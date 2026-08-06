PheonixZone
- Experts
-
Muhamad Ikhtiaruddin Bin Md HussinI’m a performance-driven marketer and business strategist with a strong passion for leveraging automation, data, and digital systems to create scalable opportunities.
- Version: 6.10
- Updated: 6 August 2026
- Activations: 10
PhoenixZone – Expert Advisor
Next‑Generation Daily Zone Intelligence System for MT5**
Overview
PhoenixZone is a fully automated EA built on a refined BBMA strategy that combines Bollinger Bands with two pairs of Linear‑Weighted Moving Averages (MA5 High/Low, MA10 High/Low). It detects high‑probability breakouts and pullbacks, then manages trades with advanced stop‑loss, take‑profit, and trailing logic. A unique **trend engine** filters signals, while an optional sideways mode captures range‑bound crosses. All parameters are fully configurable, and an on‑chart dashboard provides live performance feedback.
Key Features
- Dual‑MA trend detection** – A trend is valid only when both High‑line and Low‑line MAs agree (MA5 > MA10 for uptrend, opposite for downtrend).
- Breakout & pullback entries** – Choose BREAK, PULLBACK, or BOTH. Break candles must cross Mid BB (CROSS mode) or simply close beyond it (CLOSE mode). Pullback retests of MA5, MA10, or Mid BB trigger re‑entries.
- Intelligent stop & target** – Stop modes include RETEST, BREAKBAR, MIDBB, MA10, SWING, and FIXED. Targets can be risk‑reward ratios (RR), outer Bollinger Band, or fixed points.
- Auto‑close on MA cross** – Optionally exit all positions when MA5/MA10 cross (High or Low).
- Sideways / range mode** – Trade MA crossovers when no clear trend is present.
- Reversal swap** – Close and reverse when price breaks Mid BB against an open position.
- Full risk management** – Fixed lot or %‑risk sizing, daily equity limits (% or absolute), break‑even (R‑based), trailing stop (multiple modes, R‑based or fixed), spread filter, session filter.
- Real‑time dashboard** – Displays symbol, trend, balance, P/L, win rate, next lot, spread, etc. (optional).
- Clean, Market‑ready code** – Zero warnings, strict compilation, clear comments.
Input Parameters (key groups)
|Group
|Selected parameters
|Description
|Master
|InpForceRecommended
|Enforces the intended configuration at runtime, overriding stale saved settings
|Indicator Settings
|InpBBPeriod, InpBBDeviation, InpMA5Period, InpMA10Period
|Bollinger Bands and LWMA periods (High and Low)
|Entry Method
|InpEntryMode (BREAK/PULLBACK/BOTH), InpBreakType (CROSS/CLOSE), InpBreakNeedSolid, InpBreakBodyRatio
|Breakout mode and what qualifies as a Mid BB break
|Re-entry
|InpAllowContinuation, InpMaxContinuations, InpRetestMidBB, InpRetestMA5, InpRetestMA10, InpZoneBandPct
|Which levels count as a retest and how many re-entries a break allows
|Trend Engine
|InpTrendEngine (MA/MIDBB/EITHER), InpSolidBodyRatio, InpBBAreaPct, InpTrendScanBars
|How trend is determined and confirmed
|Sideways Mode
|InpAllowSidewaysEntry, InpSidewaysDirectional, InpSidewaysRRRatio
|MA5/MA10 cross entries when no trend is live, with a tighter target
|Reversal Swap
|InpUseReversalSwap, InpReversalMinBars
|Close and reverse on an opposing Mid BB break
|Stop & Target
|InpStopMode (RETEST/BREAKBAR/MIDBB/MA10/SWING/FIXED), InpTargetMode (RR/BAND/FIXED), InpRRRatio, InpMinStopBandPct
|Structure-based stop placement and target logic
|Money Management
|InpUseFixedLot, InpFixedLot, InpRiskPercent, InpLotMultiplier
|Fixed lot or risk-percent sizing against the actual stop
|Trade Management
|InpUseBreakEven, InpBEActivationR, InpBELockR, InpUseTrailingStop, InpTrailMode (MA10/MA5/PREVBAR/MIDBB/R), InpBEOnBarClose
|R-based break-even and line-based trailing, judged on closed bars
|Position Limits
|InpMaxOpenPositions, InpMaxTradesPerDay, InpMagicNumber
|Concurrent positions (3 by default, needed for re-entries to stack)
|Risk Limits
|InpUseMaxDailyLoss, InpUseMaxDailyProfit, InpMaxDailyLossPct, InpMaxDailyProfitPct, InpMaxSpreadPoints
|Optional daily equity limits (off by default) and spread filter
|Trade Direction
|InpAllowBuy, InpAllowSell
|Long only, short only, or both
|Sessions
|InpUseTradingHours, InpStartHour, InpEndHour, InpTradeMonday…Sunday
|Trading schedule (server time)
|Diagnostics
|InpLogDecisions, InpWarnIfTargetFar
|Per-bar decision log and configuration sanity warnings
|Dashboard
|InpShowDashboard, InpShowSetupSection, InpShowStatsSection, InpDashboardWidth, InpDashboardFontSize
|On-chart panel content and layout
|Chart Style
|InpApplyChartStyle, InpRestoreChartStyle, candle and chart colours
|Optional clean chart theme, restored on removal
If the goal is a compact listing, you could fold Money Management into Stop & Target and drop Chart Style — that gets you to twelve rows without losing anything a buyer needs.