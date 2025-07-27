Range X
- Experts
- Daniel Suk
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 27 July 2025
- Activations: 5
Introducing "Range X" – A Versatile Range-Based Trading Strategy Expert Advisor
Unlock the power of precision trading with Range X, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed for both breakout and reversion trading strategies. Whether you're targeting market expansions or looking to capitalize on mean reversions, Range X offers a fully customizable solution to suit your trading style.Access exclusive set files here:
📂 Download from Google Drive
Features
📈 Dual Trading Modes:
Choose between Breakout Mode for capturing market trends or Reversion Mode for trading retracements. The flexibility is yours!
🕒 Customizable Range Settings:
Take full control of your trading range with these inputs:
- Start Time: Define the exact time the range begins.
- Duration: Set how long the range is calculated.
- Stop Time: Specify the latest time to enter trades.
- Close Time: Automatically close all trades at your desired time.
This precision ensures trades occur only when market conditions meet your criteria, preventing unwanted overnight exposure or off-hours risks.
🚀 Signal Modes:
Select between One Signal per Range for conservative setups or Two Signals per Range for higher activity.
🎯 Dynamic Risk Management:
Supports:
- Fixed lot sizing
- Lot sizes based on account equity percentage
- Lot sizes calculated by available balance
Plus, you can set Stop Loss and Take Profit levels in either points or percentages, making Range X adaptable to any trading style or account size.
🔄 Advanced Trailing Stop:
Lock in profits and protect your trades with a built-in trailing stop system featuring:
- Customizable trigger levels
- Step size
- Stop distance
📊 Range Buffers:
Enhance your strategy with dynamic range buffers for high and low levels, configurable in either points or percentages to adjust for different market conditions.
🌐 Day Selection:
Only trade on the days you prefer! Customize weekday settings to align your strategy with specific market behaviors.
🔒 Built-in Protections:
Includes essential safeguards for responsible trading:
- Maximum spread protection
- Minimum equity protection
- Daily monitoring to manage risks effectively
Take Control of Your Trading
Transform your trading with Range X – the ultimate range-based Expert Advisor for precision, flexibility, and robust risk management. Whether you're a trend trader or a mean reversion strategist, Range X empowers you with the tools to dominate the markets.
Equip yourself with Range X and enjoy a smoother, more precise trading journey. Happy trading!