Step trailing stop

5

Step by step "Trailing Stop"

The utility allows you to set the step of moving the "Stop Loss" following the price when using the "Trailing Stop" tool.

Unlike the "regular" "Trailing Stop" available in the "MetaTrader" terminal, which allows you to set the "Stop Loss" movement in increments of 1 pip, this "Trailing Stop" is configured with any increment. This setting allows you to avoid closing positions during false trend reversals, when the price, after a long movement in one direction, reverses for a small correction, and then continues to move in the same direction again.

For the convenience of managing the work of the "Trailing Stop" tool with a variable "Stop Loss" movement step, the script that implements the tool's operation has been adapted to the existing trading panel "eInTradePane" by the developer Dmitry Fedoseev. The source code of the trading panel is freely available at https://www.mql5.com/en/code/220.

The description of the "eInTradePanel" trading panel with the "Trailing Stop" added to it is given on the "Discussion" tab.

    Reviews 1
    varo1n
    47
    varo1n 2022.12.07 09:18 
     

    Автору спасибо. Утилита очень помогает, прилично сокращает время работы с ордерами. Использую для интрадей торговли. Пользуюсь стоп-лоссом и трейлинг стопом вместо тейк-профита, очень удобно.

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    varo1n
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    varo1n 2022.12.07 09:18 
     

    Автору спасибо. Утилита очень помогает, прилично сокращает время работы с ордерами. Использую для интрадей торговли. Пользуюсь стоп-лоссом и трейлинг стопом вместо тейк-профита, очень удобно.

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