Complete Range Breakout

Intraday Expert Advisor based on the breakout of a time-based range. The EA defines a reference price band and enables entries when price breaks the range levels.

Operation

  • Automatic range detection according to user settings.
  • Long above the range high, short below the range low.
  • Stop Loss: fixed value from range width or percentage.
  • Take Profit: fixed/percentage or range multiples.
  • Configurable trailing stop, break-even and partial close.
  • Execution controls: maximum spread and slippage.
  • Optional filters (if available): Moving Average, Ichimoku.

Key Inputs
Range duration/definition; entry mode; SL/TP (fixed/percent/multiples); trailing/breakeven/partial close; spread/slippage limits; optional filters; position sizing (risk % or fixed lot).

Recommended Use
Typical timeframes: H1 for standard breakouts, M5 for scalping setups. Works on Forex, Indices, Commodities CFDs (validate parameters per instrument).

Monitoring (optional)
If available, add one link to your MQL5 Signal for live tracking.

Disclaimer
No profit guarantees. Historical examples and backtests do not represent real trading.

linny
25
linny 2025.10.24 18:20 
 

O usuário não deixou nenhum comentário para sua avaliação

Emanuele Giulivi
463
Resposta do desenvolvedor Emanuele Giulivi 2025.10.25 15:27
Appreciate your review!
Clear support and reliable execution are my priorities. I’ll keep improving the EA based on user feedback—reach out anytime via MQL5 messages.
