Double RSI Trend EA

4.5

🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy

This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.

  • 📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)

  • 🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop

  • 🔄 Only one active trade at a time

  • 🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change

  • 🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status

Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.
Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.

⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.
Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.28 20:55 
 

Hello! Can I trade BTCUSD? Is there a Set setting file? Or just use the default settings? Looking forward to your reply, thank you!

wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.12.10 06:57 
 

Bonjour, Le robot est très facile à mettre en route et très réactif ! je suis dans les réglages et j'essaie de l'adapter aux situations du marché. Il ne tourne que depuis quelques jours, il me semble que son potentiel est très importants. Félicitations au développeur, Walli

toanle
16
toanle 2025.12.18 09:52 
 

I'm experimenting and it's working great.

