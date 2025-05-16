Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1
- Experts
- Raphael Schwietering
- 버전: 3.0
- 업데이트됨: 22 12월 2025
- 활성화: 20
Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready
GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations.Why GOLD Zombie Delivers Results
-
Every trade is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
GOLD Zombie never trades without full risk control. Each position includes hard SL and TP.
-
Two years of proven performance from 2024 to now
Focused entirely on recent market data, this EA reflects how gold actually moves today—not ten years ago.
-
Long backtests are misleading—GOLD Zombie is built for the present
Many EAs look good in outdated tests but fail in live action. GOLD Zombie thrives in real conditions and forward testing.
-
Stress-tested under extreme market scenarios
GOLD Zombie has been robustness-tested against spread spikes, execution delays, and high-volatility news to ensure consistent reliability.
-
Ready for prop firm funding
With built-in equity protections, daily drawdown limits, and strict session control, it meets the requirements of most funding challenges.
-
Optimized backtesting mode
-
On-chart infopanel for real-time visibility
-
Trade modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only
-
Custom order comments and unique Magic Number tracking
-
Choose between fixed lot size or risk-based percentage trading
-
Risk calculated using balance or equity
-
Detailed control over capital exposure and risk per trade
-
Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit for every order
-
Optional trailing stop logic with custom triggers
-
Target profit/loss settings with timed resume scheduling
-
Spread filters for cleaner entries
-
Caps on open trades and total lots
-
Max entries per bar to prevent over-trading
-
Daily drawdown and loss caps
-
Time-based reset for daily stats
-
Minimum equity floor
-
Equity-based drawdown and maximum equity lockouts
-
Set specific open/close hours for each trading day
-
Toggle Sunday trading on/off
-
Auto-close positions at session or weekly close
-
Broker: Any broker with low spread. Recommended: IC Markets
-
Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)
-
Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)
-
Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — 1:500 preferred
-
Account type: Must support hedging
-
VPS: Required. A virtual private server is mandatory to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruption
Scam Bot i test it finally over a month every day minus the Ea only work on backtest