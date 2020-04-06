Dolares Gold MT5

Dolares Gold MT5 EA is a next-generation trend-following Expert Advisor designed for traders who value stability, discipline, and long-term growth. Unlike systems that rely on recovery methods such as grid or martingale, Dolares Gold MT5 EA is built on strict risk management with very low stop-loss levels. This ensures maximum protection of capital while delivering consistent upward equity curves when used regularly.

Rather than chasing unrealistic gains or relying on outdated indicators, Dolares Gold MT5 EA leverages pure price action and advanced mathematical logic to follow market trends with precision. The strategy filters out noise, identifies genuine trend structures, and executes trades with strict stop-loss and take-profit rules—providing both safety and sustainability.

By combining a disciplined trend model with modern algo-trading techniques, Dolares Gold MT5 EA offers a balanced and realistic trading approach suitable for both beginners and professionals.

 

Key Higlights

  • Trend-Following Strategy: Focused on capturing medium-term trends with precise entries and exits.
  • Strict Stop-Loss: Every trade is protected with a low stop-loss, minimizing drawdowns.
  • No Recovery Methods: Zero martingale, zero grid—pure trend logic only.
  • Consistent Growth: Shows a steadily rising equity curve in regular usage.
  • Beginner-Friendly: Simple plug-and-play settings; no complex adjustments required.
  • Mathematical Precision: Executes trades with speed and logic, eliminating emotional bias.
  • Smart Time Filter: Avoids unstable market hours, focusing only on optimal trend conditions.

 

Instrument Details

  • Symbol: XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUUSDm, GOLDm, XAUUSD+ (All Gold Symbols)
  • Timeframes: Must be M15 (optimized for trend detection)

 

Account Requirements

  • Account Type: Any
  • Spread: Low spread broker recommended
  • Minimum Deposit: $100

 

Recommended Setup

  • Broker: IC Markets (Raw/ECN accounts with tight spreads & fast execution)
  • VPS: Strongly recommended for stability and low latency

 

* Dolares Gold MT5 EA is for traders who want a safe, disciplined, and sustainable way to grow their capital.

 

