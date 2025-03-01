Drawing Assistance MT4

As an ICT or SMC trader you must do top-down analysis, and you struggle to make template of drawing object on Metatrader just like you normally do on Tradingview. Well, Drawing Assistance indicator will make your top-down analysis much easier on Metatrader.

  • Allow to design template for 3 timeframes. (HTF, MTF and LTF).
  • Each objects drawn on chart will have the color, style and visibility individually by the timeframe it was drawn on.
  • Save time as all analyzing is done on Metatrader chart.

Shortcut Keys:

  • Key B: Apply the BOS style to a Trendline
  • Key L: Apply the Liquidity Swept style to a Trendline
  • Key O: Apply the Order Block (Box) to a Rectangle by fitting to the High and Low of the candle.
  • Key F: Apply the FVG (Box) to a Rectangle buy fitting to the High/Low of the first candle and to the Low/High of the third candle.


