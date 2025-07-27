Introducing "Range X" – A Versatile Range-Based Trading Strategy Expert Advisor

Unlock the power of precision trading with Range X, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for both breakout and reversion trading strategies. Whether you're targeting market expansions or looking to capitalize on mean reversions, Range X offers a fully customizable solution to suit your trading style.

Features

📈 Dual Trading Modes:

Access exclusive set files here:

Choose between Breakout Mode for capturing market trends or Reversion Mode for trading retracements. The flexibility is yours!

🕒 Customizable Range Settings:

Take full control of your trading range with these inputs:

Start Time: Define the exact time the range begins.

Duration: Set how long the range is calculated.

Set how long the range is calculated. Stop Time: Specify the latest time to enter trades.

Specify the latest time to enter trades. Close Time: Automatically close all trades at your desired time.

This precision ensures trades occur only when market conditions meet your criteria, preventing unwanted overnight exposure or off-hours risks.

🚀 Signal Modes:

Select between One Signal per Range for conservative setups or Two Signals per Range for higher activity.

🎯 Dynamic Risk Management:

Supports:

Fixed lot sizing

Lot sizes based on account equity percentage

Lot sizes calculated by available balance

Plus, you can set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in either points or percentages, making Range X adaptable to any trading style or account size.

🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop:

Lock in profits and protect your trades with a built-in trailing stop system featuring:

Customizable trigger levels

Step size

Stop distance

📊 Range Buffers:

Enhance your strategy with dynamic range buffers for high and low levels, configurable in either points or percentages to adjust for different market conditions.

🌐 Day Selection:

Only trade on the days you prefer! Customize weekday settings to align your strategy with specific market behaviors.

🔒 Built-in Protections:

Includes essential safeguards for responsible trading:

Maximum spread protection

protection Minimum equity protection

protection Daily monitoring to manage risks effectively

Take Control of Your Trading

Transform your trading with Range X – the ultimate range-based Expert Advisor for precision, flexibility, and robust risk management. Whether you're a trend trader or a mean reversion strategist, Range X empowers you with the tools to dominate the markets.

Equip yourself with Range X and enjoy a smoother, more precise trading journey. Happy trading!



