PheonixZone

PhoenixZone – Expert Advisor  

Next‑Generation Daily Zone Intelligence System for MT5**


Overview  

PhoenixZone is a fully automated EA built on a refined BBMA strategy that combines Bollinger Bands with two pairs of Linear‑Weighted Moving Averages (MA5 High/Low, MA10 High/Low). It detects high‑probability breakouts and pullbacks, then manages trades with advanced stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing logic. A unique **trend engine** filters signals, while an optional sideways mode captures range‑bound crosses. All parameters are fully configurable, and an on‑chart dashboard provides live performance feedback.


Key Features

- Dual‑MA trend detection** – A trend is valid only when both High‑line and Low‑line MAs agree (MA5 > MA10 for uptrend, opposite for downtrend).

- Breakout & pullback entries** – Choose BREAK, PULLBACK, or BOTH. Break candles must cross Mid BB (CROSS mode) or simply close beyond it (CLOSE mode). Pullback retests of MA5, MA10, or Mid BB trigger re‑entries.

- Intelligent stop & target** – Stop modes include RETEST, BREAKBAR, MIDBB, MA10, SWING, and FIXED. Targets can be risk‑reward ratios (RR), outer Bollinger Band, or fixed points.

- Auto‑close on MA cross** – Optionally exit all positions when MA5/MA10 cross (High or Low).

- Sideways / range mode** – Trade MA crossovers when no clear trend is present.

- Reversal swap** – Close and reverse when price breaks Mid BB against an open position.

- Full risk management** – Fixed lot or %‑risk sizing, daily equity limits (% or absolute), break‑even (R‑based), trailing stop (multiple modes, R‑based or fixed), spread filter, session filter.

- Real‑time dashboard** – Displays symbol, trend, balance, P/L, win rate, next lot, spread, etc. (optional).

- Clean, Market‑ready code** – Zero warnings, strict compilation, clear comments.


Input Parameters (key groups)

Group Selected parameters Description
Master InpForceRecommended Enforces the intended configuration at runtime, overriding stale saved settings
Indicator Settings InpBBPeriod, InpBBDeviation, InpMA5Period, InpMA10Period Bollinger Bands and LWMA periods (High and Low)
Entry Method InpEntryMode (BREAK/PULLBACK/BOTH), InpBreakType (CROSS/CLOSE), InpBreakNeedSolid, InpBreakBodyRatio Breakout mode and what qualifies as a Mid BB break
Re-entry InpAllowContinuation, InpMaxContinuations, InpRetestMidBB, InpRetestMA5, InpRetestMA10, InpZoneBandPct Which levels count as a retest and how many re-entries a break allows
Trend Engine InpTrendEngine (MA/MIDBB/EITHER), InpSolidBodyRatio, InpBBAreaPct, InpTrendScanBars How trend is determined and confirmed
Sideways Mode InpAllowSidewaysEntry, InpSidewaysDirectional, InpSidewaysRRRatio MA5/MA10 cross entries when no trend is live, with a tighter target
Reversal Swap InpUseReversalSwap, InpReversalMinBars Close and reverse on an opposing Mid BB break
Stop & Target InpStopMode (RETEST/BREAKBAR/MIDBB/MA10/SWING/FIXED), InpTargetMode (RR/BAND/FIXED), InpRRRatio, InpMinStopBandPct Structure-based stop placement and target logic
Money Management InpUseFixedLot, InpFixedLot, InpRiskPercent, InpLotMultiplier Fixed lot or risk-percent sizing against the actual stop
Trade Management InpUseBreakEven, InpBEActivationR, InpBELockR, InpUseTrailingStop, InpTrailMode (MA10/MA5/PREVBAR/MIDBB/R), InpBEOnBarClose R-based break-even and line-based trailing, judged on closed bars
Position Limits InpMaxOpenPositions, InpMaxTradesPerDay, InpMagicNumber Concurrent positions (3 by default, needed for re-entries to stack)
Risk Limits InpUseMaxDailyLoss, InpUseMaxDailyProfit, InpMaxDailyLossPct, InpMaxDailyProfitPct, InpMaxSpreadPoints Optional daily equity limits (off by default) and spread filter
Trade Direction InpAllowBuy, InpAllowSell Long only, short only, or both
Sessions InpUseTradingHours, InpStartHour, InpEndHour, InpTradeMonday…Sunday Trading schedule (server time)
Diagnostics InpLogDecisions, InpWarnIfTargetFar Per-bar decision log and configuration sanity warnings
Dashboard InpShowDashboard, InpShowSetupSection, InpShowStatsSection, InpDashboardWidth, InpDashboardFontSize On-chart panel content and layout
Chart Style InpApplyChartStyle, InpRestoreChartStyle, candle and chart colours Optional clean chart theme, restored on removal

If the goal is a compact listing, you could fold Money Management into Stop & Target and drop Chart Style — that gets you to twelve rows without losing anything a buyer needs.

*Full list with all 80+ parameters available inside the product.*


Recommended Setup

- Chart:** M15, H1, or H4 on EURUSD, XAUUSD, or any major pair/index.  

- Broker:** Low‑spread ECN/STP, no dealing desk.  

- Deposit:** $500 minimum (use % risk for smaller accounts).  

- Testing:** Every‑tick model, 99.9% data quality, M1 history downloaded.  

- Sessions:** Works best during London and New York overlaps.


Dashboard Panel

The EA optionally shows a compact real‑time panel (upper‑left corner) with:

- Symbol / timeframe, trend state  

- Balance, equity, net P/L, net P/L %  

- Trade statistics (wins, losses, win rate)  

- Next lot size, current spread, daily trades


It can be disabled via `InpShowDashboard`.


Disclaimer

PhoenixZone is a systematic trading tool. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Always test thoroughly on a demo account before deploying live capital. Start with the smallest lot size and scale only after consistent live performance is observed. The developer assumes no liability for financial losses.

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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.64 (11)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
2.5 (2)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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