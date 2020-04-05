Algo Central is a professional optimization tool for MetaTrader (MT5) designed to automatically discover the best trading sessions with minute-level precision for any trading instrument. Ideal for scalping, day trading, and swing trading. It is suitable for any Forex currency pairs, commodities such as Gold (XAUUSD) and Silver (XAGUSD), Crypto, Indices, and other CFD markets available in MetaTrader (MT5).

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that use fixed trading times, Algo Central allows traders to analyze and optimize thousands of possible time period combinations to find the most suitable market windows for their trading strategy.

The system can identify the optimal start and end times of trading sessions with minute-level accuracy and helps discover when specific markets have the strongest breakout potential, highest volatility, and most favorable trading conditions.

Most trading robots use predefined sessions based on general market knowledge.

However, every symbol behaves differently.

EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDJPY, NASDAQ, US30, Bitcoin, and other instruments can have completely different volatility patterns during the day.

Algo Central analyzes historical market data and helps identify:

The best session start time

The best session end time

The strongest breakout periods

The most suitable trading windows for each symbol

Instead of guessing trading hours manually, Algo Central lets the data reveal the optimal session.

Minute-Level Session Optimization

Algo Central provides advanced session optimization with precise time selection.





Example:

Instead of testing only:

08:00 - 12:00

The system can search combinations such as:

08:17 - 11:43

09:05 - 13:26

10:32 - 14:18

allowing traders to find more precise market behavior patterns.

Automatic Session Discovery

Finds optimal trading sessions automatically

Minute-level precision

No manual session guessing

Works with any MT5 symbol

Historical Market Analysis and Optimization

Main Features

Analyzes historical market behavior to evaluate:

Breakout performance

Session volatility

Market activity during different hours

Trading frequency

Profit potential

Risk parameters

Filter efficiency

Custom Optimization Parameters

Optimize:

Session start time

Session end time

Breakout distance

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Risk settings

Filters

Session Breakout EA Integration

Algo Central can be used together with the Session Range Breakout EA.

The optimization tool finds the best session parameters, while the EA automatically trades the discovered breakout conditions.

Workflow:

Optimization → Best Session Discovery → EA Configuration → Automated Trading

Recommended Use

Suitable for traders who:

Develop automated trading systems

Optimize Expert Advisors

Trade multiple instruments

Want data-based session selection

Prefer systematic testing instead of guessing

Session Settings

Custom session start and end time with hour and minute precision

Custom extended trading period after session completion

Automatic session high/low range calculation

Option to close open positions at a specified time

Maximum allowed session range filter

Breakout Settings

Adjustable breakout offset percentage

Adjustable activation buffer in points

Automatic Buy/Sell breakout detection

Breakout trading based on calculated session range

Money Management

Fixed lot size mode

Automatic lot calculation based on risk percentage

Adjustable risk percentage per trade

Magic Number support

Stop Loss and Take Profit

Stop Loss based on session range

Adjustable SL distance percentage

Adjustable Risk/Reward based Take Profit ratio

Partial Take Profit option

Automatic closing of 50% of the position at half TP

Automatic Stop Loss movement to Break Even after partial close

Moving Average Filter

Optional Moving Average filter

Adjustable MA period

SMA calculation

Option to display MA on chart

Features and Settings

Normal mode:

BUY only when price is below MA

SELL only when price is above MA

Inverted MA mode:

BUY only when price is above MA

SELL only when price is below MA

MA Safety Zone

Optional protection against trading when MA is too close to the session range

Adjustable safety distance percentage around the range

Trailing Stop

Optional trailing stop function

Activation based on Risk/Reward ratio

Adjustable trailing start level

Adjustable trailing distance

Market Filters

Spread Filter

Prevents trading when spread exceeds the allowed value

ATR Filter

Optional volatility filter

Adjustable ATR period

Minimum ATR value requirement before opening trades

Trading Time Filters

Enable or disable trading days:

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Enable or disable trading months:

January to December

Automatic session range box

Breakout levels displayed on chart

Optional Moving Average display

Optional ATR display

Chart Visualization

Optimization results are based on historical market data and do not guarantee future profits.

Market conditions can change due to:

Volatility changes

Liquidity conditions

Economic events

Broker execution differences

Always validate optimized settings on a demo account before live trading.