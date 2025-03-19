Complete Range Breakout

Intraday Expert Advisor based on the breakout of a time-based range. The EA defines a reference price band and enables entries when price breaks the range levels.

Operation

Automatic range detection according to user settings.

Long above the range high, short below the range low.

Stop Loss: fixed value from range width or percentage.

Take Profit: fixed/percentage or range multiples.

Configurable trailing stop, break-even and partial close.

Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.

Optional filters (if available): Moving Average, Ichimoku.

Key Inputs

Range duration/definition; entry mode; SL/TP (fixed/percent/multiples); trailing/breakeven/partial close; spread/slippage limits; optional filters; position sizing (risk % or fixed lot).

Recommended Use

Typical timeframes: H1 for standard breakouts, M5 for scalping setups. Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities CFDs (validate parameters per instrument).

Monitoring (optional)

If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.

Disclaimer

No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.