TaBot GA Managment

This utility is specially crafted for the Gold Trader Alliance Team.

It will help you manage your positions really quick in the ever fast volatility of Gold.

You have two functionalities

Automate your trades to set BE after "x" points won (and take partial profits)

Manually manage your trades to set BE (one or all), take partials (one or all) and close all your positions. If you want to manage one position, you'll have to select it on the Control Panel shown.





You need to attach this EA to the chart you want and you will be able to manage your positions on that specified symbol.

