Three dimensional chromatogram

It can be applied to any financial asset: foreign exchange, cryptocurrency, precious metal, stock, index. Provide accurate trading points to tell you the best time to open and close positions.

Common to experts and beginners

The step-by-step user guide uses special examples to explain how to manipulate indicators, even if you use them for the first time.

This indicator considers the values of three dimensions: time, price, and mean square value

No redrawing of entrance signal

If the signal appears and is confirmed, it will not disappear; Unlike redrawing indicators, they can cause significant property losses because they can be deleted after displaying signals.

Error free opening

The index algorithm can help you find the ideal time to enter the market (buy or sell assets), thus improving the success rate of each trader.

What is the ideal entry point?

The best point to enter the market is the beginning or continuation of the price in a certain direction.

In this case, always know where to set protective stop loss orders to avoid unnecessary losses.

Our indicators help to find these points at the beginning of the trend, thus minimizing risks and increasing profits.

This indicator only has the right to run on MT5, and does not provide the operation of other third-party software.

In case of strong fluctuation, it is recommended that you reduce the number of hands.