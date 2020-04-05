Algo Central

Algo Central is a professional optimization tool for MetaTrader (MT5) designed to automatically discover the best trading sessions with minute-level precision for any trading instrument. Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. It is suitable for any Forex currency pairs, commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD), Crypto, Indices, and other CFD markets available in MetaTrader (MT5).

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that use fixed trading times, Algo Central allows traders to analyze and optimize thousands of possible time period combinations to find the most suitable market windows for their trading strategy.

The system can identify the optimal start and end times of trading sessions with minute-level accuracy and helps discover when specific markets have the strongest breakout potential, highest volatility, and most favorable trading conditions.

Why Algo Central?

Most trading robots use predefined sessions based on general market knowledge.

However, every symbol behaves differently.

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ, US30, Bitcoin, and other instruments can have completely different volatility patterns during the day.

Algo Central analyzes historical market data and helps identify:

  • The best session start time

  • The best session end time

  • The strongest breakout periods

  • The most suitable trading windows for each symbol

Instead of guessing trading hours manually, Algo Central lets the data reveal the optimal session.

Minute-Level Session Optimization

Algo Central provides advanced session optimization with precise time selection.


Example:

Instead of testing only:

08:00 - 12:00

The system can search combinations such as:

08:17 - 11:43
09:05 - 13:26
10:32 - 14:18

allowing traders to find more precise market behavior patterns.

Main Features

Automatic Session Discovery

  • Finds optimal trading sessions automatically

  • Minute-level precision

  • No manual session guessing

  • Works with any MT5 symbol

Historical Market Analysis and Optimization

Analyzes historical market behavior to evaluate:

  • Breakout performance

  • Session volatility

  • Market activity during different hours

  • Trading frequency

  • Profit potential

  • Risk parameters

  • Filter efficiency

Custom Optimization Parameters

Optimize:

  • Session start time

  • Session end time

  • Breakout distance

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Risk settings

  • Filters

Session Breakout EA Integration

Algo Central can be used together with the Session Range Breakout EA.

The optimization tool finds the best session parameters, while the EA automatically trades the discovered breakout conditions.

Workflow:

Optimization → Best Session Discovery → EA Configuration → Automated Trading

Recommended Use

Suitable for traders who:

  • Develop automated trading systems

  • Optimize Expert Advisors

  • Trade multiple instruments

  • Want data-based session selection

  • Prefer systematic testing instead of guessing

Features and Settings

Session Settings

  • Custom session start and end time with hour and minute precision

  • Custom extended trading period after session completion

  • Automatic session high/low range calculation

  • Option to close open positions at a specified time

  • Maximum allowed session range filter

Breakout Settings

  • Adjustable breakout offset percentage

  • Adjustable activation buffer in points

  • Automatic Buy/Sell breakout detection

  • Breakout trading based on calculated session range

Money Management

  • Fixed lot size mode

  • Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

  • Adjustable risk percentage per trade

  • Magic Number support

Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Stop Loss based on session range

  • Adjustable SL distance percentage

  • Adjustable Risk/Reward based Take Profit ratio

  • Partial Take Profit option

  • Automatic closing of 50% of the position at half TP

  • Automatic Stop Loss movement to Break Even after partial close

Moving Average Filter

  • Optional Moving Average filter

  • Adjustable MA period

  • SMA calculation

  • Option to display MA on chart

Normal mode:

  • BUY only when price is below MA

  • SELL only when price is above MA

Inverted MA mode:

  • BUY only when price is above MA

  • SELL only when price is below MA

MA Safety Zone

  • Optional protection against trading when MA is too close to the session range

  • Adjustable safety distance percentage around the range

Trailing Stop

  • Optional trailing stop function

  • Activation based on Risk/Reward ratio

  • Adjustable trailing start level

  • Adjustable trailing distance

Market Filters

Spread Filter

  • Prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value

ATR Filter

  • Optional volatility filter

  • Adjustable ATR period

  • Minimum ATR value requirement before opening trades

Trading Time Filters

Enable or disable trading days:

  • Monday

  • Tuesday

  • Wednesday

  • Thursday

  • Friday

Enable or disable trading months:

  • January to December

Chart Visualization

  • Automatic session range box

  • Breakout levels displayed on chart

  • Optional Moving Average display

  • Optional ATR display

Important

Optimization results are based on historical market data and do not guarantee future profits.

Market conditions can change due to:

  • Volatility changes

  • Liquidity conditions

  • Economic events

  • Broker execution differences

Always validate optimized settings on a demo account before live trading.


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Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Algo News
Marek Skrabal
Experts
News EA is a professional high-speed news trading Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, optimized for scalping volatile markets such as Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), and Indices during major economic news releases. The EA automatically places both Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders before scheduled events, allowing the market to trigger the correct trading direction without manual intervention. Important: This EA is designed for live market conditions during high-impact economic news releases. The MetaTra
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