Real Gold Hunter

5

Real Gold Hunter is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, engineered primarily for XAUUSD (Gold). It is built on dynamic price action principles designed to adapt to shifting market volatility, offering a disciplined trading approach focused on long-term capital preservation.

Note:

The default settings loaded in the EA are baseline placeholders and are not optimized for live trading. Do your own backtesting before applying it to the live account.

To ensure optimal performance, please Download the Official Preset (.set) File Here before running the EA on your chart. You can contact me after buying the EA directly in my message.

STRATEGY AND MARKET ADAPTABILITY

Unlike high-risk automated strategies that rely on artificial recovery sequences, Real Gold Hunter evaluates market structure in real time to locate execution zones. It operates without grid accumulation, martingale lot scaling, or unhedged trade stacking.


Key Characteristics:

- Single Entry Execution: Opens one order per trading opportunity with dedicated Stop Loss and Take Profit protection.

- Robust Risk Management: Every trade is safeguarded by strict risk limits, preventing uncontrollable floating drawdown.

- Adaptable Execution Logic: Designed to handle varying volatility regimes across different market cycles and timeframes.

- Verified Strategy Backtesting: Extensive multi-year testing across various historical data setups and spread environments has demonstrated reliable quantitative performance.


CORE PARAMETERS AND FEATURES

- Dynamic Trailing Stop & Break-Even functions to protect equity during directional moves.

- Max Daily Loss Protection to halt execution if predefined daily risk parameters are breached.

- Max Spread Filter to restrict trading during high-slippage or low-liquidity market events.

- Session Control Filters to restrict trading activity to target market hours.

- Visual On-Chart Dashboard displaying real-time risk metrics, trade parameters, and execution state.

- Flexible Risk Calculator: Toggle between fixed lot sizes or a percentage-based equity risk setup.


RECOMMENDED TRADING CONDITIONS

- Primary Asset: XAUUSD (Gold)/ BTCUSD

- Secondary Assets: Major Forex pairs, Index CFDs, Metals

- Account Type: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account

- VPS: Low-latency Virtual Private Server recommended for stable 24/7 execution


EVALUATE THE DEMO VERSION

Traders are encouraged to download and test the free demo version in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester. Running backtests across your broker's historical data allows you to inspect the EA's performance, drawdown structure, and input parameter flexibility prior to live deployment.


Disclosures: Backtest results evaluate past market data under strategy tester parameters. Live performance depends on real-time broker execution speed, spread fluctuations, slippage, and market liquidity. Demo testing on your target broker is strongly advised.

Reviews 3
Kairo Gininda
39
Kairo Gininda 2026.08.04 11:20 
 

Looks like a solid EA. Backtests show no overfitting, and the risk management is safe and controlled. I'm moving it to my live account.

balajisi
322
balajisi 2026.08.03 08:03 
 

The back-testing results are highly promising. I look forward to deploying this on a live account and generating consistent returns

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Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Indicators
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
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Juan Guirao
295
Juan Guirao 2026.08.06 14:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Kairo Gininda
39
Kairo Gininda 2026.08.04 11:20 
 

Looks like a solid EA. Backtests show no overfitting, and the risk management is safe and controlled. I'm moving it to my live account.

balajisi
322
balajisi 2026.08.03 08:03 
 

The back-testing results are highly promising. I look forward to deploying this on a live account and generating consistent returns

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