DrawDownControl

This Expert Advisor is designed to control drawdown by the symbol it is set to. The Expert Advisor does not carry out trading operations on opening positions, only closing open positions on the symbol on which it is set under certain conditions!

There are three drawdown levels implemented in the Expert Advisor.

The drawdown size for each level is set in the input parameters and the profit size is assigned (it can be either positive or negative), upon reaching which the ADVISER will close all positions on this symbol.

There is no binding by magic number, the drawdown is controlled for all positions of this symbol, regardless of how the positions are opened (manually or by an outside expert).

The ADVISER has an information board in which the drawdown level is currently active is highlighted in color.

Important! if the second drawdown level has been activated (highlighted in color in the information board) and then the drawdown has decreased below the value specified in the second level (to the first level), then the closing of all positions according to the symbol on which the Expert Advisor is installed will occur at a profit that corresponds to the second drawdown level.

If the third drawdown level has been activated (highlighted in color in the information board) and then the drawdown has decreased to the second or first level, the profit will be closed at the profit corresponding to the third drawdown level.

WHEN THE DRAWDOWN DECREASES FROM THE HIGHEST LEVEL TO THE LOWEST, POSITIONS ARE CLOSED AT THE MAXIMUM ACTIVATED DRAWDOWN LEVEL!