Smart Signal Generation - Trend-Following Pro Dashboard - Multi-Currency Trading Indicator

Overview

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is a comprehensive multi-strategy trading indicator designed for serious Forex traders who demand professional-grade analysis across 28 major currency pairs and gold. This all-in-one dashboard combines the most effective trend-following strategies into a single, visually stunning interface that provides clear trading signals, precise entry points, and calculated risk management levels.





Recommendations:

Pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURGBP, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, NZDJPY, EURCHF, GBPCHF, EURAUD, GBPAUD, AUDCAD, EURCAD, XAUUSD.

Timeframe : M5 , M30 , H1 .

Accounts type: Any ECN, Low spread account.

Lot Size: 0.01 for 100 USD Equity





EMA Crossover System (50/200 periods) for identifying major trend directions

ADX Trend Filter to measure trend strength and validity

SuperTrend Indicator for volatility-based trend confirmation

Hull Moving Average for smoother, more responsive trend detection

Real-time monitoring of 28 currency pairs + gold

Color-coded signals (Green for BUY, Red for SELL, Gray for NEUTRAL)

Complete trade setup including Entry Price, Stop Loss, and Take Profit levels

Strategy confirmation columns showing each system's current bias

Win rate percentage for each instrument based on historical performance

Multi-confirmation system requires at least 3 of 4 strategies to agree

Risk-managed positions with automatic 1:2 risk-reward ratio calculation

Real-time updates refreshing every second for the most current market analysis

Key Features Multi-Strategy AnalysisProfessional Dashboard InterfaceSmart Signal GenerationTrading Strategies Incorporated

This indicator combines the most powerful trend-following methodologies:

Moving Average Crossover (50/200 EMA) - The classic trend identification system Average Directional Index (ADX) - Filters only strong, valid trends SuperTrend Indicator - Volatility-adjusted trend following with stop loss guidance Hull Moving Average - Reduced lag for earlier trend detection

Clear visual signals eliminate analysis paralysis

Complete trade setup with entry, stop loss, and take profit levels

Educational value by showing how multiple strategies confirm each other

Risk management built-in with proper risk-reward ratios

Multi-currency monitoring without switching charts

Strategy confirmation across multiple timeframes and systems

Customizable parameters for each strategy component

Time-saving analysis across all major pairs simultaneously

Institutional-grade analysis in a single dashboard

Historical performance metrics for each instrument

Simultaneous correlation analysis across currency markets

Efficient portfolio management tool for multiple positions

Platform: MetaTrader 4

Timeframes: Works on all timeframes (optimized for H1 and M15)

Currency Pairs: 28 major and cross pairs including EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, Gold, and more

System Requirements: Standard MT4 installation

Update Frequency: Real-time (1-second refresh)

Benefits for Traders For Beginner TradersFor Advanced TradersFor Professional TradersTechnical SpecificationsPricing & Value

Why this indicator is worth every penny:

Replaces 4+ individual indicators saving you $200+ in separate purchases

Saves 2-3 hours daily on market analysis across multiple pairs

Potentially increases profitability through confirmed, high-probability signals

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What platform do I need to use this indicator?

The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is designed specifically for the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. It requires a standard MT4 installation to function correctly.

2. How are the main BUY/SELL signals generated?

A signal is generated only when there is a strong consensus among the built-in strategies. The dashboard requires at least 3 out of the 4 indicators (EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, Hull Moving Average) to agree on a trend direction before it issues a clear BUY (Green) or SELL (Red) signal.

3. Can I adjust the settings for the individual indicators?

Yes. The dashboard offers customizable parameters for each of the four strategy components. This allows advanced traders to fine-tune the indicator to their specific trading style and preferences.

4. What instruments does the dashboard cover?

The dashboard monitors a total of 29 instruments: 28 major and cross-currency Forex pairs (like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY) plus Gold (XAU/USD).

5. What are the best timeframes to use with this dashboard?

While the indicator works on all timeframes, it has been optimized for the H1 (1-Hour) and M15 (15-Minute) charts to achieve the best performance.

6. How does the indicator determine the Stop Loss and Take Profit levels?

The Stop Loss level is guided by the volatility-based SuperTrend indicator. The Take Profit level is then automatically calculated to provide a fixed 1:2 risk-reward ratio, ensuring your potential profit is twice your potential risk on every trade setup.

7. What happens if the strategies don't agree?

If fewer than three strategies align on a direction, the dashboard will display a NEUTRAL signal, indicated by the color Gray. This is a built-in filter to help you avoid trading in uncertain or sideways markets.

8. How is the "Win Rate" shown on the dashboard calculated?

The win rate percentage displayed for each instrument is based on historical performance. The indicator backtests its signal-generation strategy over past market data to provide a historical probability metric for its signals.

9. Is this an automated trading robot (EA)?

No, this is a trading indicator, not an automated robot. It provides a complete trade setup with an entry price, stop loss, and take profit level, but you are responsible for manually executing and managing the trade.

10. Do I need to buy four separate indicators to make this work?

No, you do not. The Trend-Following Pro Dashboard is an all-in-one tool. It integrates the functionality of the EMA Crossover, ADX, SuperTrend, and Hull Moving Average into a single dashboard, saving you the cost and chart space of purchasing and loading them individually.