 我还免费向所有 Apollo SR Master 指标的用户提供我的“Apollo 价格行为系统”指标。这两个指标结合使用将帮助您找到更好的入场点。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得我的交易技巧以及我的“阿波罗价格行为系统”指标作为赠品！
Miraculous Indicator Binary and Forex
Ramzi Abuwarda
指标
Miraculous 指标 – 100% 不重绘的外汇和二元期权工具，基于江恩九方图 这个视频介绍的 Miraculous 指标 是一款专为外汇和二元期权交易者开发的高精度、强大交易工具。该指标的独特之处在于它建立在传奇的 江恩九方图 和 江恩振动法则 之上，使其成为现代交易中可用的最精确预测工具之一。 Miraculous 指标 完全不重绘 ，这意味着它的信号在 K 线收盘后不会改变或消失——你看到的就是你得到的。这为交易者提供了可靠且一致的基础，让他们能够自信地进出场交易。 主要特点： 基于江恩九方图和江恩理论构建 100% 不重绘的信号系统 适用于所有时间周期（M1、M5、H1、H4、日线、周线） 适用于外汇和二元期权交易 清晰的买卖信号，准确率高 可用于剥头皮、日内交易或波段交易 兼容大多数 MT4 平台 这款工具旨在帮助初学者和专业交易者做出更好、更明智的决策。无论您是交易货币、指数还是二元期权，Miraculous 指标都将为您在市场中提供所需的优势。
FX Volume
Daniel Stein
4.63 (38)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
指标
矩阵箭头指标 MT4 是一种独特的 10 合 1 趋势，遵循 100% 非重绘多时间框架指标 ，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 将在其早期阶段确定当前趋势，从多达 10 个标准指标中收集信息和数据，它们是： 平均定向运动指数 (ADX) 商品渠道指数 (CCI) 经典 Heiken Ashi 蜡烛 移动平均线 移动平均收敛散度 (MACD) 相对活力指数 (RVI) 相对强弱指数 (RSI) 抛物线SAR 随机振荡器 威廉姆斯的百分比范围 当所有指标给出有效的买入或卖出信号时，相应的箭头将打印在图表上，在下一根蜡烛/柱线开盘时，指示强劲的上升趋势/下降趋势。用户可以选择使用哪些指标，并可以单独调整每个指标的参数。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 仅从选定的指标中收集信息，并仅根据其数据打印箭头。 Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 还可以为所有新信号发送终端、推送通知或电子邮件警报。无论您是黄牛、日内交易者还是波段交易者， Matrix Arrow Indicat
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
指标
趋势指标，趋势交易和过滤的突破性独特解决方案，所有重要趋势功能都内置在一个工具中！ 它是 100% 非重绘多时间框架和多货币指标，可用于所有符号/工具：外汇、商品、加密货币、指数、股票。 限时优惠：支撑和阻力筛选指标仅售 50美元，终身有效。（原价 250 美元）（优惠延长） 趋势筛选器是有效的指标趋势跟踪指标，它在图表中提供带有点的箭头趋势信号。 趋势分析器指标中可用的功能： 1.趋势扫描仪。 2. 具有最大利润分析的趋势线。 3.趋势货币强度计。 4. 带有警报的趋势反转点。 5. 带有警报的强趋势点。 6. 趋势箭头 每日分析示例，每日信号表现...等与我们的趋势筛选指标，可以在这里找到： 点击这里 限时优惠：Trend Screener Indicator 仅售 50 美元且终身可用。原价 125$） 通过访问我们的 MQL5 博客，您可以找到我们所有的高级指标以及分析示例、每日信号表现...等。 ： 点击这里 我们的趋势系统由 2 个指标组成： 1. Trend Screener Indicator：显示趋势仪表盘、图表中的趋势线、入场点...等。 2. Trend
Forex Liquidity Finder
Aditya Jayswal
指标
ZeusArrow Smart Liquidity Finder  Smart Liquidity Finder is Ai controlled indicator based on the Idea of Your SL is My Entry. It scan and draws the major Liquidity areas on chart partitioning them with Premium and Discount Zone and allows you find the best possible trading setups and help you decide the perfect entry price to avoid getting your Stop Loss hunted . Now no more confusion about when to enter and where to enter. Benefit from this one of it's kind trading tool powered by Ai an trade
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Slayer Scalping
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (2)
指标
该指标聚焦于两个止损点和非常严格的止损，整体理念是在m15及以上较高时间框架上剥头皮，因为这些时间段不受价差和经纪佣金影响较少，该指标基于价格背离策略提供买卖信号，当看涨背离条件完全满足时，会绘制买入箭头和TP/SL水平。卖出箭头也是如此，箭头会在烛线收盘时显示，不会重新绘制实时信号，有些信号出现得稍晚，且被指示器忽略，不会发出警报，因为这是某些市场状况下背离的特性（高波动性/新闻影响）。 为什么它有效？ .每个信号背后的策略都非常出色 。现场没有重新喷漆。 .任何一副都适用。 .提供稳定的性能 推荐 ： 。在较长时间段使用 。改变指示器主周期会影响信号质量，这是一输入，所以尽量为每对寻找最佳周期 。请不要交易高价差，尽量使用原始价差账户
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
指标
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - 下一代外汇交易工具。 当前 49% 折扣。 Dynamic Forex28 Navigator 是我们长期流行的指标的演变，将三种功能合二为一： 高级货币强度 28 指标 （695 条评论）+ 高级货币 IMPULSE 带警报 （520 条评论）+ CS28 组合信号（奖励）。 有关指标的详细信息 https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 下一代强度指标提供什么？ 您喜欢的原始指标的一切，现在通过新功能和更高的精度进行了增强。 主要特点： 专有货币强度公式。  所有时间范围内的平滑和准确的强度线。 非常适合识别趋势和精确进入。 动态市场斐波那契水平（市场斐波那契）。  此指标独有的独特功能。 斐波那契应用于货币强度，而不是价格图表。 适应实时市场活动以获得准确的反转区域。 实时市场动量。  第 9 行显示市场是活跃还是被动。 对于定时交易至关重要。 全面的警报和显示。  每种货币最强的买入和卖出动量。 ​​28 对的双重动量买入和卖出。 超买/超卖警告外部范围和止损。 反转
Algo Pumping MT4
Ihor Otkydach
4.69 (16)
指标
PUMPING STATION – 您的专属“全包式”交易策略 我们为您推出PUMPING STATION —— 一款革命性的外汇指标，它将使您的交易变得更加有趣且高效。这不仅仅是一个辅助工具，而是一套完整的交易系统，具备强大的算法，帮助您开始更加稳定的交易。 购买本产品，您将免费获得： 专属设置文件：用于自动配置，实现最大化性能。 逐步视频教程：学习如何使用PUMPING STATION策略进行交易。 Pumping Utility：专为PUMPING STATION打造的半自动交易机器人，让交易变得更加方便和简单。 购买后请立即联系我，我将为您提供所有额外资源的访问权限。 PUMPING STATION如何工作： 趋势监控：能够即时识别市场趋势方向。趋势是您最好的朋友。 进场信号：图表上的箭头会提示您何时进场以及交易方向。 明确的交易目标：指标会自动识别最佳的平仓时机。 回调交易：内置的基于布林带的价格通道可检测修正结束并发出新趋势开始的信号。 效率分析：如果当前设置效果较差，系统会自动提示。只需调整PUMPING STATION，即可获得最佳性能。 功能强大： 推送和邮件通知：即
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量趋势变化： SL   - 标准趋势变化 ChoCH SL—— 信号放大，结构破坏，且极有可能继续移动 MEGA BOS
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
指标
目前八折优惠! 这个仪表板是一个非常强大的软件，可用于多个符号和多达9个时间段。 它是基于我们的主要指标（最佳评论：高级供应需求）。 Advanced Supply Demand 该仪表板提供了一个伟大的概述。它显示。   筛选后的供需值，包括区域强度评级。 区间内和区间外的点位距离。 它突出了嵌套的区域。 在所有（9个）时间段内，它对所选符号发出4种警报。 它是高度可配置的，以满足您的个人需求! 您的利益! 对每个交易者来说，最重要的问题是。 什么是入市的最佳水平？ 在强大的供应/需求区域内或附近进入你的交易，以获得最佳的成功机会和风险/回报。 我的止损的最佳位置是哪里？ 把你的止损放在强势供应/需求区的下方/上方是最安全的。 我的最佳盈利目标是什么？ 你的退出策略和你的进入策略一样重要，了解更高的时间框架图可以帮助你。对于买入，使用下一个供应区作为目标，对于卖出，使用下一个需求区作为目标。在回撤到供应区或需求区时进场，以确保有足够的利润空间，达到更高的时间框架的供应和需求，将增加你的利润。 为什么我们要过滤强区和弱区？ 不平衡性越大，价格的变动就
PZ Day Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
3.67 (3)
指标
该指标仅使用价格行为分析和donchian渠道以锯齿形检测价格反转。它是专门为短期交易而设计的，根本不需要重新粉刷或补漆。对于精明的交易者来说，这是一个绝佳的工具，旨在增加他们的运作时间。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 极易交易 它在每个时间段都提供价值 实施自我分析统计 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 基于可变长度的突破和拥挤区域，该指标仅使用价格行为来选择交易并对市场快速做出反应。 显示过去信号的潜在利润 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 突围的损失突出显示并解决 该指标是不可重涂和不可重涂的 该指标将帮助盘中交易者不要错过单个价格反转。但是，并非所有价格反转都是一样的，也不是具有相同的可行质量。决定要突破哪些突破而忽略哪些取决于交易者的良好判断。 如何解释统计数据 该指标研究其自身信号的质量，并在图表上绘制相关信息。将分析每笔交易，并在图表的左上角显示总体历史结果，这使您可以针对任何给定的工具和时间范围自行优化指标参数。每个乐器和时间表都有其自己的最佳设置，您可以自己找到它们。 最大优惠交易：对于任何给定的交易，MFE都是最好的结
Slayer Binary
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
指标
Slayer Binary是一个二元选项的单烛击箭指示器。这个指标不适合那些追求圣杯的人，因为它对交易来说是一种不切实际的做法。该指标给出稳定的命中率，如果配合资金管理和每日目标使用，该指标将更加可靠。指示器具备以下列出的许多功能： 功能 无重涂：指示器不会实时重新喷涂箭头;一旦箭头被指定，即使价格反向移动，箭头也会停留在那里。 统计面板：显示指标表现数据的面板，如整体胜率百分比和连续最大亏赢信号等 基于背离的验证逻辑：该指标采用背离策略来确定买卖箭头。 超过6个额外滤镜：该指示器拥有大量额外滤镜，提升胜率并提供无限连击测试。 如何交易？ 只需在上箭头显示时开启看涨买入，并在当前使用时间内的下一根K线上平仓成交......卖出/看跌信号则反之亦然。 设定每日目标，例如3个赢家然后停止交易，设定每日目标将使该指标成为非常强大的工具。 支持？ 该指标将根据客户需求持续更新，我相信客户意见，并会不断改进。
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (20)
指标
M1 Arrow - 基于市场的两个基本原则的盘中策略。 该算法基于使用附加过滤器对交易量和价格波动的分析。该指标的智能算法仅在两个市场因素合二为一时才会发出信号。该指标使用较高时间框架的数据计算 M1 图表上某个范围的波浪。为了确认波浪，该指标使用了成交量分析。 从理论上讲，该指标可以与其他时间框架一起使用，但您需要考虑到该指标最初是为在 M1 上交易而开发的这一事实。 该指标是一个现成的交易系统。交易者所需要的只是跟随信号。此外，该指标可以成为您自己的交易系统的基础。交易仅在分钟图表上进行。 尽管指标使用 MTF 原理，但指标算法尽可能稳定。 购买后，一定要写信给我！我将与您分享我的交易设置和建议！祝您交易成功！感谢您的关注！
BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence
Ziggy Janssen
4.84 (25)
指标
MT5 版本下载地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/50538 Telegram 频道和群组： https://t.me/bluedigitsfx VIP 群组权限： 请将任何付费产品的付款凭证发送至我们的私信 推荐经纪商： https://bit.ly/BlueDigitsFxStarTrader BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence — 强大的 MT4 指标，用于识别 OBV 背离并预测市场反转 BlueDigitsFx OBV Divergence 指标通过分析价格和累计能量指标（OBV），自动识别看涨和看跌背离，提前发出潜在趋势反转或延续的信号。通过突出价格行为与成交量之间的背离模式，帮助交易者发现高概率的入场和出场点。 主要功能 自动检测看涨和看跌 OBV 背离 适用于所有时间周期和货币对 可自定义背离信号提醒，包括弹窗、邮件和推送通知 图表上清晰的视觉信号，便于快速识别 轻量且优化设计，确保 MT4 平稳运行 优势 结合成交量和价格分析，提升入场和出场时机 相较于仅基于价格的背离指标，减少错误信号
Prop Firm Gold Indicator
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (3)
指标
This is a unique  Gold Indicator On channel trading pullbacks and gives accurate entries on gold and major Fx Pairs on M15tf. It has the ability to pass any prop firm Challenge and get accurate entries on gold and major fx pairs. EA FOR PROP FIRM AND CHANNEL INDICATOR IS FREE ALONG WITH THIS POWERFUL INDICATOR ALONG WITH THE BEST SET FILE FOR FIRST 25 USERS. Strategy tester report is in comment section. INDICATOR FEATURES: INDICATOR IS BEST ON M15 GIVES ACCURATE ENTRIES  EA AND CHANNEL INDICATO
作者的更多信息
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard Stop missing powerful breakout opportunities! The Advanced Breakout Scanner Dashboard is a professional-grade trading tool that monitors up to 28 currency pairs in real-time, scanning for ten unique high-probability breakout strategies simultaneously. Attach it to a single chart to get a complete overview of the entire market, instantly identifying the best trading setups as they happen. This is not just a signal indicator; it's a complete trading dashboard d
Chart Pattern Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator Overview The Chart Pattern Strategies Signals Indicator is a comprehensive dashboard for MetaTrader 4 designed to give traders a powerful, at-a-glance view of potential chart pattern setups across multiple markets. It monitors a customizable list of instruments in real-time, displaying clear, actionable information directly on your chart. This tool is built to assist manual traders by identifying and organizing high-probability trading signals, saving
Algorithmic and Quant Strategies Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Algorithmic & Quant Strategies Signals Dashboard for MT4 Take your forex trading to the next level with the AQS Signals Dashboard, a comprehensive and powerful tool designed for serious traders. This indicator eliminates the need to constantly switch between charts by providing a centralized, all-in-one dashboard that monitors the entire forex market for you. Built on a foundation of proven algorithmic and quantitative trading principles, the AQS Dashboard delivers clear, actionable trade signal
Major FX Signals Panel
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Major FX Signal Panel (AI Trade Planner's) - Professional Intraday Signal Dashboard Unlock Your Intraday Trading Potential with a Powerful, All-in-One Signal Dashboard. Are you tired of switching between charts and struggling to find high-probability intraday setups? This Panel is a professional-grade MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to give you a decisive edge. It scans seven major currency pairs in real-time and delivers a complete, data-driven trade plan directly on your chart. Stop guessing a
Range Bound Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Range-Bound & Reversal Strategies Dashboard (MT4) Trade clean reversals with confidence. This MT4 indicator scans 20 major instruments in real time and pinpoints high-probability range and mean-reversion opportunities—then lays everything out in a simple, professional dashboard. Why traders love it 10 Proven Setups in One Tool Support/Resistance bounce, Bollinger mean reversion, RSI OB/OS, MACD turn, Stochastic OB/OS, CCI extremes, Daily Pivot S/R, Keltner touch, Donchian extremes, and Envelopes
Ultimate Trend Following Scanner
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner Are you tired of manually flipping through dozens of charts, desperately searching for the next big trend? Do you feel like you're constantly missing the best entries or jumping into choppy, sideways markets? The hunt for strong, reliable trends is over. Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Scanner – your all-in-one command center for dominating the markets. This powerful dashboard for MT4 is meticulously designed to do one thing exceptionally well: find the
OrionFX AI Market Scanner Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
OrionFX AI Market Scanner - Your Ultimate Signal Dashboard Stop switching between dozens of charts. See the entire forex market from a single, professional interface. OrionFX is a professional-grade market scanner that combines a powerful 24-instrument dashboard with a high-confluence, five-indicator signal strategy. Designed for traders who demand precision and clarity, this indicator scans the market in real-time, identifying the highest-probability trade setups where all strategic components
Momentum Scan Signal Dashboard
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Momentum Scan Pro - The Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Signal Dashboard Stop switching between charts and timeframes. Momentum Scan Pro is a powerful, all-in-one dashboard that scans the entire market for high-probability momentum signals, delivering everything you need to trade with confidence in a single, clean interface. Built for traders who value speed and efficiency, this indicator scans up to 28 instruments across 5 different timeframes simultaneously. It identifies powerful trend continuations
Golden Trend Matrix Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Golden Trend Matrix Signals— Multi-Filter Trend & Momentum Indicator (H1/H4) Turn noisy charts into clean, tradeable signals. Golden Trend Matrix Signals fuses 20 proven tools into one professional dashboard and signal engine designed for swing-style entries on H1/H4 with disciplined exits. What it does Finds strong, aligned trends using EMA structure (21/55/200). Confirms momentum with ADX(14) strength plus SuperTrend direction. Times entries with volatility and mean-reversion context (BB, Kelt
Momentum Matrix Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Momentum Matrix Pro – Multi-Strategy Signal Dashboard Momentum Matrix Pro is a powerful multi-symbol, multi-strategy dashboard indicator that brings together 10 proven momentum trading strategies into one professional tool. Scan 20 major Forex pairs + Gold (XAU/USD) in real time and get high-accuracy BUY/SELL signals, complete with Win% backtesting, Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels – all on one clean, easy-to-use dashboard. If you trade momentum, this is your all-in-one solution.  Key Fe
Price Action Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Price Action Strategies Dashboard – Multi-Pair Signal Scanner (Buy/Sell with Entry, SL & TP) The Price Action Strategies Dashboard is a complete multi-pair scanner that detects 10 powerful candlestick strategies and instantly tells you whether to Buy or Sell, along with the Entry, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels. Instead of guessing, you get precise rules so you can trade price action with confidence.  Trading Conditions The dashboard evaluates 10 price action setups and converts them into Bu
Supply Demand Zone Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard The Ultimate Multi-Symbol, Multi-Strategy Scanner for Price Action Traders Description Tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, manually searching for high-probability Supply and Demand zones? Do you spend hours trying to confirm setups with multiple indicators, only to miss the entry? The Advanced Supply & Demand Zone Dashboard is your all-in-one solution. This powerful indicator for MetaTrader 4 scans 20 different instruments across 4 key t
Fibonacci Strategies Signals Indicator
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Fibonacci Pro Dashboard: The Ultimate 10-in-1 Trading Tool Are you tired of endlessly flipping through dozens of charts, trying to find the perfect entry? Do you struggle to keep track of multiple indicators across different currency pairs, often missing the best opportunities? The Fibonacci Pro Dashboard is your complete solution. This powerful, all-in-one indicator was built for traders who demand precision and efficiency. It monitors every major and minor Forex pair you choose, analyzes them
Harmonic Pattern Dashboard Signals
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard: Your All-in-One Forex Trading Panel Stop switching between dozens of charts and missing high-probability setups! The Harmonic & Trend Signal Dashboard is a powerful, all-in-one indicator for MetaTrader 4 that brings every trading opportunity directly to you in a single, easy-to-read panel.  It constantly scans up to 28 major and minor Forex pairs on your chosen timeframe, ensuring you are always ready for the next market move. Whether you are a harmonic trader
Signal Master Pro
Sivakumar Subbaiya
指标
Signal Master Pro: The Premier Multi-Strategy Trading Indicator A Professional-Grade Trading System for MT4Platforms Signal Master Pro represents a comprehensive trading ecosystem, integrating multiple validated strategies into a singular, robust tool. Engineered by seasoned traders for dedicated investors, this system delivers high-probability trading signals with exceptional clarity and minimized market noise. Signal Execution Logic Buy Signal: Execute a long position upon signal appearance.
筛选:
无评论
回复评论