Support and Resistance Made Easy MT5

Dominate the Markets with Professional Support & Resistance Detection

50% OFF SALE FOR CHRISTMAS - LIMITED TIME

Finally, an indicator that does the heavy lifting for you. Stop squinting at charts trying to identify support and resistance levels manually. Our Automatic SNR Indicator transforms your trading by instantly revealing the critical price levels that professional traders are watching!

Why Traders Are Switching to Automated SNR Detection

Manual analysis takes hours and often misses crucial levels. Our indicator scans price action automatically, identifying both major levels and minor swing points that could make or break your trades. You'll never miss another key level again.

Four Powerful Features That Set You Apart

Smart Alarm System: Get instant notifications when price approaches your critical levels. No more staring at screens—trade with confidence knowing you'll be alerted to every opportunity. Customizable Display Options: Switch between Support Only, Resistance Only, or Both with a single click. Focus on exactly what matters for your trading strategy without chart clutter. Major/Minor Level Filter: Toggle between major levels and shorter-term minor levels. Adapt your view to match your trading timeframe and style. Pinbar Rejection Alerts: The holy grail of entry signals—get notified when price hits your SNR level AND forms a rejection pinbar. This combination is an excellent component of trading systems. 

A Critical component of your trading system

With our SNR Indicator, you'll:
  • Reduce analysis time by 80% while improving accuracy
  • Never miss a critical support or resistance level again
  • Use these levels for entry or exit levels to compliment your trading system. 
Detleff Böhmer
3060
Detleff Böhmer 2025.09.07 16:37 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Peter Andrew Thomas
1188
Resposta do desenvolvedor Peter Andrew Thomas 2025.09.07 22:41
Thank you for the review! Glad it is making things easier for you - happy trading!!
Responder ao comentário