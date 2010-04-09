Gold Vision Scalper Pro

🏆 GOLD & FOREX BREAKOUT SCALPER

🏆 A professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading on multiple instruments, specializing in buy-side momentum with dynamic position sizing.

✨ KEY FEATURES:

📊 Trading Strategy

• Identifies key breakout levels using swing high analysis

• Places strategic buy-stop orders at resistance levels

• Automated position management system

• Real-time visual order level display

⚙️ Risk Management

• Dynamic lot size calculation based on free margin

• Trailing stop functionality

• Risk percentage customization

• Multiple timeframe compatibility

📱 Professional Interface

• Real-time account statistics

• Daily profit tracking

• Interactive information panel

• Visual order level markers

• Draggable info display

⏰ Trading Control

• Customizable trading hours

• Session-based trading

• Automatic order management

• Trading time restrictions

🔒 Safety Features

• Emergency removal button

• Automatic order cleanup

• Session control

• Risk-based position sizing

📈 PARAMETERS:

Trading Settings For Better Result:

• Risk: Percentage of free margin (Default: 50%)

• Timeframe: Customizable (Default: M5)

• Trading Hours: (_0011-_0018)

• Recommeded to use for 6 month for better result

Order Parameters:

• Take Profit: 0.6% from entry

• Stop Loss: 0.2% from entry

• Trailing Stop: 5 points

• Trail Trigger: 7 points

Visual Settings:

• Customizable chart colors

• Adjustable panel position

• Order level visualization

• Professional interface design

🎯 IDEAL FOR:

• Breakout traders

• Momentum trading

• Multiple timeframe traders

• Risk-conscious investors

💡 ADVANTAGES:

• Clear entry signals

• Automated trade management

• Visual trade monitoring

• Easy to use interface

• Stable operation

⚠️ RECOMMENDATIONS:

• Test on demo account first

• Monitor initial trades

• Maintain adequate margin

• Use recommended timeframes

• Follow proper risk management

💹 RECOMMENDED BROKER REQUIREMENTS:

• Low spread or zero spread broker recommended

• ECN/Raw account preferred

• Fast execution speed

• Reliable broker with good server stability


Recommended products
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Experts
Introducing SchermanActionPro: The New Automated Trading Bot from Automatictrading Automatictrading is proud to present SchermanActionPro! Featured Features:  • Configurable Indicators: Adjust the averages and the number of candles according to Ivan's recommendations.  • Operational Flexibility: Choose between purchases and sales.  • Profit Taking: Fixed options, based on ATR or contrary signal.  • Loss Stop: Configurable fixed, according to ATR or by contrary signal.  • Lot Types: Fixed lot se
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses scalping strategy at night, trading consists of three algorithms and each algorithm works in its own time interval. The EA uses many smart filters to adapt to almost any economic situation. Pending orders are used for the least slippage when trading scalping. The adviser is safe and does not require any settings from the user, just install it on the chart and you are ready. The EA sets a protective stop order, so the trader does not have to worry that the robot will allow significant
Immortal MT5
Paranchai Tensit
Experts
The EA is based on   trend trading strategy . Mechanism " trend trading strategy " is a tendency of a financial market price to move in a particular direction over time. If there is a turn contrary to the trend, This mechanism will exit and wait until the turn establishes itself as a trend in the opposite direction, and re-enter when the trend re-establishes. This EA has been back tested for 4 years of real tick data (2019-2022), consistent with the latest trading accounts. Immortal MT4:   https
Recovery Grip Meta 5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB
Shao Shu Yi
4 (1)
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 7 LB (Level Break) MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA works well in BTCUSD. This EA is one of our trend
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 5 RA    MT5 (Rapier)  is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 4 M4A1  MT5 is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can be used on lots of
Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1
Shao Shu Yi
Experts
The strategy which is applied in finance market all around the world is known as CTA strategy. A successful CTA always includes multi-strategies, multi-instruments and multi-timeframe. The series of Multi Instruments TrendSystem (MITS) provide a profitable strategy which can be used in different instruments with different timeframe. Multi Instruments TrendSystem 1  MT5 (Multi-Moving Strategy) is a fully automated multi-instrument Expert Advisor. This EA is one of our trend strategies EA, it can
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Experts
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Galaxy MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
GALAXY it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. Architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions   GALAXY     It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      NO INPUT TO SELECT FOR THE TRADER ALL AUTOMATED THIS SYSTEM IS ALWAIS IN THE MARKET IN THE TWO DIRECCTION MAKE WINING CYCLES  GALAXY . It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both
Golden Algo MT5
Abderrahmane Benali
Experts
A professional automated trading expert that relies on the Bollinger Bands indicator to execute precise buy and sell trades based on price interactions with the indicator's bands and Exit the deal by standard deviation. Features : Smart information window that allows you to see open trades and daily limits. a news filter to prevent trading during important economic events, daily money management to determine the maximum loss during the day, smart capital management based on a flexible risk ratio
Elasticity MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Elasticity     - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. This EA modifies the distances depending on the market situation, being able to shorten or increase the distances depending on how the algorithm reads the market. The system operates market breaks. Looking for the market point of greater efficiency ris/ benefit , to minimize the risks of margin call. The system uses two different algorithms, one to follow the trend and the other to operate market pullbacks. D
Range Breakout Pro EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Range Breakout Pro MT5 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that automates trade management using the popular daily range breakout strategy. This utility is valued for its simplicity and effectiveness in capturing significant price movements at the start of each trading day by placing and managing pending orders based on predefined range boundaries. You can download the MT4 version here: Range Breakout Pro MT4 For detailed documentation: Overall Settings/Input Guide For backtests and set files: Bac
Belle Power Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Experts
Rich powerful mt5 expert advisor contain 13 super advanced and strong trading strategies you will find all in that amazing ea you can make high Winrate trades less drawdown and control everything through amazing parameters and inputs so long options will be under your control by one click you can use that ea even you are beginner or expert in trading it is so easy to use As advice after you purchase that high quality ea and you want to attach to mt5 go to inputs then double click on strategy sel
SuperSwapSweeper
Callum Perry
Experts
Unlock Your Trading Potential with Our Advanced EA Bot! Limited Time Launch Offer: Only £199! (Price Will Increase with Sales) Are you ready to elevate your trading game? Our state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) is meticulously designed to take advantage of and automate well-known fundamental strategies, enabling you to capitalize on market inefficiencies and maximize your profitability. Don’t miss out on this opportunity—secure your bot today at just £199 before the price increases with each
Profitable EMA
Rajendra Kumar Sinku
Experts
Multiple Exponential Moving Averages from two different timeframes have been used in making this fully automatic trading robot. The backtest screenshots speak the rest. The amount to be invested has to be put manually in input tab. So works on all account sizes. For best results - Timeframe = 15M - Leverage = 100 - Preferred pair = EURUSD but gave profit on other pairs too. - Avoid trading between last week of December and first week of January.
YenFlow
Kelly Philip Aketch
Experts
This is a machine learning trend following strategy based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator combined with market volatility and volume metrics. It works best on the H1 Chart . The signals utilized to begin trading are carefully vetted via the machine learning capability, and a sophisticated algorithm ensures that the trader remains in the trend for as long as possible. Features. This is a fully automated multi-symbol expert advisor. It works on the following symbols USDJPY, AUDJPY, CHFJPY, EU
FX Bot Builder
Jakrawut Pratoom
5 (1)
Experts
SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER!   Just   $89   until   August 31, 2025 .   HURRY   —   after that, it’s   $139 ! FX BOT BUILDER • PRO — Turn Trading Ideas into Actionable Strategies Build. Customize. Dominate the market. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just getting started,   FX BOT BUILDER   empowers you to craft fully automated strategies tailored exactly to your style — with zero limitations. New Feature Update: Built-in Dynamic Trendline! Say hello to smarter, cleaner charting and trend
MA Fly EURUSD mt5
Sebastian Furmanek
Experts
Backtest from   2003-2019 MetaQuotes Data Every Tick Mode EA created for EURUSD H1 Open  transaction based on MA and Volume Close transaction based on RSI or take profit One transaction at the time. No adding position, no martingale, no grid. My recommendations: For "safe mode" i recommend 0.1 lot per 10000USD For "risky mode" i recommend 0.5 lot per 10000USD Personally i use 0.3 lot per 10000 USD Fell free to increase lot size while you earn. This EA does not open transaction everyday, b
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Experts
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
RSI Stocks Rebound
Alexandru Chirila
4 (1)
Experts
RSI Stocks Rebound The Dollar Cost Average with RSI Expert Advisor (EA) combines the power of the Dollar Cost Average (DCA) strategy with the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator to optimize entry and exit points for trades. This EA is specifically designed for traders who want to take advantage of market conditions, using the RSI to trigger buy signals during market dips and executing a DCA strategy to accumulate positions when the market continues to move against them. All Products   |   Co
Gann Rooster V15
Ehsan Kariminasab
Experts
Gann 9Sq expert version 15, using artificial intelligence, mathematical algorithms, Fibonacci, 9 Gann and Fibonacci square strategy, which enables us to have win rate of 200% profit per month. Initial investment for minimum capital of $100 to $1000, you are able to adjust the volume, date, hour, day and profit limit. adjustable profit limit in both buy and sell positions. Able to place orders in all time frames from 5 minutes to a week. further adjustment enables you to open the position accord
Ladder Trend
Chao Wang Pan
Experts
Strategy Description: This EA is a trend EA. The idea is the simplest trading method of chasing up and down. It is used to cut off losses in time with mobile stop loss to make profits run. This EA mainly trades EURUSD and XAUUSD. Parameter settings: Transaction: EA will only work if Transaction=true. Lots: Single hand count, it is recommended to order 1 standard hand at 10000USD, i.e. 0.1 hand at 1000USD. Maxi_point: Maximum point difference limit. It depends on the decimal number of gold quotat
TheThing
Dragan Drenjanin
Experts
"TheThing" Expert Advisor maintains a consistent minimalist design. This robot is not specifically tailored for any single purpose, allowing you to trade all available symbols. By testing the robot on all available currency pairs within the strategy tester, you can find which pairs are suitable for trading and on which time frame. Despite its minimalist design, the simplicity of this robot should not be misconstrued. Its key feature lies in the logic system and other settings that set it apart f
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Experts
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Centered Target EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal Expert Advisor is equally good for both scalping and conservative multi-currency trading of simultaneous trading of several pairs. This  Expert Advisor  is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our   Centered Bands  Indicator  and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the
ATRx Martingale EA 5
Prafull Manohar Nikam
Experts
This is a simple trading robot which works on the EMA crossover strategy. It uses ATR indicator based hard Stop Loss and Take Profit levels on every trade. Also uses very risky Martingale Lot System. As mentioned early, this is a martingale system which may or may not wipe your trading account. You must use it with proper input settings and proper money-risk management. Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: H1 ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS: Minimum balance             =    $1000 Minimum leverage            =     1
Trail Stops PRO
Timo Kosiol
Experts
Trailing Stops Pro is a highly advanced trailing stop program. It comes with 12 different trailing stops and helps you to manage your trade and stops easily. You can specify a trail start, that means the trailing stop will be started after your positions has reached the selected profit points. Additionally you can set a trail distance as well as activate and deactivate the trailing stop for each position separately. For your convenience the program has a very easy to use app panel. For a detaile
Zonda EA
Anton Kondratev
5 (4)
Experts
Zonda EA  I t is a   Fully Automatic System  with Open Optimization Parameters and a  Recovery Mechanism in Real Time. Only 6 Copies of 10 Left  for 390 $ Next Price 990 $  Zonda GUIDE Signals Commission Refund Updates My Blog Not    Grid   , Not    Martingale   , Not     AI     , Not     Neural Network. Default Settings for One chart    GBPUSD M15 Each position always has a   Fixed SL   and   Full Deal Tracking (FDT) , even if it is in a DrawDown.      This is a   Daily Breakout Strategy (DBS
MS Expert
Nikolaos Pantzos
Experts
MS_Expert   is structured based on a specific technical analysis indicator ( MACD  Oscillator   and Stochastic Oscillator ). It has many parameters so that each user can find the appropriate settings that suit their investment profile. It can work on 28 different pairs. The default parameter settings are indicative, I recommend that each user experiment to find their own settings.
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfxbook verified signal :   CHECK MY PROF
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review