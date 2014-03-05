TaBot Scalper
- Experts
- Tania Francisca Zamora Villalobos
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The Bot will open buy stop and sell stop at the same time on every candle. You set the distance, SL and TP of the order, also you can set BE and extra points to cover comissions. Choose if you want to open just buy stop order, sell stop orders or both.
Promotion for the launch of my first EA.
First Buyers get this special price. Normal price will be $150
Recommendations.
- TimeFrames: M1 - M5
- Recommended Pairs: Indices (DE40, S&P500, Nasdaq, DJones)
Settings.
- Magic_Number: Set a magic number for every chart, so the rules apply just to the symbol and timeframe the EA is attached.
- Start_Trading_Hours: Set the hour for the robot to start placing pending orders. Set according to the clock on your "market watch"
- Start_Trading_Min: If you don't want to set the hour "o'clock", you can add the minutes.
- Stop_Trading_Hour: Set the hour for the robot to stop placing pending orders.
- Stop_Trading_Min: If you don't want to set the "hour" o'clock, you can add the minutes.
- Close_Positions: If you want to keep the positions open only between your trading hours, set this to TRUE, so the positions close when you reach the Stop_Trading settings.
- Type_of_order: Choose if you want the bot to place only buy orders, sell orders or both.
- Volume_Lots: What will be the volume for your orders?
- Open_Distance: The distance in Points from the last candle you want to set the stop order.
- SL_Points: Points for your stop loss, set to 0 de deactivate.
- TP_Points: Points for your take profit.
- Max_Trades: How many trades you want to have open at the same time. If you set to 2 and the bot already triggered 2 positions, there will be no more stop orders placed until one is closed. For this to work properly you need to set differents Magic_Numbers for every chart the bot is attached.
- Points_to_set_BE: if you are in profits, you will want to protect yourself. How many points afar you want to be to set BE.
- Extra_Points: Set a few extra points to your break even to cover comissions or protect yourself from slipagge.