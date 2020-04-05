Algo Central
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
Algo Central is a professional optimization tool for MetaTrader (MT5) designed to automatically discover the best trading sessions with minute-level precision for any trading instrument. Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. It is suitable for any Forex currency pairs, commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD), Crypto, Indices, and other CFD markets available in MetaTrader (MT5).
Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that use fixed trading times, Algo Central allows traders to analyze and optimize thousands of possible time period combinations to find the most suitable market windows for their trading strategy.
The system can identify the optimal start and end times of trading sessions with minute-level accuracy and helps discover when specific markets have the strongest breakout potential, highest volatility, and most favorable trading conditions.Why Algo Central?
Most trading robots use predefined sessions based on general market knowledge.
However, every symbol behaves differently.
EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ, US30, Bitcoin, and other instruments can have completely different volatility patterns during the day.
Algo Central analyzes historical market data and helps identify:
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The best session start time
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The best session end time
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The strongest breakout periods
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The most suitable trading windows for each symbol
Instead of guessing trading hours manually, Algo Central lets the data reveal the optimal session.Minute-Level Session Optimization
Algo Central provides advanced session optimization with precise time selection.
Example:
Instead of testing only:
08:00 - 12:00
The system can search combinations such as:
08:17 - 11:43
09:05 - 13:26
10:32 - 14:18
allowing traders to find more precise market behavior patterns.Main Features
Automatic Session Discovery
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Finds optimal trading sessions automatically
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Minute-level precision
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No manual session guessing
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Works with any MT5 symbol
Historical Market Analysis and Optimization
Analyzes historical market behavior to evaluate:
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Breakout performance
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Session volatility
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Market activity during different hours
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Trading frequency
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Profit potential
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Risk parameters
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Filter efficiency
Custom Optimization Parameters
Optimize:
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Session start time
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Session end time
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Breakout distance
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Risk settings
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Filters
Algo Central can be used together with the Session Range Breakout EA.
The optimization tool finds the best session parameters, while the EA automatically trades the discovered breakout conditions.
Workflow:
Optimization → Best Session Discovery → EA Configuration → Automated TradingRecommended Use
Suitable for traders who:
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Develop automated trading systems
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Optimize Expert Advisors
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Trade multiple instruments
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Want data-based session selection
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Prefer systematic testing instead of guessing
Session Settings
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Custom session start and end time with hour and minute precision
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Custom extended trading period after session completion
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Automatic session high/low range calculation
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Option to close open positions at a specified time
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Maximum allowed session range filter
Breakout Settings
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Adjustable breakout offset percentage
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Adjustable activation buffer in points
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Automatic Buy/Sell breakout detection
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Breakout trading based on calculated session range
Money Management
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Fixed lot size mode
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Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage
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Adjustable risk percentage per trade
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Magic Number support
Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Stop Loss based on session range
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Adjustable SL distance percentage
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Adjustable Risk/Reward based Take Profit ratio
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Partial Take Profit option
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Automatic closing of 50% of the position at half TP
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Automatic Stop Loss movement to Break Even after partial close
Moving Average Filter
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Optional Moving Average filter
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Adjustable MA period
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SMA calculation
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Option to display MA on chart
Normal mode:
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BUY only when price is below MA
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SELL only when price is above MA
Inverted MA mode:
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BUY only when price is above MA
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SELL only when price is below MA
MA Safety Zone
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Optional protection against trading when MA is too close to the session range
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Adjustable safety distance percentage around the range
Trailing Stop
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Optional trailing stop function
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Activation based on Risk/Reward ratio
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Adjustable trailing start level
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Adjustable trailing distance
Market Filters
Spread Filter
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Prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value
ATR Filter
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Optional volatility filter
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Adjustable ATR period
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Minimum ATR value requirement before opening trades
Enable or disable trading days:
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Monday
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Tuesday
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Wednesday
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Thursday
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Friday
Enable or disable trading months:
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January to December
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Automatic session range box
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Breakout levels displayed on chart
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Optional Moving Average display
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Optional ATR display
Optimization results are based on historical market data and do not guarantee future profits.
Market conditions can change due to:
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Volatility changes
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Liquidity conditions
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Economic events
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Broker execution differences
Always validate optimized settings on a demo account before live trading.