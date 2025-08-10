MACD Enhanced UP

Introducing MACD Enhanced — an improved MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that gives traders expanded capabilities for analyzing trend and momentum in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, trend direction, and strength, generating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points.
Attention! For best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator parameters to specific trading instruments and timeframes.

Key features:

  • Enhanced MACD visualization:

    • Color differentiation of the MACD line depending on its position relative to the signal line

    • Multicolor histogram reflecting change dynamics (rise, fall, zero-crossing)

    • Clear visual signals when MACD crosses the signal line

  • Advanced display functions:

    • Configurable display of all indicator components (MACD line, signal line, histogram)

    • Automatic entry/exit signals with visual confirmation via arrows

    • Optimized color scheme for quick visual analysis

  • Flexible settings:

    • Customizable periods for fast and slow EMAs, as well as the signal line

    • Choice of price type for calculations (close, open, high, low, etc.)

    • Customizable color display for all indicator elements

    • Ability to enable/disable individual components to simplify analysis

  • Technical advantages:

    • Optimized EMA calculation algorithm for improved performance

    • Stable operation on any timeframes

    • Enhanced historical data processing system

    • Memory usage optimization when working with large datasets

  • Usage recommendations:

    • Timeframes: effective on any timeframe, from M1 to MN

    • Financial instruments: suitable for all instruments (currency pairs, indices, stocks, commodities)

    • Strategies: applicable for both short-term scalping and long-term position trading

  • Signals:

    • MACD/signal line cross (confirmed by arrows)

    • Histogram color change (indicates a change in momentum)

    • Histogram crossing the zero line (confirms a trend shift)

It is recommended to use the indicator in combination with additional analysis methods to confirm signals and reduce false positives.

We also suggest checking out the extended version of this indicator.

If you find a critical error, please let me know. I will try to fix it as soon as possible.


