ATR for Level Trading

Custom ATR Indicator for Horizontal Levels Trading

The Custom ATR Indicator is a powerful tool designed for traders who rely on horizontal levels and understand the importance of the Average True Range (ATR) in making informed trading decisions. This indicator calculates the ATR based on a customizable number of bars, filters out abnormal bars (too large or too small), and provides clear visualizations of key data, including ATR values, Stop Loss levels, and price movement percentages.

Key Features:

Customizable ATR Calculation:

The indicator allows you to set the number of bars ( Period ) used for ATR calculation, ensuring flexibility for different trading strategies.

Abnormal Bar Filtering:

It automatically filters out bars that are abnormally large or small, providing a more accurate ATR value.

Stop Loss Calculation:

Determines the number of pips for Stop Loss based on the ATR percentage, helping to manage risks effectively.

Price Movement Percentage:

It shows the percentage of price movement relative to the ATR, giving you insights into market volatility.

User-Friendly Display:

All calculations are displayed in a clear and concise table on the chart, making it easy to interpret the data.

Input Parameters:

Period:

The number of bars used to calculate the ATR. Increasing this value (e.g., to 7 bars) can provide a more accurate result, especially in volatile markets.

Abnormally Large Bar (%):

Filters out bars that are larger than the specified percentage of the average range.

Abnormally Small Bar (%):

Filters out bars that are smaller than the specified percentage of the average range.

Stop Loss (% of ATR):

The percentage of ATR used to calculate the number of pips for Stop Loss.

Text Color and Background Color:

Customize the appearance of the indicator to match your chart style.

Display Options:

Choose whether to show ATR calculations, Stop Loss levels, and position sizing.





Why Use This Indicator?

Precision in Horizontal Level Trading:

This indicator is ideal for traders who focus on horizontal levels and need a reliable ATR calculation to identify key support and resistance zones.

Risk Management:

By providing accurate Stop Loss levels based on ATR, it helps you manage risk more effectively.

Adaptability:

The customizable settings allow you to adapt the indicator to different market conditions and trading styles.

Note on Accuracy:

The indicator may have a slight margin of error, usually on the lower side. Increasing the calculation range (e.g., to 7 bars) can provide a more accurate result, especially in trending or highly volatile markets.

Who Is This Indicator For?

This indicator is specifically designed for traders who:

Trade using horizontal levels.

Understand the role of ATR in trading decisions.

Need a clear and concise tool to calculate ATR, Stop Loss, and price movement percentages.

How to Use:

Attach the indicator to your chart. Configure the input parameters according to your trading strategy. Use the displayed ATR, Stop Loss, and price movement data to make informed trading decisions.

Disclaimer:

While the Custom ATR Indicator provides accurate calculations, it is essential to remember that no indicator is 100% foolproof. Always combine it with other analysis tools and risk management strategies for the best results.



