Three dimensional chromatogram

It can be applied to any financial asset: foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, precious metal, stock, index. Provide accurate trading points to tell you the best time to open and close positions.
Common to experts and beginners
The step-by-step user guide uses special examples to explain how to manipulate indicators, even if you use them for the first time.
This indicator considers the values of three dimensions: time, price, and mean square value
No redrawing of entrance signal
If the signal appears and is confirmed, it will not disappear; Unlike redrawing indicators, they can cause significant property losses because they can be deleted after displaying signals.
Error free opening
The index algorithm can help you find the ideal time to enter the market (buy or sell assets), thus improving the success rate of each trader.
What is the ideal entry point?
The best point to enter the market is the beginning or continuation of the price in a certain direction.
In this case, always know where to set protective stop loss orders to avoid unnecessary losses.
Our indicators help to find these points at the beginning of the trend, thus minimizing risks and increasing profits.
This indicator only has the right to run on MT5, and does not provide the operation of other third-party software.
In case of strong fluctuation, it is recommended that you reduce the number of hands.
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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5 (7)
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Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
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