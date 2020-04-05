Lira Adaptive

Most EAs guess. LIRA confirms.

Every entry is filtered through trend-strength confirmation (ADX) before a single position opens — no trading into flat, directionless chop. From there, LIRA manages your basket as one intelligent position: grid spacing that adapts as levels stack, volume-weighted average-price exits, and a trailing engine that locks in gains as the trade runs in your favor.

Risk isn't an afterthought — it's built into the math. LIRA scales lot size to your account balance automatically, caps committed margin as a percentage of equity so exposure never runs blind, and closes losing baskets based on real floating loss relative to your equity — not a fixed price distance that means something different at every account size.

📊 1-Year EUR/USD Backtest: 2.70 Profit Factor | 78% Win Rate | 803 Trades | 8.29% Max Drawdown
📊 2-Year USD/JPY Validation: 1,806 Trades | 73% Win Rate | 2.96 Sharpe | 4.11 Recovery Factor

Two pairs. 30M timeframe only. Not a strategy curve-fit to one lucky dataset — built to hold up as conditions change.

Set it, size it to your risk tolerance, and let it work.

⚙️ Grid-based system — position sizing adapts dynamically to market movement. Recommend demo testing before live deployment.

How LIRA thinks

  1. Confirm the trend. An EMA cross generates the signal, but ADX has to confirm real directional strength first — LIRA won't open a basket in a market that's just chopping sideways.
  2. Build the position intelligently. If price moves against the entry, LIRA adds to the basket at expanding intervals rather than fixed, evenly-spaced levels — spacing that widens as the basket goes deeper, instead of stacking risk at the same distance every time.
  3. Manage as one basket, not separate trades. Every level in a direction is tracked as a single position with one volume-weighted average price, one exit plan, and one trailing stop — not a pile of unrelated trades fighting each other.
  4. Protect the account, not just the trade. Margin caps, equity-scaled loss limits, and dynamic lot sizing all run continuously in the background, recalculating against your live account state — not a static number set once and forgotten.
  5. Lock in gains as they build. Once a basket is far enough in profit, trailing logic takes over from the fixed take-profit, following price to capture more of the move instead of exiting at the first target.
The EA performs best on the 30-minute timeframe and can be used to trade EUR/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold (XAU/USD).
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Lila Forex EA
Johannes Hendrik Greyling
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LILA – Adaptive Trading Engine Trade with confirmation, not speculation. LILA is an adaptive basket trading system designed to trade only when market conditions meet strict confirmation criteria. Every position begins with trend validation using EMA direction and ADX strength, helping avoid low-quality entries during sideways market conditions. Instead of relying on fixed grid spacing, LILA dynamically adjusts trade placement as a basket develops, managing every position as a single weighted tr
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