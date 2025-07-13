Complete Range Breakout
- Experts
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 13 juillet 2025
- Activations: 20
Real-time performance with this system
This Expert Advisor has been tested and used daily on my live trading account. The results speak for themselves — you can see how the system performs under real market conditions.
📈 Live account performance:
👉 Click here to view signal results
All trades are opened automatically by the EA and replicated in real time. You can subscribe to the signal to receive every new trade or simply follow its performance.
If you’d like to try it first, download the .ex5 file and run it on your demo account risk-free.
Maximize your profits with an intelligent breakout strategy
The Range Breakout Bot is the perfect tool for traders looking for precision and security in the Forex, Indices, and Crypto markets. Based on a powerful hourly range breakout strategy, this bot gives you full control over risk and reward parameters, adapting perfectly to your trading style.
Key Features
Hourly Range Breakout
- The bot automatically detects key price ranges and executes trades when the price breaks support or resistance levels, following the trend decisively. The timeframes for the normal breakout is h1, while for the scalping breakout is 5M.
Customizable Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL)
- Set TP and SL as fixed values based on the range size or as a percentage of the price.
- Scalping Mode for ultra-responsive trade management to capture fast market moves.
Dynamic Trailing Stop 🏆
- An aggressive trailing stop to lock in profits and minimize losses.
- Break Even (BE) function to ensure winning trades don’t turn into losses.
- Partial close feature to secure profits gradually and optimize trade exits.
Technical Filters for Smart Trading
- Moving Averages to trade only in strong market trends.
- Ichimoku Cloud to confirm signals and avoid false breakouts.
Full Adaptability
- Works on any market (Forex, Indices, Commodities, Crypto).
- Fully customizable parameters to match your trading strategy.
Testing and Optimization
- Advanced backtesting and optimization to find the best settings.
- Demo mode to test the bot risk-free before going live.
Why Choose the Range Breakout Bot?
- Complete, customizable, and suitable for any strategy.
- Ideal for aggressive scalping and longer breakout setups.
- Perfect for traders who are looking for a safe, automated system.
Ready to take advantage of every breakout intelligently? Try the Range Breakout Bot today!
P.S.
This is not a bot that promises millions in a short time or zero drawdown. This is a bot that has historically made profits and continues to do so with the right settings. It’s not created by some fake guru making false promises, but by someone who understands how to exploit the market’s real opportunities and turn them into actual profits.
If you’re looking for insane profits in no time and unrealistic results, you’re just setting yourself up to keep getting scammed—so please, don’t even download it! Thanks ❤️
Do your tests, with the various customizable settings, if you want contact me and i will provide you with basic instructions for use and the most common sets.
All the best set files I have tested will be sent after purchase. Thanks! 🙌