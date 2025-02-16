Session Liquidity MT5
- Indicators
- Sopheak Khlot
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 16 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Session Liquidity is the most anticipated trading strategy among the ICT trader. With this indicator you could frame the trade by simply deploying it on the chart. By simply inputting the Asian Opening Time, New York Opening Time, and choose the color option and display option you like then you will get the session laid down for you on the chart. You can choose between showing session as box or horizontal line. I personally trade this strategies for quite sometimes.