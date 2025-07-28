Double RSI Trend EA

4.5

🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy

This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.

  • 📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)

  • 🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop

  • 🔄 Only one active trade at a time

  • 🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change

  • 🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status

Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.
Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.

⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.
Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.

join discord community server

15 EA totally free for use and every few days upgrade the EA qty. also

https://discord.gg/jTdK4kC2na

Отзывы 6
Yong Ming Jiang
550
Yong Ming Jiang 2025.07.28 20:55 
 

Hello! Can I trade BTCUSD? Is there a Set setting file? Or just use the default settings? Looking forward to your reply, thank you!

wallicom
63
wallicom 2025.12.10 06:57 
 

Bonjour, Le robot est très facile à mettre en route et très réactif ! je suis dans les réglages et j'essaie de l'adapter aux situations du marché. Il ne tourne que depuis quelques jours, il me semble que son potentiel est très importants. Félicitations au développeur, Walli

toanle
16
toanle 2025.12.18 09:52 
 

I'm experimenting and it's working great.

FREE
ReversiLot
Kostiantyn Lytvyn
Эксперты
ReversiLot – это мощный инструмент автоматической торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5, созданный для профессиональных трейдеров и инвесторов. Этот советник базируется на стратегии управления капиталом с использованием мартингейла и способен адаптироваться к рыночным условиям. Ключевые особенности: Динамическое управление лотом: Начальный лот рассчитывается на основе процента риска от депозита. Возможность увеличения объема лота по принципу умножения после каждой убыточной сделки. Гибкая настройк
Disruptor Gold EA
Hanna Hryshchenko
Эксперты
Тот день всё изменил. Началось всё спокойно — латте, европейское кафе, аромат свежей выпечки. И вдруг — он. Элегантный, спешащий, садится в машину. Что-то падает — флешка. Необычная. Тяжёлая. С гравировкой «R.D.». Машина уехала. Я поднял флешку, нажал звонок в здание, откуда он вышел. Тишина. Положил в сумку. Было ощущение: история только начинается. Позже, в аэропорту, я вспомнил. В самолёте открыл: одна папка — alpha_1803 . В основном код, непонятный мне. Но один файл — график. Гладкий. Увере
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.63 (19)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Эксперты
Советник Investopedia FIVE EA основан на этой статье: https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp ТОРГОВЫЕ УСЛОВИЯ - Ищите валютную пару, торгующуюся ниже EMA X-периода, а MACD находится на отрицательной территории. - Подождите, пока цена пересечет EMA X-периода, затем убедитесь, что MACD либо находится в процессе перехода от отрицательного к положительному, либо перешел на положительную территорию в течение пяти баров. - Открывайте длинные позиции на X пунктов выше
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
Double Line Crossing MT5 EA
Wen Huang
Эксперты
This is based on the double moving average cross and arrow mark under the preparation of custom indicators EA. When the blue arrow appears, make a long order. When the red arrow appears, short the order. When the pink line crosses the green line upward, the pink line is above, the green line is below, the golden fork appears, and the blue arrow appears. When the pink line crosses the green line downward, the pink line is below and the green line is above. There is a dead fork and a red arro
Legacy Anchor MT5
Samuel Cavalcanti Costa
Эксперты
Legacy Anchr для mt5 Чрезвычайно рискованный робот с консервативными целями, примерно равными значению, которое вы выберете в конфигурации Executive. Даже при менее смелых и более консервативных целях он продолжает быть агрессивным. Внимание: Риск максимальный. Вы действительно можете сломать свой счёт. Будьте осторожны при использовании этого робота. Вы можете потерять все свои деньги. Однако, если вы попытаетесь использовать его осознанно, это может быть лучший робот, которым вы когда-либо по
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
FREE
Little Swinger by RT
Abdul Wahab
Эксперты
Little Swinger    (Best choice for passive income lovers) Developed by RobotechTrading   key features: Financial Freedom Back testing results will match with real live trading results Proper TP and SL Controlled Risk Highly Optimized settings Running on our Real Live Accounts Little Risk, Little Drawdown, Little Stress, Little BUT stable income, just set and forget. Strategy: Not Indicator based No Martingale  No Grid  No Repaint strategy Safe and Secure calculation of Live data and than take
PipFinite EA Breakout EDGE MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (3)
Эксперты
The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
GLEB series
Sergei Patrushev
Эксперты
Серия GLEB, версия 1.0.    Высокочастотная   система  по минутным барам. Фиксированный   лот . Множество настроек, в том числе по активным часам торговли.  Основан на сделках Bay, сделки Sell - подключаемые. Краткое описание: 1. Переключатель стратегий: key "Speed" (on/off) 2. Контроль тренда: Shadow Control (on/off) 3. Глубина контроля тренда в барах: Shadow high for Shdw cntrl 4. Контроль спреда: Spread control (on/off) 5. Ограничитель для спреда: Volume Spread control (Points) 6. Автоматическ
FREE
Ответ на отзыв