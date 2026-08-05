TradeAssist Lot Calculator MT5

TradeAssist Lot Calculator — the free position size calculator that cannot touch your account. Drag the stop-loss line on your chart and instantly see the correct lot size for your risk budget. No spreadsheets, no web calculators, no mental math — and no trading permissions needed, because this tool contains zero trading code. It calculates. That is all it does. WHY THIS ONE • 9 risk modes — fixed $, % of Balance / Equity / Free Margin / Custom base, % of previous Day / Week / Month balance, and Manual lot check. The multi-base risk calculation you normally find only in $100 paid panels. • Drag & see — move the SL/TP lines, the lot size, risk amount, margin requirement and RR ratio update in real time. • Honest numbers — if your lot gets clamped by the broker's min/max/step, the panel warns you and shows the REAL risk after adjustment, not the theoretical one. • Works on everything — point value auto-adapts to Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto CFDs, JPY pairs and cent accounts. • 100% safe by design — it is a calculator implemented as an EA for account data access. It has no OrderSend, no trade logic, nothing to go wrong with your money. FEATURES • SL input two ways: drag the chart line, or type points directly • Optional TP line with live Risk:Reward display • Result panel: Lot Size / Risk ($ and %) / Margin Required / SL Distance / RR • Warnings for min-lot, max-lot and broker stops-level violations • English / Chinese interface, Light / Dark / Auto themes • DPI-safe layout (100–175% Windows scaling), draggable & collapsible panel, position remembered after restart • Works in the Strategy Tester visual mode — try it before attaching to a live chart HOW TO USE 1. Attach to any chart (Experts folder → TradeAssist Lot Calculator) 2. Pick a risk mode and enter your risk value 3. Drag the SL line to your stop level 4. Read the lot size. Type it into your order. Done. FROM THE SAME FAMILY This calculator is made by the team behind TradeAssist 2.0 — a full one-click trading panel (risk-based lot sizing, pending orders, trailing, break-even, partial close), also completely free. Find it on our seller page. If this tool saves you time, a 5-star review helps other traders find it. Feature requests welcome in the Comments tab — the most-asked ones go into the next version.