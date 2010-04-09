Gold Vision Scalper Pro
- Experts
- Aman Kushwaha
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
🏆 GOLD & FOREX BREAKOUT SCALPER
🏆 A professional Expert Advisor designed for breakout trading on multiple instruments, specializing in buy-side momentum with dynamic position sizing.
✨ KEY FEATURES:
📊 Trading Strategy
• Identifies key breakout levels using swing high analysis
• Places strategic buy-stop orders at resistance levels
• Automated position management system
• Real-time visual order level display
⚙️ Risk Management
• Dynamic lot size calculation based on free margin
• Trailing stop functionality
• Risk percentage customization
• Multiple timeframe compatibility
📱 Professional Interface
• Real-time account statistics
• Daily profit tracking
• Interactive information panel
• Visual order level markers
• Draggable info display
⏰ Trading Control
• Customizable trading hours
• Session-based trading
• Automatic order management
• Trading time restrictions
🔒 Safety Features
• Emergency removal button
• Automatic order cleanup
• Session control
• Risk-based position sizing
📈 PARAMETERS:
Trading Settings For Better Result:
• Risk: Percentage of free margin (Default: 50%)
• Timeframe: Customizable (Default: M5)
• Trading Hours: (_0011-_0018)
• Recommeded to use for 6 month for better result
Order Parameters:
• Take Profit: 0.6% from entry
• Stop Loss: 0.2% from entry
• Trailing Stop: 5 points
• Trail Trigger: 7 points
Visual Settings:
• Customizable chart colors
• Adjustable panel position
• Order level visualization
• Professional interface design
🎯 IDEAL FOR:
• Breakout traders
• Momentum trading
• Multiple timeframe traders
• Risk-conscious investors
💡 ADVANTAGES:
• Clear entry signals
• Automated trade management
• Visual trade monitoring
• Easy to use interface
• Stable operation
⚠️ RECOMMENDATIONS:
• Test on demo account first
• Monitor initial trades
• Maintain adequate margin
• Use recommended timeframes
• Follow proper risk management
💹 RECOMMENDED BROKER REQUIREMENTS:
• Low spread or zero spread broker recommended
• ECN/Raw account preferred
• Fast execution speed
• Reliable broker with good server stability