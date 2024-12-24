Dead Fish Indicator

The Dead Fish Pattern Indicator is a fresh take on the classic Quasimodo (QM) pattern, originally taught by Cikgu Mansor Sapari. But unlike traditional QM tools, this one’s laser-focused on bullish setups only—and for good reason.


Why no bearish patterns? Simple: they tend to be noisy and unreliable, often throwing false signals that can mess with your trade decisions. This indicator is built to filter that out and keep things clean, especially in uptrending markets.


Here’s how it works: it sticks to the standard QM flow—Low (L) → High (H) → Lower Low (LL) → Higher High (HH)—but adds a clever twist. Once the pattern forms, the indicator draws a box zone from the middle of the L candle’s body down to its wick. That box becomes your key area.


But you don’t just jump in when you see the box. This method waits. It lets price break below the box first—which might look bearish at first glance—but instead of panicking, we’re waiting for the retest. The moment price returns to the box, that’s your high-probability entry.


This patient, structured approach has been tested over time and conditions. And the results? A striking ~90% success rate in the right market environments.


Best used on M30 and above, the Dead Fish Indicator shines in strong trends, helping you catch continuation moves after healthy retracements. It’s simple, sharp, and cuts out the noise.




Aravind Kolanupaka
9335
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.02.27 22:56 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi
535
Reply from developer Mohamad Azhar Bin Mohd Adi 2025.03.07 20:55
thankyou for your kind review ❤️ I call it the deadfish indicator because the chart moves to the left, and only dead fish go against the flow.
Reply to review