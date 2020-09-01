MultiTraderTool
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.0
MULTI TRADER TOOL - SUPPORT / RESISTANCE, ONE CLICK CLOSE / OPEN, AUTO CLOSE, GRID ORDERS, ALERTS.
You should use this Panel on FULL SCREEN MODE (F11).
HotKeys:
- B - Open Market Buy Order with OneClickOpen Settings.
- S - Open Market Sell Order with OneClickOpen Settings.
- G - Open Grid Orders with Grid Panel Settings.
- R - Add Support/Resistance Settings to selected trend and horizontal lines.
If you have any questions, ask in a private message or in the comments section.
good effort