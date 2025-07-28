Double RSI Trend EA

4.5

🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy

This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.

  • 📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)

  • 🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop

  • 🔄 Only one active trade at a time

  • 🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change

  • 🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status

Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.
Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.

⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.
Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.

join discord community server

15 EA totally free for use and every few days upgrade the EA qty. also

https://discord.gg/jTdK4kC2na

toanle
16
toanle 2025.12.18 09:52 
 

I'm experimenting and it's working great.

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.12.23 17:45
Your review is very important for us.....Appriciated
wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.12.10 06:57 
 

Bonjour, Le robot est très facile à mettre en route et très réactif ! je suis dans les réglages et j'essaie de l'adapter aux situations du marché. Il ne tourne que depuis quelques jours, il me semble que son potentiel est très importants. Félicitations au développeur, Walli

Arjun Pun
143
Arjun Pun 2025.12.09 16:30 
 

well i have gone though it and got success i think with 1 trade loss only

shreyash5
24
shreyash5 2025.08.01 09:42 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.08.01 09:46
Your review is very important for us.....Appriciated
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.28 20:55 
 

Hello! Can I trade BTCUSD? Is there a Set setting file? Or just use the default settings? Looking forward to your reply, thank you!

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.07.29 01:50
Default setting is for XAUUSD (GOLD) for BTCUSD setting are different, i have upload image please check
vtech2
24
vtech2 2025.07.28 15:59 
 

L'utente non ha lasciato alcun commento sulla valutazione.

Hasmukh B Kholia
2523
Risposta dello sviluppatore Hasmukh B Kholia 2025.07.28 16:52
Your review is very important for us.....Appriciated
Rispondi alla recensione