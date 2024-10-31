MJ Risk Management Tool

5

Overview


This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 is a robust tool designed to optimize money and risk management. It allows users to calculate position sizes based on account balance, desired risk percentage, and trade parameters like stop loss and entry points. Additionally, it offers a clear view of reward-to-risk ratios and allows for the inclusion of broker commission, recalculating data accordingly.

Key Features


1. Risk-Based Position Sizing

The EA calculates position sizes by taking into account the account balance, risk percentage, stop loss, and entry point. To set the stop loss and entry point, simply drag the relevant lines on the chart.



2. Reward-to-Risk Ratio Display

For better risk management, the EA displays the reward-to-risk ratio when you drag the take-profit line. This feature helps you assess the trade’s potential profitability compared to the risk.



3. Commission-Adjusted Calculations

Users can input the commission per lot, and the EA will adjust its calculations to incorporate this factor. This helps you see a more accurate picture of your trade’s cost-effectiveness and net profit potential.



4. Instant and Pending Orders

This EA supports both instant and pending orders, making it versatile for different trading strategies.



5. Limit Stop Order

The Limit Stop Order feature provides advanced entry control for specific strategies. Unlike a standard stop-limit order, which activates a buy when the price reaches a higher level and then retraces lower, the Limit Stop Order works in reverse. For example, with a buy order, the Limit Stop Order triggers once the price reaches a lower level, activating the buy at a designated higher price. This function is especially beneficial for traders looking to capture moves from a controlled entry level, making it ideal in volatile markets.



6. Broker Compatibility and Bug Fixes

The EA addresses common issues found in similar tools:

Lot Size Range: It takes into account minimum and maximum allowable lot sizes.

Volume Steps: The EA adjusts for position volume steps, ensuring precision in lot sizes.

Decimal Accuracy: It automatically detects the number of decimal places required, making it compatible with any broker and trading instrument.




How to Use


1. Set Up Risk Parameters

Define the risk percentage and drag the stop loss line on the chart to specify your risk range.



2. Position Sizing and Reward-to-Risk Calculation

After setting your entry and stop loss, the EA calculates the ideal position size. If you drag the take-profit line, it will display the reward-to-risk ratio for easy analysis.



3. Commission Input

Enter the commission per lot, and the EA will recalibrate to show accurate data, including net profit after commission.



4. Using Limit Stop Orders

For advanced strategies, utilize the Limit Stop Order feature to define an entry level and a target price. This will allow you to set a controlled buy or sell entry once the market reaches a lower price, activating the order at a higher price.



Compatibility and Best Practices


This EA works with all brokers and instruments, as it considers factors like decimal points, lot size limitations, and volume steps.

Regularly update your risk parameters based on market conditions to ensure accurate position sizing.
Reviews 4
Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2025.09.11 19:58 
 

Отличный советник для высчитывания лота. Спасибо)

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.02.28 10:58 
 

Excellent tool very simple but very efficace. Thanks Mohammad.

Mohammad Hossein Karam Sichani
26
Mohammad Hossein Karam Sichani 2024.12.16 08:16 
 

This is a very easy-to-use and reliable tool. Occasionally, it behaves unpredictably, such as deleting TP or SL lines without user input and sending nonstop error messages. Despite this, it's still the best risk management tool I've used.

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Signal TradingView to MT5 Pro  Instant professional execution between TradingView and MetaTrader 5 Automate your trading strategy with the most robust communication bridge between TradingView alerts and real execution in MT5. Designed for traders who demand speed, flexibility, and impeccable risk management, this Expert Advisor transforms any alert message into a precise market or limit order.   Install and TEST the TRIAL version HERE STRENGTHS AND ADVANTAGES Universal Parsing Engine (Propriet
Seconds Chart MT5
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Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
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DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
Anchor Trade Manager
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Utilities
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
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Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — professional trading control center for MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE is a premium chart-based trading panel and trade-management workspace for MetaTrader 5 . It is designed for traders who want faster execution, clearer position control, structured trade management, visual level planning and a professional workflow directly from the chart. This is not only a BUY / SELL panel. PRO SE combines manual trading, pending orders, position management, partial exits, b
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SMC Structure Markup
Seyed Mohammad Hosseini Hejazi
4.69 (16)
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Overview The Smart Money Structure Markup Indicator for MetaTrader 5 is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify key market structures based on popular Smart Money Concepts (SMC) strategies. This indicator detects micro-market structures, providing insights into price movements and potential trend changes. It highlights important elements such as valid Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), and Inducement (IDM), helping traders to make informed decisions. Key Features Ma
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Carsarus
14
Carsarus 2026.05.20 21:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alexanderman Makutin
323
Alexanderman Makutin 2025.09.11 19:58 
 

Отличный советник для высчитывания лота. Спасибо)

GHANO03
186
GHANO03 2025.02.28 10:58 
 

Excellent tool very simple but very efficace. Thanks Mohammad.

Mohammad Hossein Karam Sichani
26
Mohammad Hossein Karam Sichani 2024.12.16 08:16 
 

This is a very easy-to-use and reliable tool. Occasionally, it behaves unpredictably, such as deleting TP or SL lines without user input and sending nonstop error messages. Despite this, it's still the best risk management tool I've used.

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