Scalplight

Arrow indicator for forex trading using scalping strategy on popular currency pairs, bitcoin, gold, on m1 timeframe and others. The indicator has entry point settings, trend settings for higher timeframes, and various indicator filters, it is also possible to set up time trading intervals for yourself, in which you will receive signal arrows above the candles, as well as pop-up windows with alerts, or notifications on your phone via ID. The settings are simple, the strategy is ready, new sets and updates will appear. This indicator is based on my Rigonstructor (which is here on the market), a more powerful tool. Scalplight can also be used in binary options, entering after the arrow appears on 1 or 3-5 candles. Arrows are not redrawn. I can provide support in the chat.
