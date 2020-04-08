MACD Enhanced UP

Introducing MACD Enhanced — an improved MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that gives traders expanded capabilities for analyzing trend and momentum in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, trend direction, and strength, generating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points.
Attention! For best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator parameters to specific trading instruments and timeframes.

Key features:

  • Enhanced MACD visualization:

    • Color differentiation of the MACD line depending on its position relative to the signal line

    • Multicolor histogram reflecting change dynamics (rise, fall, zero-crossing)

    • Clear visual signals when MACD crosses the signal line

  • Advanced display functions:

    • Configurable display of all indicator components (MACD line, signal line, histogram)

    • Automatic entry/exit signals with visual confirmation via arrows

    • Optimized color scheme for quick visual analysis

  • Flexible settings:

    • Customizable periods for fast and slow EMAs, as well as the signal line

    • Choice of price type for calculations (close, open, high, low, etc.)

    • Customizable color display for all indicator elements

    • Ability to enable/disable individual components to simplify analysis

  • Technical advantages:

    • Optimized EMA calculation algorithm for improved performance

    • Stable operation on any timeframes

    • Enhanced historical data processing system

    • Memory usage optimization when working with large datasets

  • Usage recommendations:

    • Timeframes: effective on any timeframe, from M1 to MN

    • Financial instruments: suitable for all instruments (currency pairs, indices, stocks, commodities)

    • Strategies: applicable for both short-term scalping and long-term position trading

  • Signals:

    • MACD/signal line cross (confirmed by arrows)

    • Histogram color change (indicates a change in momentum)

    • Histogram crossing the zero line (confirms a trend shift)

It is recommended to use the indicator in combination with additional analysis methods to confirm signals and reduce false positives.

We also suggest checking out the extended version of this indicator.

If you find a critical error, please let me know. I will try to fix it as soon as possible.


More from author
MACD Enhanced
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
FREE
VFI Quantum
Nikita Berdnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing VFI (Volume Flow Indicator) – a trading indicator that analyzes the relationship between volume and price movement to identify key trading opportunities. The indicator displays the strength and direction of volume flow, providing clear signals about potential entry and exit points. Signals are formed based on zero line crossovers, crossovers between the VFI line and its exponential moving average (EMA), and when the indicator exits overbought and oversold zones. Attention! This stra
FREE
EMA with RSI
Nikita Berdnikov
4.5 (4)
Indicators
Introducing EMA + RSI – A Trading Indicator Combining Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and Relative Strength Index (RSI) Analysis. The indicator signals trade entries with arrows on the chart when two EMAs cross and the RSI meets the specified conditions. It is initially optimized for the GBPUSD currency pair on the 1H timeframe, but users can customize it to fit their strategy. Key Features: Flexible settings: Users can adjust EMA length, choose the price for calculation, and configure RSI para
FREE
VFI Quantum Pro
Nikita Berdnikov
Indicators
VFI Pro is an advanced implementation of the Volume Flow Indicator by Dubravaspb, enhanced with comprehensive analytical tools. The indicator displays the relationship between price and volume, showing clear signals for market entries and exits, while providing extensive analytics with detailed assessment of market conditions. It is optimized to work with any trading instruments and timeframes. Note!   This strategy is not fundamental; each currency pair may require specific settings. Main Featu
