Explore Market Trends with Precision

The Visual Ocean Split - Divergence Indicator is your tool to uncover hidden market dynamics by leveraging divergence analysis. Designed to give traders an edge, this indicator helps identify potential reversals and continuation setups in a variety of markets.

Not Optimized Yet – Built for You to Optimize!

This indicator is crafted as a foundational tool, allowing you to tweak settings and strategies to best suit your trading style. Whether you’re a scalper, swing trader, or position trader, the customization opportunities are endless.

Behind the Strategy

This indicator is powered by divergence detection logic between price action and oscillator movements, offering early signals for potential market shifts. Here's how it works:

Price-Oscillator Relationship: The tool analyzes the relationship between price movement and a chosen oscillator (e.g., RSI, MACD). Divergence occurs when they deviate, indicating potential trend exhaustion or continuation.

Bullish Divergence: When price forms lower lows, but the oscillator forms higher lows, signaling a potential upward reversal.

Bearish Divergence: When price forms higher highs, but the oscillator forms lower highs, indicating a possible downward trend.

Split Ocean Visualization: The indicator creates an intuitive and visually appealing "split ocean" design, making divergence patterns easy to spot even during live trading. The dynamic colors and clean visual cues allow traders to make quick, informed decisions.

Entry Logic:

Reversal Setup: Enter a trade in the opposite direction when divergence confirms exhaustion of the current trend.

Continuation Setup: Use divergence to validate existing trends and re-enter trades with confidence.

Why Use This Indicator?

Visual Clarity: No clutter! Simple, clean divergence visualization helps you stay focused.

Customizable Inputs: Tailor the settings to fit your trading strategy.

Adaptable for All Markets: Forex, commodities, indices, or crypto – it works everywhere!

Support and Community

Need assistance? Have questions? Contact me directly via message or check out more tools and EAs on my MQL5 profile.



