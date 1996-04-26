CDS Fractal Divergence AIO Oscillator

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CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options

The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO) is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection. 

Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across 15 distinct built-in oscillator types and its groundbreaking capability to be applied in unlimited separate subwindows simultaneously on the same chart. 

Whatever your favorite oscillator is, whatever the settings, even if you apply the same oscillator, this indicator can work independently and can be applied to any chart, any timeframe and used together.

Recommended Setting: RSI, Period 10 (or default parameter).

Key Features:

  • Smart Calculation: This indicator has intelligent logic in determining divergence which is formed with a smooth combination of fractal calculations that you yourself would not have thought that this indicator would provide a very relevant signal.

  • Unparalleled Oscillator Flexibility (15 Types): This indicator offers a comprehensive selection of 15 popular oscillators for divergence analysis, ensuring you can tailor your approach to any market condition or trading style. 

  • Multi-Subwindow Application (unlimited): The CDS Divergence Oscillator sets itself apart by allowing application in more than one independent subwindows on a single chart. This groundbreaking feature enables traders to:

    • Monitor Divergence Across Multiple Oscillators: Simultaneously track divergence signals from various oscillators for stronger confluence and potentially higher-probability trades.
    • Analyze Multi-Timeframe Divergence: Apply the same oscillator with varying periods or parameters in different subwindows to identify divergence across multiple timeframes or sensitivities.
    • Visually Compare Signals: Directly compare divergence signals generated by different oscillators side-by-side for a more comprehensive understanding of market dynamics.

  • Comprehensive Divergence Detection: The indicator meticulously identifies and highlights various types of divergences directly on the chart, making them instantly recognizable:

    • Regular Bullish: Signals potential upward trend reversals when price makes lower lows but the oscillator makes higher lows.
    • Regular Bearish: Signals potential downward trend reversals when price makes higher highs but the oscillator makes lower highs.
    • Hidden Bullish: Indicates potential continuation of an uptrend when price makes higher lows but the oscillator makes lower lows.
    • Hidden Bearish: Indicates potential continuation of a downtrend when price makes lower highs but the oscillator makes higher highs.
    • Exclusive Calculation: This indicator is smooth, adaptive and more sensitive to recognize pivot high and low with combine the structure of fractal indicator also combine with trendline to recognize the exaggerated divergence.

  • Visual Trendline Analysis: Beyond divergences, the indicator can draw dynamic trendlines connecting significant high and low points on the oscillator itself. This feature aids in visualizing the oscillator's trend and potential breaches, complementing divergence analysis.

  • Customizable Visual Styles: Traders can fully customize the appearance of the indicator, including the color and width of the main oscillator lines, divergence lines (Regular Bullish/Bearish, Hidden Bullish/Bearish), and trendlines, allowing for a personalized and clear visual experience. And you can visualize the original default oscillator display.

  • Integrated Alert System: Never miss a critical divergence signal with the built-in alert features:

    • Pop-up Alerts: Receive instant notifications directly on your MetaTrader terminal.
    • Email Notifications: Get alerts sent to your registered email address, even when you're away from your desk.
    • Push Notifications: Receive real-time alerts on your mobile device via the MetaTrader app, ensuring you stay connected to market movements.
    • Pending Order Signal: Get alert signal for Pending Stop Order and Limit Order with recommended price. 
    • Print Log: All signals are logged for review and back-testing.

Benefits of Using CDS Divergence Oscillator:

  • Enhanced Divergence Analysis: The unparalleled choice of 15 oscillators provides immense flexibility to fine-tune your divergence analysis to any market scenario.
  • Increased Confluence & Signal Reliability: Monitoring multiple oscillators simultaneously builds higher confidence in trading signals, reducing false positives.
  • Superior Market Insight: Combining various divergence types with visual trendlines offers a deeper understanding of momentum shifts and potential market turning points.
  • Proactive Reversal Identification: Divergence acts as a leading indicator, providing early warnings of potential trend reversals before they become apparent on price action.
  • Robust Signal Confirmation: Utilize divergence signals to confirm entries or exits suggested by other technical analysis tools and strategies.
  • Versatile Application: Adaptable for diverse trading styles (scalping, day trading, swing trading), timeframes, and any instrument.
  • The New Leading Confirmation: With slightly modified and smarter calculations, this indicator is able to provide signals that are much more leading than others so that traders can quickly make decisions about entry or exit strategies.

Conclusion:

The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO), is a revolutionary tool for divergence traders. Its core advantage lies in offering an extensive selection indicator of 15 different oscillators for analysis, combined with the unique capability to display divergence signals in unlimited subwindows simultaneously. This powerful combination, augmented by comprehensive visual features and a real-time alert system, provides traders with an unmatched level of flexibility, confluence, and insight into potential trend reversals and momentum shifts, making it an indispensable asset for any serious technical analyst.

Notes: If you find any issues about this indicator, please contact us.

CFA - TRADE WITH US, GOD BLESS US

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Индикаторы
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Garry James Goodchild
Индикаторы
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Davit Beridze
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Индикаторы
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
Индикаторы
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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
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4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
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4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
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Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
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Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
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ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
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4.71 (7)
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Scalper Vault — это профессиональная торговая система, которая дает вам все необходимое для успешного скальпинга. Этот индикатор представляет собой полную торговую систему, которую могут использовать трейдеры форекс и бинарных опционов. Рекомендуемый тайм фрейм М5. Система дает точные стрелочные сигналы в направлении тренда. Она также предоставляет вам сигналы выхода и рассчитывает рыночные уровни Ганна. Индикатор дает все типы оповещений, включая PUSH-уведомления. Пожалуйста, напишите мне после
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
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Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
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Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
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Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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5 (9)
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5 (4)
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Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
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CDS FINANSIAL INVESTAMA
Индикаторы
*LIMITED PRICE! DOWNLOAD NOW* CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO): The Ultimate Multi-Oscillator Divergence Tool with 15 Oscillator Options The CDS Fractal Divergence Oscillator (AIO) is a robust and highly versatile indicator engineered to empower traders in identifying crucial trend reversals and momentum shifts through advanced divergence detection.  Its unparalleled strength lies in its unique ability to analyze divergence across 15 distinct built-in oscillator types and its groundbrea
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