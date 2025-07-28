Double RSI Trend EA

4.5

🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy

This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.

  • 📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)

  • 🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop

  • 🔄 Only one active trade at a time

  • 🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change

  • 🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status

Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.
Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.

⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.
Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.

join discord community server

15 EA totally free for use and every few days upgrade the EA qty. also

https://discord.gg/jTdK4kC2na

Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.28 20:55 
 

Hello! Can I trade BTCUSD? Is there a Set setting file? Or just use the default settings? Looking forward to your reply, thank you!

wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.12.10 06:57 
 

Bonjour, Le robot est très facile à mettre en route et très réactif ! je suis dans les réglages et j'essaie de l'adapter aux situations du marché. Il ne tourne que depuis quelques jours, il me semble que son potentiel est très importants. Félicitations au développeur, Walli

toanle
16
toanle 2025.12.18 09:52 
 

I'm experimenting and it's working great.

Double EMA Scalping EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Double EMA Scalping EA – Clean Crossover with Reversal Logic This Expert Advisor uses a smart EMA crossover strategy across two different timeframes to enter trades with high precision. A trade is placed only when the fast EMA crosses the slow EMA , confirming short-term trend shifts. It also includes auto-reversal logic , price-based SL/TP , and an optional trailing stop system . Key Features: Multi-Timeframe EMA Crossover Customizable EMA periods and timeframes for precise entry.
FREE
Copy Trade MT5 Receiver
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Slave EA (v1.x) – All Key Features Signal Reader Grabs Master’s trade signals (via GlobalVariable or CSV) in real time.   Most Powerful Future • Copy from any read only or investor password account also Trade Copier • Opens new trades to match Master • Updates SL/TP instantly when Master modifies • Closes trades the moment Master closes them ️ Smart Filters & Options • Symbol Filter – Copy only specified pairs or “ALL” • Direction Filter – BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH •
FREE
Copy Trade MT5 Sender
Hasmukh B Kholia
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master EA & Slave EA – Perfect Copy Trading Setup! Master EA (v1.x) Real-time Broadcast : Sends open/modify/close signals instantly ️ 5s Full-Book Rebroadcast : Every 5 seconds it re-pushes all active trades   Most Powerful Future Copy from any read only or investor password account also Micro Second Copy Trading from MT5 to MT5 with same VPS. Fully working with   Slave EA MT5 (Receiver EA)  &   Slave EA MT4 (Receiver EA) Master EA & Slave EA both working to gether only. 3 Day
Copy Trade MT4 Receiver
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Slave EA (v1.x) – All Key Features   Signal Reader Grabs Master’s trade signals (via GlobalVariable or CSV) in real time.   Trade Copier • Opens new trades to match Master • Updates SL/TP instantly when Master modifies • Closes trades the moment Master closes them ️   Smart Filters & Options •   Symbol Filter   – Copy only specified pairs or “ALL” •   Direction Filter   – BUY only, SELL only, or BOTH • ️   Lot Control   – Multiply Master’s lot or set a fixed lot size •
FREE
Copy Trade MT4 Sender
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Master EA & Slave EA – Perfect Copy Trading Setup!   Master EA (v1.x)   Real-time Broadcast : Sends open/modify/close signals instantly ️   5s Full-Book Rebroadcast : Every 1 seconds it re-pushes all active trades Micro Second Copy Trading from MT4 to MT5 or MT4 with same VPS. Fully working with   Slave EA MT5 (Receiver EA)  & Slave EA MT4 (Receiver EA) Master EA & Slave EA both working to gether only. 3 Days Free Trail avaialble on request.........contact developer's   :-  http
VTech 3in1 Gold EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
VTech 3in1 EA – GOLD Edition is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) . It combines Grid, Hedge, and Martingale strategies with advanced filters and smart control features, giving you strong performance across trending, ranging, and sideways gold markets. Note: This EA is designed to work only on XAUUSD (Gold). It may not function on other instruments. Key Features: 50 Buy + 50 Sell Grid System Fully customizable GAP and Lot Size per level Works on any bro
Gold Sentiment EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Powered by Multi-Timeframe Sentiment Filters + USD Strength Logic Key Features: Sentiment-Driven Trades: EA opens only one high-conviction trade at a time based on a unique sentiment score (range: -200 to +200). Trade Entry Logic: Buy: Sentiment score ≥ +125 Sell: Sentiment score ≤ -125 Trade Exit Logic: Close Buy: Score < +50 Close Sell: Score > -50 Technical Filters: Multi-TF RSI + EMA filter Multi-TF MACD + CCI voting system Real-time USD Strength analysis Internal SuperTr
VTech Gold Miracle EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Powered by Unique Trade Direction Filter + Smart Trade Management Key Features: Directional Trades with High Precision: EA opens trades in a unique direction using advanced volatility and momentum detection, maintaining only one active trade at a time for maximum control. Trade Management Logic: Entry: Automatically detects precise entry direction and places a trade with your defined SL/TP. Trail: Built-in trailing logic to secure profits when the trade moves in your favor. SL:
VTech BTC Miracle EA
Hasmukh B Kholia
Uzman Danışmanlar
Powered by Unique Trade Direction Filter + Smart Trade Management   Key Features:   Directional Trades with High Precision:   EA opens trades in a unique direction using advanced volatility and momentum detection, maintaining only one active trade at a time for maximum control.   Trade Management Logic:   Entry:   Automatically detects precise entry direction and places a trade with your defined SL/TP.   Trail:   Built-in trailing logic to secure profits when the trade moves in
İncelemeye yanıt