PK Boom 5OO Light

PK Boom 500 Light is an EA designed specifically to trade Boom 500 Index on the M1 Timeframe.


The minimum deposit is 100 USD per 0.2 Lot Size for a 1:500 leverage account.

PK Boom 500 Light shows stable trading results.

PK Boom 500 Light only trades one direction. It only buys thus profiting from the spikes that occur in the Boom 500 Index. This unique feature allows the EA to maximize your profits and minimize the drawdown.

PK Boom 500 Light is very simple to use. All you have to do is to just set the EA on the chart, set the Lot Size according to your account size and let it work for you.

The default settings are not optimized. Please endeavor to change them to the specific parameters received after purchase of the EA.

Parameters

  • Lots = -
  • Stop Loss = -
  • Take Profit = -
  • Magic = 777000 

NB: The EA should be run using only the specified parameter inputs for better performance and results. Except for the Lots and Magic.

My guarantee is to further improve the EA by adding more filters to make your trading more profitable.

  • For more information and help with settings, please contact me in private messages.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.

Boom Crash Deriv Binary



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