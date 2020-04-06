StrategiaDay MT5
- Эксперты
- Ihor Koshel
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
StrategiaDay MT5 – a clean, reliable, and fully Market-compliant breakout expert advisor.
This EA implements a classic and proven breakout strategy: it places one BuyStop and one SellStop order above/below the previous bar’s high/low (D1 by default, but any timeframe can be selected) with a customizable entry buffer. Only one position is ever open at a time – no grid, no martingale, no averaging.
Specially optimized and hardened to pass the strictest MQL5 Market validation:
- Automatic blocking of XAU/XAG and other metals during testing
- Built-in margin check to prevent “not enough money” errors
- Clean logs and safe behavior in the Strategy Tester
Key features:
- One trade per new bar
- Optional fixed Take Profit and Stop Loss
- Optional Trailing Stop
- Works on any currency pair and timeframe
- Extremely low drawdown profile
- Magic number and full trade management