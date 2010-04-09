IFR2Bot

"Maximize your profits with intelligence and precision: Introducing the IFR2 EA for MetaTrader 5!"

The IFR2 EA is an automated trading robot designed around the renowned Relative Strength Index (RSI) strategy, a widely used technical approach by professional traders. This Expert Advisor has been optimized to capture market opportunities in overbought and oversold conditions, operating with high efficiency and safety.

Key Features and Benefits:

1. Implementation of the IFR2 Strategy

  • The EA uses the 2-period RSI, a powerful strategy to identify quick market reversals.
  • Ideal for volatile markets, capitalizing on short-term price corrections.

2. High Performance and Consistency

  • Tested on pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, and USD/JPY, delivering excellent results on short timeframes (M15 and H1).
  • Proven statistics of a high win rate in ranging markets and mild trends.

3. Advanced Risk Management

  • Includes dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect gains and limit losses.
  • Supports trailing stop to maximize profits on winning trades.

4. Fully Customizable Settings

  • Adjust parameters like RSI period, overbought/oversold levels, and lot size.
  • Adaptable for different currency pairs, indices, and commodities.

5. Simple and Intuitive Interface

  • Easy to set up, even for beginners in the market.
  • Comes with detailed instructions for installation and use.

6. Compatibility and Optimization

  • Fully compatible with demo and real accounts on MetaTrader 5.
  • Optimized for ECN brokers to minimize slippage and operational costs.

Proven Results:

  • Average Monthly Profit: 12-20% (depending on the pair and time period used).
  • Win Rate: Over 70% in robust backtests with 5 years of historical data.
  • Controlled Drawdown: Less than 5%, ensuring long-term safety.

Why Choose the IFR2 EA?

  • Full Automation: Perfect for traders looking to seize opportunities 24/7 without manual intervention.
  • Low Risk: Strategy fine-tuned to reduce exposure in adverse conditions.
  • Consistent Returns: Ideal for short-term traders seeking to increase profitability efficiently.

💡 Tip: Combine the IFR2 EA with additional technical analysis tools on MT5 for even greater accuracy!

Note: Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always use proper risk management.

Get it now and take your trading experience to the next level! 🚀


Recommended products
Bollinger Bands Scalper WIN
Lucas Silva Costa
Experts
Este robô de trading automático foi desenvolvido com base no indicador técnico Bandas de Bollinger , uma ferramenta amplamente utilizada para medir a volatilidade do mercado e identificar possíveis zonas de reversão de preço. A estratégia consiste em monitorar o comportamento do preço em relação às bandas superior e inferior. Quando o preço atinge a banda inferior, o robô interpreta como uma possível região de sobrevenda e pode abrir uma operação de compra , buscando a reversão em direção à méd
Robo Nuvem
Edson Cavalca Junior
Experts
The robot uses one of the most used indicators in Asia: * ICHIMOKU CLOUD * There are two trading strategies: Crossing of Tenkan and Kijun lines and; Kumo lines crossing. Know our products    Position openings are based on the parameters identified as signals, if you activate all the robot will issue a trading order only if the number of signals is greater than the minimum stipulated by the user. This Expert Advisor (EA) works on HEDGE (Forex, etc.) and NETTING (Bovespa, etc.) accounts, but
Cls PRO
Marco Aurelio Santos Costa
Experts
With CLS you WILL NOT LOSE, as long as you have a professional capital management. It is impossible to make a loss with CLS, why?  It works by buying and selling two positively correlated currency pairs. This means that when PAR 1 goes up PAR 2 also goes up, however, there is something that happens in the market that is the distortion of the price ratio. That is, when the PAR 1 rises and PAR 2 falls, that's when we enter, buying Par 2 and selling Par 1.  This seems simple but it is not, you
Institutional Logic EA Bulit for Real Traders
Hamza Hussain
Experts
Gold Precision Trader – The XAUUSD Edge Without Indicators Trade gold like a pro — without relying on lagging indicators or confusing signals.Gold Precision Trader is a battle-tested, rule-based strategy designed specifically for XAUUSD. Built for fast execution, high-probability entries, and mechanical consistency, this system eliminates noise and lets you trade with real structure, 1-3 trades daily. What Makes It Different Built specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) Trades only during clear, h
Usd Killer Gemini AI Scalper MT5
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
Experts
USD Killer Gemini EA is the solution for traders looking to maximize their operations with the security of a robust and highly automated strategy. Developed by Felipe FX, this next-generation EA combines cutting-edge technology and advanced indicators to provide efficient and profitable trading. Advanced indicators for confirming entries USD Killer was developed with all the power of Gemini AI and we find patterns that occur daily on the chart, increasing assertiveness in the long term. Confi
Ichimoku Ninja BR EA
Renato Takahashi
Experts
*** NOVIDADE: Takeprofit e Stoploss com valores fixos em pontos *** *** Comece a negociar na bolsa brasileira de forma automática *** O Ichimoku Ninja EA é um robô de negociação para Mini-Índice (WIN) e Mini-Dólar (WDO) , negociados na bolsa brasileira Bovespa. O robô opera conforme tendência, com base no indicador Ichimoku Kinko Hyo , de acordo com sua dinâmica. Ainda, os alvos de Takeprofit e Stoploss podem ser configurados conforme valores fixos ou a  Banda de Bollinger , de acordo com o pe
TopGunBR
Lucas Prevideli Ortigoso
Experts
Discover TopGunBR Maximize your profits with my forex trading robot! Using three indicators (Bollinger Bands, RSI and Stochastic) to measure market exhaustion, it identifies precise buying and selling opportunities. The Robot allows changes to the indicator parameters and has the function to perform up to 10 re-entries. Check the GOLD backtest performed with maximum of 10% DD 
EA Loc Trade
Francisco Alexandre Da Cruz Junior
Experts
EA developed to operate at specific price locations on the chart, in relation to a TimeFrame higher than the current one. After defining the direction of positions through locations, the EA seeks to identify candlestick patterns as a trigger to open a position. The parameters being: StartHour=00; //Start hour(operations) StartMinute=00; //Start minute(Operations); FinalHour=17; //End Hour(Operations) FinalMinute=00; //End Minutes(Operations) CloseHour=18; //Position Closing Hour (open operations
Pdca 50
Andre Fonseca Loureiro
Experts
This EA was developed for the Brazilian market in win active in all series of the year. A method of confluence of several indicators of moving averages, IFR and ATR is used. It uses the medium price technique to recover losses in a situation of reversal of movement, and can be enabled and parameterized.  The goal is to gain 50 points at each entry, with only 1 contract the risk is minimized and the profit is gradual. Recognizes and avoids input at lateralization levels. It recognizes and advance
GL Scalper EA
Fernando De Paljla Silva
Experts
GL Scalper EA uses Pure Price Action and Linear Gradient Strategy to identify a market entry signal.  This setup is frequently used by professional traders around the world. If you want a reliable EA, GL Scalper EA is for you.  GL Scalper EA   does not use AI or martingale, it does not work miracles, but it is safe. The results shown in the images are out of sample, therefore much more reliable. The GL Scalper EA has been subjected to a long period of more than ten years of Backtesting with Tick
Robo davi I
Lucas Silvino Da Silva
Experts
Robô Davi I by Êxodo Capital is a professional system for traders created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) at B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses bias algorithms. After identifying the trend, the position is opened and the robot conducts the trade through a trailing stop that will be driven by the 13-period average. Maximum GAIN of 2200 pts. Main features Our setup has the option to use martingale, the EA has the option to customize. Presentation in the grap
Trend WIN B3
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Experts
Trend WIN B3 is a professional trading system created for the MT5 platform and optimized to work with MINI FUTURE INDEX (WIN) on B3 in BRAZIL. The system uses Fuzzy Logic in several timeframes (1M, 5M, 15M, 30M, H1, H4, D1) to identify the price trend, applying weights in each timeframe according to the calculations made. After identified the trend, the system positions a STOP order (BUY or SELL) according to the average volatility, and when the position is opened, the EA conducts the trade thro
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms
Riccardo Borello
4.33 (3)
Experts
Ultimate EA for Prop Firms is an Expert Advisor specially designed to pass the challenges of Proprietary Firms like MyForexFunds and get a funded account. In fact, it has specific functions to comply with the rules imposed by companies that offer managed accounts. Link for tutorial, detailed description, manual and presets:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/752189 New (August 2023 ): Time Grid Operativity and SuperTrend Strategy! - Choose the strategy you want to use among 6 different ones a
Nova Bot AUD
Cem Ummak
5 (1)
Experts
Meet Nova Trading Bot Nova is a powerful automated trading system that combines hedge and grid strategies. It adapts intelligently to market conditions and manages your trades with discipline, precision, and efficiency — all on your behalf. Key Features That Put You Ahead: Hybrid Strategy: Nova merges hedge and grid mechanics into a balanced and effective structure. While optimized for AUD pairs (with a focus on AUDCAD), it can be easily customized for other pairs. Full User Control: All setti
Eye of Ra
Jose Ramon Rosaenz Carmona
5 (1)
Experts
Expert advisor based on a widely tested   price action strategy The EA already incorporates all the variables in its programming, it is enough to let it run on the graph with the values ​​it incorporates by default. ACCOUNT: - This AE has been optimized to work on a STANDARD account - This AE is suitable for accounts of 3,000 USD - Default settings suitable for EUR/USD (any Timeframe) DESCRIPTION OF THE STRATEGY Price action trading analyzes the performance of a currency to predict what it mi
EA Gold River
Denis Katerenchuk
Experts
EA Gold River was created specifically for trading on gold (XAUUSD) time frame M5-H1. EA Gold River uses signals from a unique Gold River indicator (you do not need to buy separately, the indicator is built into the Expert Advisor). I will not show beautiful drawn screenshots and super edited videos. If you are using my EA TradeBooster , then you will like EA Gold River . The standard set is good for trading, but you can always come up with your own set for higher profits. Happy Trades ever
NakaTrendBot
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
Experts
Introducing NakaTrendBot - Your Ultimate Trend Trading Companion! Are you tired of missing out on opportunities when the market shifts? Look no further than NakaTrendBot, your trusted ally in navigating the dynamic world of trading trends. NakaTrendBot is more than just a robot; it's a sophisticated algorithmic powerhouse designed to detect trend changes and consolidations with precision. Leveraging cutting-edge machine learning algorithms and advanced technical analysis, NakaTrendBot continu
Pro Trend Pulse
Anold Stephen Minja
Experts
TrendPulse Pro EA – Your Ultimate Trend-Following Companion by Noldy22 Elevate your trading game with TrendPulse Pro , the sleek, user‑friendly MT5 Expert Advisor designed for consistent, hands‑off trend trading. Why You’ll Love TrendPulse Pro Effortless Setup Simply attach to your chart and choose your preferred risk profile—Low, Medium, or High. Smart Risk Management One‑click risk modes and adjustable stop‑loss/take‑profit ensure you always trade within your comfort zone. Adaptive Profit Pro
Gold Sniper EA
Jestoni Santiago
Experts
Get 1 Free EA of your choice when you buy this! FREE Robots   Choices includes   Dollary Yen EA and Naked Gold Scalper with Hedge Version Gold Sniper EA is an automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD scalping during defined breakout conditions. It uses chart-based logic and time/session filters to detect structured trade opportunities without relying on indicators. The system places pending orders only when price momentum and swing zone criteria are met. Risk management and trade sizing a
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5
Ankitbhai Radadiya
Experts
BTC Scalper AI EA MT5   is a next-generation scalping robot developed by a highly experienced team in trading and coding. It is designed for scalping on one of the most popular crypto pair   BTCUSD . Unlock the power of automated trading with this advanced   BTC Scalper EA specifically designed for the   BTCUSD   pair. Whether you're trading on the 1-minute or 4-hour chart, this bot adapts to any timeframe, making it a versatile tool for traders of all styles. This strategy has undergone extensi
Bfg 9K Gold Killer
Eugen Funk
4.4 (5)
Experts
BFG9000 has two EAs inside: 1) 100% Autopilot. Run and forget mode. 2) You decide when to open a position and click on "buy" or "sell". The internal trade management system will add or reduce position size and manage your trade. The performance we observed so far is suprisingly good. Live Signal version 1.2+:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2248427 What is so super special? Executor. You click on buy or sell and the algorithm manages your trade. See performance in live signal. Combine the ma
Kamaitachi Pro MT5
Tawan Mein
Experts
Dear Traders, Welcome to Eternity Zero Product. KAMAITACHI EA PRO MT5 V.2.13     This EA base on Bollinger bands & Rsi Divergence  mean-reversion strategies.    - Instanly Buy and Sell add the same time for IB Lot-Rebate.    - lotplus feature when the price go wrong direction.     - Slash Order feature when the price go wrong direction and the price go back and takeprofit EA will slash first order and last order when you have order more then 2 order.    - with this feature your risk is not to
Magnet Scalper Pro MT5
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
GoldEnigmaPro
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
Experts
GoldEnigmaPro – RSI-Powered Strategy  GoldEnigmaPro is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for precise breakout trading using the power of RSI-based signals. This EA intelligently places orders near overbought and oversold RSI zones to capture sharp momentum-driven price movements—ideal for gold (XAUUSD) and volatile pairs. Key Features Breakout Entry Logic : Waits for price confirmation beyond RSI zones to reduce false signals. ️ Stop Loss & Trailing Stop : SL and trailing stop are
Odyssea B3 Trader
Renato Takahashi
Experts
O Odyssea B3 Trader é o seu robô trader para o iBovespa (B3), miniíndice WIN ou minidólar WDO, que utiliza o alinhamento de médias móveis como estratégia para análise de entrada em trades. O filtro de alinhamento é baseado na medição de distância entre média 1 e 2 e média 2 e 3, por meio da relação entre a diferença de média 1 e 2 e a diferença de média 2 e 3. Isso permite que valores maiores indiquem possíveis reversões e valores menores indiquem a tendência, sem martingale ou scalping. Para m
Apolaki MT5
Jose Lagayan
Experts
Introducing the APOLAKI MT5: The Dynamic Grid Expert Advisor  *Set Files for EURUSD available on the Comments Section *RESULTS SHOWN HERE ARE NOT OVER OPTIMIZED UNLIKE OTHER BOTS THE IS FOR SALE! ONLY REALISTIC RESULTS! *The default settings of APOLAKI MT5 are optimized for EURUSD, based on rigorous back-testing over a 4-year period. For safe and effective operation, it's recommended to use the default settings with an account balance of at least $3,000 USD.  Dive into a world where technology
Go Eleven
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
5 (1)
Experts
This robot only operates 20 minutes a day during market opening! Recommended for mini Index and mini dollar! Parameters: Initial Volume (recommended: 1 to $ 300) Enable auto volume Ratio x volume balance Subsequent volumes (separate by,) TakeProfit (gain, 0 ñ use) MaxOrders Enable trailing stop function Profit points for triggering trailing  Trailing stoploss distance DistChannel Maximum skidding CreateRowsBreakup = false; ColorRowsRup = clrGold; MagicNumber (ID #)
Velocity Algo MT5
Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
Experts
Unleash the Power of Reversal Trading with Velocity Algo MT5! Ready to capitalize on market turning points with precision and resilience? Velocity Algo MT5 is an advanced Expert Advisor meticulously designed to identify and trade significant price reversals on the USDCAD M15 timeframe. Live signal MT5 :   Click Here Harness the Edge of Smart Reversal Detection: Velocity Algo employs a sophisticated reversal trading strategy. It intelligently enters sell orders when an uptrend shows signs of ex
Violet Panther Scalper MT5
Renato Takahashi
Experts
Violet Panther Scalper MT5 is specially designed to work as scalper and a trend trade system. Panther strategy is based on two moving average crosses and candlestick reader relative to theses averages. A trade in filter based on ATR values can be configured to make EA works only on true trends. So, if trigger condition is true, Panther strat to trade on each new condition achieved. An aditional trend filter can be configured based on TRIX indicator , making possible to confirm such trend behavio
Quantum gold QG
Dmitriy Nechaev
5 (1)
Experts
Quantum Gold: Algorithmic Optimization for Gold (XAU/USD) Trading Introducing Quantum Gold — an innovative expert system specifically designed for trading the XAU/USD financial instrument. By integrating advanced breakthroughs in Artificial Intelligence (AI) , Quantum Gold is not just an automated solution but a highly intelligent complex capable of 24/7 market analysis and autonomous trading decision-making within the precious metals segment. Quantum Gold synthesizes proven strategies from pro
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (226)
Experts
Hello, traders! I am Quantum Queen, the newest and a very powerful addition to the Quantum Family of Expert Advisors. My specialty? GOLD. Yes, I trade the XAUUSD pair with precision and confidence, bringing you unparalleled trading opportunities on the glittering gold market. I am here to prove that I am the most advanced Gold trading Expert Advisor ever created. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Myfx
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (15)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Live signal 1:  CLICK Discounted   price
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (468)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details MyFxbook Verified signal : CHECK MY PROFIL
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (114)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.65 (23)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Post: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/762740 My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/seller Burning Grid needs a " HEDGING " Account. No
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
5 (7)
Experts
8 copies left at 699 USD Next price 799 USD I am pleased to introduce the Expert Advisor I developed following numerous requests from users of my proprietary trading strategy and indicator, Divergence Bomber . Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link How it performs: Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -   link Test results: "Bomber M15 Channel" portfolio -  link --- Live Signal: "Bomber H1 Channel" – link Test results "Bomber H1 Channel" portfolio - link So, I created the Expert Advi
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
4.67 (15)
Experts
AlphaCore X The AlphaCore X EA is a cutting-edge trading system that masters the complexity of financial markets with a unique combination of AI-driven analyses and data-based algorithms. By integrating ChatGPT-o1 , the latest GPT-4.5 , advanced machine learning models, and a robust big data approach, AlphaCore X achieves a new level of precision, adaptability, and efficiency. This Expert Advisor impresses with its innovative strategy, seamless AI interaction, and comprehensive additional featu
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (5)
Experts
Forex EA Trading Channel on MQL5:  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 14,000 members on MQL5 . ONLY 3 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $399! After that, the price will be raised to $499. - REAL SIGNAL  Low Risk:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - High Risk:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Full installation instructions for EA AI Gold Sniper to work properly are updated at   comment #3 AI Gold Sniper applies the latest GPT-4o
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.37 (82)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency from very conservative to extreme volatile
Lux Oro
Seyed Davoud Nikkhouy Tanha
4.5 (4)
Experts
Lux Oro: Precision Gold Trading for the H1 Timeframe A few copies left at 469$ - Future price is 999$; Screenshot tutorials are in the comment section of the EA   [LINK] Lux Oro is your dedicated, powerful Expert Advisor (EA) engineered exclusively for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . Unlike EAs that rely on overhyped AI or neural network fads, Lux Oro is built on a foundation of pure, disciplined technical analysis , offering a transparent and reliable strategy for serious traders.
AI DeepLayer Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
5 (5)
Experts
DeepLayer Dynamics Multisymbol Neural Scalper with Quad-Strategy Adaptive Architecture DeepLayer Dynamics represents a next-generation evolution in the Dynamics series — a cutting-edge Expert Advisor built on advanced algorithmic logic and a multi-symbol operational framework. It is designed to run simultaneously across the following 10 instruments : XAUUSD, GBPUSD, US500, USDJPY, EURUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, XAGUSD, AUDCHF The system combines high-precision scalping with real-time responsiv
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (109)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.76 (63)
Experts
Let me introduce you to an Expert Advisor, built on the foundation of my manual trading system — Algo Pumping . I seriously upgraded this strat, loaded it with key tweaks, filters, and tech hacks, and now I’m dropping a trading bot that: Crushes the markets with the advanced Algo Pumping Swing Trading algorithm, Slaps Stop Loss orders to protect your account, Perfectly fits both "Prop Firm Trading" and "Personal Trading", Trades clean without martingale or crazy grid systems, Runs on the M15 tim
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.4 (40)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (2)
Experts
AxonShift — Algorithmic System with Adaptive Execution Logic AxonShift is an autonomous trading algorithm specifically designed and optimized for trading XAUUSD under H1 conditions. Its architecture is based on structured logic modules that interpret market behavior through a combination of short-term dynamics and intermediate trend impulses. The system avoids reactive overfitting or high-frequency exposure, instead focusing on controlled trade cycles triggered by predefined structural condition
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (30)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.58 (127)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
NeonScalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.64 (11)
Experts
NeonScalper EA - Safe & Reliable Gold Trading Robot Professional Automated Trading for XAUUSD (Gold) on M5 Timeframe NeonScalper EA is an expert advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold) on the 5-minute timeframe (M5). It employs a breakout-based scalping strategy with strict risk management, delivering consistent performance without relying on high-risk methods such as Martingale or Grid trading. Important : Use a low  spread account  for optimal performance. After  purchasing, contact the sel
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp is a short-term bidirectional scalping system that attempts to quickly extract profit from highly accurate entries. Scalp Unscalp live signal coming soon! Current price will be increased. Limited time price 165 USD No grid, no martingale. Every trade is entered on its own Fixed stoploss available, with virtual dynamic trailing stop system Interactive trade panel and precise lot size settings Recommended Chart: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Timeframe: H1 Inputs Lot Size Calculatio
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.9 (10)
Experts
Aria Connector EA (7 AIs + Voting System + Audit and Auto-Optimize system with Aria API on Render! ) Public channel:  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/binaryforexea Many EAs on the market claim to use artificial intelligence or "neural networks" when in reality they only run traditional logic or connect with unreliable sources. Aria Connector EA was created with a clear and transparent purpose: to directly connect your MT5 platform with OpenAI’s AI — no middlemen, no shady scripts. From its fir
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.69 (13)
Experts
AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA Cognitive Signal Architecture | Multi-Asset Precision Engine “Not an EA. Not a strategy. A living system of inference, adaptation, and execution.” BORN FROM THE ZERO POINT AI ZeroPoint Dynamics EA is not built — it is calibrated. Not coded — but architected to function as a real-time cognitive organism , responding to markets with a depth of reasoning that mirrors human decision-making — yet surpasses it in scale, consistency, and velocity. At the heart of ZeroPoint lie
Crude Oil Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (8)
Experts
The Best Oil Trading Robot in the World. Crude Oil Robot is the undisputed, top-tier trading robot designed for the XTIUSD or any crude instrument offered by your broker. This is not a generic algorithm, but it's a highly specialized system built exclusively for the crude oil market, utilizing unique technologies not available in any other trading bot. Crude Oil Robot is equipped with exclusive features tailored specifically for the OIL market , such as: Volatility Anomaly Filter, Geopolitical
GbpUsd Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.71 (134)
Experts
The GBPUSD Robot MT5 is an advanced automated trading system meticulously designed for the specific dynamics of the   GBP/USD   currency pair. Utilizing advanced technical analysis, the robot assesses historical and real-time data to   identify potential trends , key support and resistance levels, and other relevant market signals specific to GBP/USD.  The Robot opens positions  every day,  from Monday to Friday, and  all positions are secured  with Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Break-E
Syna
William Brandon Autry
Experts
Introducing Syna-The Revolutionary Dual-Function AI Trading System I'm thrilled to unveil Syna, a groundbreaking leap forward in AI-powered trading technology. This release features unprecedented access to 392 AI models including 67 FREE integrated options, plus premium models like Grok 4, DeepSeek R1, OpenAI O3, Claude Opus 4, and Gemini 2.5 Pro-all combined with an intuitive interactive assistant interface featuring on-screen buttons for real-time market analysis and manual trading guidance .
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (101)
Experts
Hello everyone, let me introduce myself: I am Quantum StarMan, the electrifying, freshest member of the Quantum EAs family. I'm a fully automated, multicurrency EA with the power to handle up to 5 dynamic pairs: AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and USDCAD . With the utmost precision and unwavering responsibility, I'll take your trading game to the next level. Here's the kicker: I don't rely on Martingale strategies. Instead, I utilize a sophisticated grid system that's designed for peak performa
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
5 (4)
Experts
AOT MT5 – Advanced Multi-Currency Trading Expert Advisor AOT MT5 is an Expert Advisor (EA) designed to assist traders by utilizing advanced AI for market analysis across 16 currency pairs , including EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD. This EA is suitable for prop firm challenges and personal trading accounts , combining analytical tools with risk management features to support your trading strategy. Live Account 1 | Live Account 2 | Official Channel Why Choose AOT MT5? AI-Powered Analysis : Leverages a
DS Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (27)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
4 (30)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a very limited number of copies will be available at current price! Final Price: 999$ NEW (from 349$) --> GET 1 EA FOR FREE (for 2 trade account numbers). Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO Welcome to the BITCOIN REAPER!   After the Tremendous success of the Gold Reaper, I decided it is time to apply the same winning principles to the Bitcoin Market, and boy, does it look promising!   I have been
AI Neuro Dynamics MT5
Peter Robert Grange
4.71 (14)
Experts
AI Neuro Dynamics EA Adaptive Signal Architecture for XAU/USD | H1 AI Neuro Dynamics is more than just an Expert Advisor — it is a modular cognitive trading system built for precision and adaptability on the XAU/USD (Gold) pair. Designed for high-volatility environments, it fully complies with the performance and risk requirements of prop firm standards. Powered by a proprietary neuro-quantum decision architecture , the EA evaluates market structure in real time, dynamically adjusting its inter
Scalper Investor
Ihor Otkydach
4.86 (14)
Experts
3 copies left at $599 Next price $699 Hey traders, If you're looking for an EA that doesn't just fire off trades for the sake of activity, but actually follows a smart, battle-tested strategy — meet Scalper Investor EA. This is a multi-currency expert advisor already armed with a solid reversal strategy, and soon to be upgraded with a trend-following module. Ready to trade: The Reversal Strategy At launch, Scalper Investor EA comes fully loaded with a reversal system designed to catch pullbacks
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review