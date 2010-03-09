Dragon shogun trader EA

Dragon Shogun is a versatile, multi-strategy trading bot designed for MetaTrader 5, aimed at conquering forex and other markets with precision and adaptability. Inspired by the ferocity of a dragon and the discipline of a shogun, this EA offers four distinct trading strategies—Dragon Claw (aggressive breakout), Shogun Strike (trend-following), Scalping Dragon (fast scalping), and Shogun Reversal (reversal trading)—to suit various market conditions and trader preferences. It combines automated trading with grid mechanics, risk management tools (trailing stops, break-even), and an interactive panel for manual control, making it ideal for traders seeking both automation and flexibility.


it works with all forex pairs, gold, stocks, indices.. m30 frame or you can switch between frames

make the pairs that you want ea to trade on market watch nd hide the rest pairs it will open trades for these pairs that appear on market watch by switching between them 

recommended inputs

  1. use m30 frame
  2. make inputs as screenshot
  3. if you keep one pair on market watch and you attached EA to chart on m30 or H1 or H4 it will open trade for that pair but if you keep all pairs and you attached the ea and on inputs you make number of pairs to trade is 4 it will open trades for 4 pairs automatically no need to add the ea to all pairs if you add to one it will open for all pairs on market watch according to number of pairs and number of trades 
  4. adjust your inputs as you wish but better to make only 3 pairs on market watch appear and hide the rest and make on inputs number of trades as you wish minimum 3 check screenshot

