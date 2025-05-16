Gold Zombie XAUUSD h1

1
GOLD Zombie — Smart Precision on XAUUSD H1

Backtested from 2024 to Present | Built for Live Markets | Prop Firm Ready

GOLD Zombie is a high-performance Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for trading XAUUSD H1 with surgical precision and powerful risk control. Designed to excel in modern market conditions, GOLD Zombie adapts intelligently to volatility while maintaining strict trade discipline—making it ideal for both individual traders and prop firm evaluations.

Why GOLD Zombie Delivers Results

  • Every trade is protected with Stop Loss and Take Profit
    GOLD Zombie never trades without full risk control. Each position includes hard SL and TP.

  • Two years of proven performance from 2024 to now
    Focused entirely on recent market data, this EA reflects how gold actually moves today—not ten years ago.

  • Long backtests are misleading—GOLD Zombie is built for the present
    Many EAs look good in outdated tests but fail in live action. GOLD Zombie thrives in real conditions and forward testing.

  • Stress-tested under extreme market scenarios
    GOLD Zombie has been robustness-tested against spread spikes, execution delays, and high-volatility news to ensure consistent reliability.

  • Ready for prop firm funding
    With built-in equity protections, daily drawdown limits, and strict session control, it meets the requirements of most funding challenges.

Feature Breakdown General Configuration

  • Optimized backtesting mode

  • On-chart infopanel for real-time visibility

  • Trade modes: Hedge, Long-only, Short-only

  • Custom order comments and unique Magic Number tracking

Money Management

  • Choose between fixed lot size or risk-based percentage trading

  • Risk calculated using balance or equity

  • Detailed control over capital exposure and risk per trade

Trade Controls

  • Built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit for every order

  • Optional trailing stop logic with custom triggers

  • Target profit/loss settings with timed resume scheduling

Entry Protections

  • Spread filters for cleaner entries

  • Caps on open trades and total lots

  • Max entries per bar to prevent over-trading

Daily & Account Protection

  • Daily drawdown and loss caps

  • Time-based reset for daily stats

  • Minimum equity floor

  • Equity-based drawdown and maximum equity lockouts

Trading Session Scheduling

  • Set specific open/close hours for each trading day

  • Toggle Sunday trading on/off

  • Auto-close positions at session or weekly close

Minimum Requirements and Recommendations

  • Broker: Any broker with low spread. Recommended: IC Markets

  • Minimum deposit: $500 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Recommended deposit: $1000 (with 1:500 leverage)

  • Leverage: Minimum 1:100 — 1:500 preferred

  • Account type: Must support hedging

  • VPS: Required. A virtual private server is mandatory to keep the EA running 24/7 without interruption


Filtro:
FX- Mindset
220
FX- Mindset 2025.08.12 14:20 
 

Scam Bot i test it finally over a month every day minus the Ea only work on backtest

csernilaci
462
csernilaci 2025.06.23 15:36 
 

Warning! The Gold Zombie robot is constantly trading at a loss.

Responder ao comentário