US30 Scalper Turbo

US30 Scalper Turbo is an advanced, fully automated EA built to efficiently and safely scalp the US30 Index — with no Grid or Martingale strategies involved. With account protection as the top priority, each trade is secured by a reasonable stop loss. Regarding the strategy, it targets high-probability setups by detecting key levels — highs and lows — established at the start of the New York session, a period known for intense volatility.  Many EAs succeed only in historical backtest—mine earns real profits in live markets.

While many EAs boast about AI, mine relies on straightforward and proven price action strategies.

 

    Live Signal IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346055

    How to add News Filter link


    Benefits:

    • Limits loss to $3.4 per 0.10 lot for account protection.
    • Operates only in high volatile time
    • Free from the Grid/Martingale approach
    • Avoids overtrading (only 0-1 trade daily)
    • Uses a proven strategy designed for US30
    • No AI gimmicks for boosting sales

     

    Prop Firm Compatible:

    It comes with random prop settings, ensuring that even if two traders use the EA on the same prop firm, their trades will differ. Commercial EAs often lead to account termination by prop firms due to matching trades, whereas my random prop settings keep your prop account off the radar.

     

    Why I chose US30 index:

    Consistent Volatility: Scalpers thrives on volatility, and with its focus on the NY session open, this EA trades right when the US30 market is most volatile.
    High Liquidity & Tight Spreads: US30 has a huge global trading volume, meaning orders are filled quickly.
    Opportunities for swing trades: US30 is suitable for both scalping and swing trading, thanks to its tendency for large price moves

       

      Setup:

      Symbol US30 (The Dow)
      Timeframe M30
      Minimum Capital $100 per 0.01 lot
      Recommended  Capital $200 per 0.01 lot
      Account Type Raw, Zero or ECN 
      Brokers Any (IC Markets, Vantage, Fusion Markets recommended)
      Leverage 1:300


      Risk Warning:

      Be aware of the risks involved before buying the EA. Live results may differ from backtests.

