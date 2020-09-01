MultiTraderTool

4.5

MULTI TRADER TOOL - SUPPORT / RESISTANCE, ONE CLICK CLOSE / OPEN, AUTO CLOSE, GRID ORDERS, ALERTS.


You should use this Panel on FULL SCREEN MODE (F11).


HotKeys:

  • B - Open Market Buy Order with OneClickOpen Settings.
  • S - Open Market Sell Order with OneClickOpen Settings.
  • G - Open Grid Orders with Grid Panel Settings.
  • R - Add Support/Resistance Settings to selected trend and horizontal lines.

If you have any questions, ask in a private message or in the comments section.


Reviews 2
satya prakash gupta
827
satya prakash gupta 2022.09.16 16:40 
 

good effort

Ranu1975
48
Ranu1975 2023.03.06 12:33 
 

nice product. but sometimes it not working

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Indicators
VWAP (Volume Weighted Average Price) is a technical analysis indicator that shows the average price of an asset, weighted by trading volume, over a specified time period. It is calculated by dividing the total dollar value traded (price × volume) by the total volume. Formula: VWAP =  sum(PRICE*VOLUME)/sum(VOLUME)​ ​ MM vwap have 4 options to set anchor: Month Week Day Session Indicator will be updated in future.
FREE
MM Fair Value Gap
Mateusz Makarewicz
Indicators
Welcome to MM Fair Value Gap Indicator. Simple indicator that shows You FVG based on settings. The Fair Value Gap is a pattern made up of three candles: A Bullish Fair Value Gap   forms on a second rising candle between the high of the first candle and the low of the third candle. A Bearish Fair Value Gap   forms on a second declining candle between the low of the first candle and the high of the third candle Indicator will be updated in future.
FREE
MMTrader Manager
Mateusz Makarewicz
Utilities
Welcome to my MMTrader Manager product. EA that allows You for simple managing trades and positions. Key Features: Position Opening – Open trades quickly with customizable Take Profit (TP), Stop Loss (SL), and lot size settings. Position Closing – Close trades with one click. Grid System – Automatically create a grid of orders. Recovery Mode – Loss recovery lot calculation. Trade History Data – Acces data to historical positions. User-Friendly Interface – A clear and simple panel designed. This
FREE
MM InfinityGrid
Mateusz Makarewicz
Experts
Welcome to InfinityGrid EA InfinityGrid EA is a versatile grid trading system that allows you to set different calculation methods for points distance and lot sizes. The EA handles all calculations and executes trades automatically. Lot Size and Grid Calculations: Constant – same lot size for each new trade in the grid. Linear – lot size increases linearly with each new trade. Martingale – lot size increases using the martingale method. Fibonacci – lot size follows the Fibonacci sequence based
MM SuperTrend Grid
Mateusz Makarewicz
Experts
Welcome to SuperTrend Grid EA SuperTrend Grid EA is a versatile grid trading system with supertrend as filtr to open main position. EA allows you to set different calculation methods for points distance and lot sizes. The EA handles all calculations and executes trades automatically. Lot Size and Grid Calculations: Constant   – same lot size for each new trade in the grid. Linear   – lot size increases linearly with each new trade. Martingale   – lot size increases using the martingale method.
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Ranu1975
48
Ranu1975 2023.03.06 12:33 
 

nice product. but sometimes it not working

satya prakash gupta
827
satya prakash gupta 2022.09.16 16:40 
 

good effort

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