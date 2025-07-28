Double RSI Trend EA

🔁 Double RSI EA – Smart Multi-Timeframe Strategy

This Expert Advisor uses two RSI indicators from different timeframes to confirm Buy/Sell signals. A trade is opened only when both RSI values meet the required level — reducing false entries and improving accuracy.

📊 Dual RSI confirmation (e.g., H1 + M15)

🎯 Price-based SL/TP and optional trailing stop

🔄 Only one active trade at a time

🔁 Reverse trades enabled after signal change

🖥️ On-chart status panel for RSI1, RSI2 & trade status

Works best on XAUUSD (Gold), but also supports all major Forex pairs.

Fully backtestable and MQL5 Market compliant.

⚠️ No martingale. No grid. No scalping.

Use on demo first. Contact developer for support or upgrades.



