Introducing "Range X" – A Versatile Range-Based Trading Strategy Expert Advisor

Unlock the power of precision trading with Range X, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for both breakout and reversion trading strategies. Whether you're targeting market expansions or looking to capitalize on mean reversions, Range X offers a fully customizable solution to suit your trading style.

Features

📈 Dual Trading Modes:

Choose between Breakout Mode for capturing market trends or Reversion Mode for trading retracements. The flexibility is yours!

🕒 Customizable Range Settings:

Take full control of your trading range with these inputs:

  • Start Time: Define the exact time the range begins.
  • Duration: Set how long the range is calculated.
  • Stop Time: Specify the latest time to enter trades.
  • Close Time: Automatically close all trades at your desired time.

This precision ensures trades occur only when market conditions meet your criteria, preventing unwanted overnight exposure or off-hours risks.

🚀 Signal Modes:

Select between One Signal per Range for conservative setups or Two Signals per Range for higher activity.

🎯 Dynamic Risk Management:

Supports:

  • Fixed lot sizing
  • Lot sizes based on account equity percentage
  • Lot sizes calculated by available balance

Plus, you can set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in either points or percentages, making Range X adaptable to any trading style or account size.

🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop:

Lock in profits and protect your trades with a built-in trailing stop system featuring:

  • Customizable trigger levels
  • Step size
  • Stop distance

📊 Range Buffers:

Enhance your strategy with dynamic range buffers for high and low levels, configurable in either points or percentages to adjust for different market conditions.

🌐 Day Selection:

Only trade on the days you prefer! Customize weekday settings to align your strategy with specific market behaviors.

🔒 Built-in Protections:

Includes essential safeguards for responsible trading:

  • Maximum spread protection
  • Minimum equity protection
  • Daily monitoring to manage risks effectively

Take Control of Your Trading

Transform your trading with Range X – the ultimate range-based Expert Advisor for precision, flexibility, and robust risk management. Whether you're a trend trader or a mean reversion strategist, Range X empowers you with the tools to dominate the markets.

Equip yourself with Range X and enjoy a smoother, more precise trading journey. Happy trading!


