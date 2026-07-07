QuantBreak AI – Multi-Timeframe Breakout EA for XAUUSD





Important: The price will increase to 399 after the first 10 copies are sold.

Product Overview

QuantBreak AI is a professional breakout trading robot specifically developed and optimized for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. The EA employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe level detection algorithm that analyzes price action across Daily, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify statistically significant support and resistance levels.

The strategy combines traditional breakout logic with intelligent risk management, incorporating ATR-based stop loss calculation, dynamic trailing stop mechanisms, and a daily reset system to ensure fresh trading opportunities each day.

Key Features

Multi-Timeframe Level Detection

The EA identifies the three strongest support and resistance levels by scanning price action across four timeframes:

Daily: Major structural levels

H4: Medium-term key levels

H1: Short-term significant levels

M30: Recent price action levels

Each detected level is scored based on its frequency of interaction and distance from current price, ensuring only the most relevant levels are used for trade entries.

Intelligent Order Placement

When price approaches a detected level, the EA automatically places pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) at the level minus or plus the entry offset. The system:

Places orders at the strongest three levels on each side

Maintains minimum distance between orders to avoid clustering

Respects maximum order limits to manage exposure

ATR-Based Stop Loss

Stop loss levels are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR) indicator with customizable multiplier. This approach adapts to market volatility, placing stops further away during high volatility and closer during calm periods. If ATR data is unavailable, the system falls back to fixed stop loss values.

Dynamic Trailing Stop

The EA features an intelligent trailing stop mechanism that:

Activates only after a specified profit threshold is reached

Follows price movement with a configurable step size

Protects profits while allowing trades to run in favorable conditions

Respects broker minimum stop distance requirements

Volume and Calendar Filters

Volume Filter: Prevents trading during low-volume periods (configurable tick volume threshold)

Calendar Filter: Allows traders to specify date ranges for trading activity, useful for seasonal strategies or avoiding volatile news periods

Daily Reset Logic

The EA automatically cancels all pending orders at the daily reset time (default 22:00) and blocks new order placement until the specified trading start time (default 01:40 the next day). This prevents order accumulation, ensures fresh setups each trading day, and avoids overnight gaps.

Visual Information Panel

A stylish, real-time information panel displays:

Account balance, equity, and floating profit/loss

Total and daily profit tracking

Active orders and pending orders count

Current spread and ATR value

Volume and calendar filter status

Order blocking status with countdown to unblock time

Technical Specifications

Specification Details Symbol XAUUSD (Gold), 2 Decimal Timeframe M5 Account Type RAW/ECN Minimum Deposit $150 Recommended Spread < 20 points Broker Type GMT+2(+3)

Magic Number 9291 (customizable) Execution Requirements (Very Important) For best performance, execution quality is critical: • Use a low-latency broker • Recommended latency: below 20 ms • Strongly advised to use a VPS close to your broker server location Low latency significantly improves order execution and reduces slippage, which is essential for breakout strategies.



How The Strategy Works

1. Level Detection

The EA scans D1, H4, H1, and M30 timeframes to identify significant support and resistance levels. Each level is scored based on:

Frequency: How often price has interacted with the level

Distance: Distance from current price (closer levels are prioritized)

The three highest-scoring levels on each side (buy and sell) are selected for order placement.

2. Order Placement

When price approaches a detected level:

Buy Stop orders are placed at level minus entry offset (above current price)

Sell Stop orders are placed at level plus entry offset (below current price)

Each order includes:

Layer-specific stop loss (calculated using ATR or fixed)

Layer-specific take profit target

Unique magic number for tracking

3. Position Management

Once positions are activated:

Trailing Stop: Follows price with configurable activation and step

Stop Loss: Fixed or ATR-based to limit risk

Take Profit: Pre-defined target for each position

4. Daily Cycle

22:00: All pending orders are cancelled

22:00 - 01:40: No new orders are placed (blocked period)

01:40+: New orders are allowed again

This cycle ensures:

Orders don't accumulate across days

Fresh levels are detected each day

Overnight gaps don't affect pending orders

Recommendations for Optimal Performance

Use a RAW/ECN account with low spreads for best execution Place the EA on XAUUSD M5 chart (required for correct level detection) Ensure sufficient historical data (at least 30 days of M5 data) Minimum deposit of $150 is recommended for proper risk management Test on demo account first before live trading Monitor economic calendar for events affecting gold volatility Adjust settings based on your risk tolerance and account size Consider using VPS for uninterrupted 24/5 operation

Performance Metrics

The EA tracks and displays in real-time:

Total cumulative profit/loss (all-time)

Daily profit/loss (reset each day)

Active positions count

Pending orders count

Current spread and ATR value

Filter status (volume, calendar)

Order block status

Risk Management

ATR-based stops adapt to market volatility

Trailing stops protect profits

Daily reset prevents order accumulation

Volume filter avoids low-liquidity periods

Maximum orders limit overall exposure

Min distance between orders prevents clustering

Support and Contact

For support, questions, or feature requests, please use the product comments section on the MQL5 Market page. I respond to all inquiries within 24-48 hours.

Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA thoroughly on a demo account before live trading. The EA should be used only by traders who understand the risks associated with trading and have sufficient capital to withstand potential drawdowns.