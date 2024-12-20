Aetheris Quantum

Aetheris Quantum — AI-Powered Trading Solution

Aetheris Quantum is a powerful trading bot designed to analyze market patterns using artificial intelligence technology. By continuously learning and adapting to changing market conditions, the bot ensures high-accuracy forecasts and effective trading even in challenging market environments.

Unlike basic trading solutions, Aetheris Quantum offers customizable settings, allowing traders to tailor it to their unique trading strategies!

Special Price: Until February 1, 2025: $499
After this date: $799

After purchase, contact our manager for detailed installation instructions.

Key Features of Aetheris Quantum:

  • AI Integration: Uses machine learning algorithms to analyze historical data, detect patterns, and predict market movements.
  • Full Automation: The bot operates autonomously, making decisions on trade entries and exits without human intervention.
  • Market Adaptation: Automatically adjusts its strategy based on current market conditions to minimize risks.
  • Accurate Signals: Advanced algorithms filter false signals, increasing trading accuracy.
  • Risk Management: A flexible capital management system with adjustable risk levels, lot sizes, and protective orders.

Trading Strategy Overview:

Aetheris Quantum targets short-term market movements. Its strategy is based on detecting profitable trading signals using AI-powered forecasting models. The bot opens positions when promising opportunities arise and adjusts its strategy based on real-time data.

Technical Details and Parameters:

  • Risk and Capital Management: Risk management settings allow traders to adjust lot sizes and risk percentages per trade.
  • Take Profit and Stop Loss: Adjustable capital protection levels using dynamic and fixed values.
  • Trading Assets: Major currency pairs, indices, and commodities.
  • Timeframes: Recommended timeframes range from M5 to H1 for short-term trading.

Usage Recommendations:

  • VPS Server: To ensure uninterrupted performance, it is recommended to install the bot on a VPS server with 24/7 availability.
  • Testing and Adaptation: Test the bot on a demo account before real trading to ensure correct functionality.
  • Optimization: Fine-tune parameters to adapt to current market conditions.

Technical Requirements:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 version 5.0 or higher.
  • Minimum Deposit: From $200, recommended for traders with various capital levels.
  • Operating Hours: 24/5 trading during active market sessions.

Support and Updates:

Aetheris Quantum is regularly updated to align with the latest market trends. The development team provides technical support and consulting for parameter adjustments.

Disclaimer: As with any trading tool, Aetheris Quantum is subject to market risks. Traders are advised to test the strategy on a demo account before live trading and to apply effective capital management techniques.


Önerilen ürünler
CyNeron MT5
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
3.05 (21)
Uzman Danışmanlar
CyNeron: Hassas Ticaret ve Yapay Zeka İnovasyonu Kılavuz ve ayar dosyaları : Satın alma işleminden sonra benimle iletişime geçin, kılavuz ve ayar dosyalarını alın Fiyat : Satılan kopya sayısına bağlı olarak fiyat artar Mevcut kopyalar : 5 Yapay Zeka Destekli Anlık Analiz: Piyasada Bir İlk CyNeron, gelişmiş yapay zekayı yenilikçi bir ticaret yaklaşımıyla entegre eden piyasadaki ilk EA'dir, piyasa koşullarının ayrıntılı anlık görüntülerini yakalayarak ve işleyerek. Yapay zeka destekli gelişmiş si
AutoSLTP for Scalpers
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Uzman Danışmanlar
SL$TPauto Expert Advisor SL$TPauto automatically manages Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels for all trades on a specific symbol. This Expert Advisor scans whatever chart it's placed on and works based on that chart's symbol, functioning independently across multiple charts simultaneously. Key Features: Automatically places Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all open trades on the current chart symbol Applies the same Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) settings to any new trades as
BlackBox XAU
Enrique Van Rooyen
Uzman Danışmanlar
BlackBox XAU — Altın İçin Gelişmiş Expert Advisor Genel Bakış BlackBox XAU, altın piyasasında kâr elde etmek ve aynı zamanda drawdown’u sıkı bir şekilde kontrol altında tutmak için titizlikle tasarlanmış bir ticaret sistemidir. Piyasadaki her hareketi kovalamak yerine, kurallara dayalı disiplinli bir yaklaşım uygular; volatiliteye uyum sağlar ve yalnızca yüksek olasılıklı fırsatları seçer. EA, piyasa koşullarını gerçek zamanlı olarak sürekli değerlendirir, zayıf veya düşük kaliteli sinyalleri fi
Financial Control
Vitalii Zakharuk
Uzman Danışmanlar
The Financial Control expert system traverses the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. The bot works on both Netting and Hedging account types. The Expert Advisor can be launched on any hourly period, on any currency pair and on the server of any broker. It is recommended to work on liquid Forex pairs, with a low spread and use VPS. Financial Control is high frequency trading. You can start using it with $ 100 and 0.01 lot. If there is a commission on the account, it mu
SchermanActionPro
AutomaticTrading
Uzman Danışmanlar
SchermanActionPro ile Tanışın: Autotrading'in Yeni Otomatik Ticaret Botu Otomatik ticaret SchermanActionPro'yu sunmaktan gurur duyar! Öne Çıkan Özellikler:  • Yapılandırılabilir Göstergeler: Ortalamaları ve mum sayısını Ivan'ın tavsiyelerine göre ayarlayın.  • Operasyonel Esneklik: Satın alma ve satış arasında seçim yapın.  • Kâr Alma: ATR veya karşı sinyale dayalı sabit seçenekler.  • Kayıp Durdurma: ATR'ye göre veya karşıt sinyale göre sabit olarak yapılandırılabilir.  • Lot Türleri: Sabit lo
Genostype
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genotype : Your reliable guide in the world of Forex Genotype is an advanced Forex trading bot specifically designed for traders seeking efficient and automated trading. This innovative tool offers a wide range of features and capabilities to enable traders to effectively manage their trades and strategies. Special offer for early adopters: price reduced, but will be increased in the future. Tools for work: EURUSD, AUDCAD, AUDCHF, AUDJPY, AUDNZD, AUDSGD, AUDUSD, CADCHF, CADJPY, GBPSEK, GBPSGD
FXGrowth2
Ngoc Ha Le
Uzman Danışmanlar
FXGrowth2 – Automated Trading Strategy FXGrowth2 is an automated trading strategy developed with a primary objective: maximizing the return-to-drawdown ratio while maintaining strict risk control , with maximum account drawdown kept below 15% . To ensure robustness and consistency, the system has been backtested over 5 years of historical data across 28 currency pairs , derived from the 7 major currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CAD, NZD, and JPY . Only when a currency pair meets our predefined per
Mango MT5
Mikita Borys
Uzman Danışmanlar
Bu Uzman Danışman, özel bir göstergeye dayalı olarak geliştirilmiştir. Chaikin Osilatörü temel alınmıştır. Bu gösterge nedir? Chaikin Osilatörü, CHO (Chaikin Osilatörü), Chaikin Analytics, LLC'de Mark Chaikin CEO'su tarafından icat edilen bir teknik analiz göstergesidir. Mark 1965 yılından beri finans piyasalarında çalışmaktadır. Bu etkileyici dönem boyunca kendisini son derece profesyonel bir tüccar-analist olarak kabul ettirmiştir.  Osilatör, A/D göstergesinin üç günlük üstel hareketli ortal
STfusionPRO
Alejandro Bordes De Santa Ana
Uzman Danışmanlar
STFusion Pro — Advanced Multi-Strategy Trading System "The perfect fusion of strategies to maximize your trading." 1. Overview STFusion Pro  is an advanced Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that integrates  8 independent technical strategies  with dynamic and sophisticated risk management. It is ideal for trading stocks, forex, cryptocurrencies, and futures. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it adapts behavior according to market conditions, volatility, and trend, aiming to maximize opportuni
RangeMaster FX MT5
Chen Jia Qi
Uzman Danışmanlar
EA Introduction The EA we have carefully crafted was previously an internal proprietary stable strategy tool. It focuses on capturing market patterns specific to time zones, standing out with high-frequency orders and a robust win rate, suitable for flexible traders with small capital. Whether from backtesting or live trading perspectives, it has demonstrated excellent stability, making it particularly suitable for users who wish to gradually accumulate profits in the forex market. We speak wit
Gonadri EA
Mario Bellanco Vaquero
Uzman Danışmanlar
GONADRI EA: Take control of your trades with intelligence. If you want free gonadri contact me dm set file:  c ontact me via dm If you have any questions, you can ask me privately. IT IS EXCLUSIVELY FOR BROKERS WITH 2 DECIMALS IN GOLD AND SPREAD LESS THAN 10, FOR EXAMPLE: VTMARKETS ECN RAW, ULTIMAMARKETS ECN RAW AND SIMILAR Always use it on GOLD, but you can try to make it work on other pairs; for example, in FTMO it works very well on GER40. Timeframe: M5 Minimum recommended deposit: 5.000 at
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Uzman Danışmanlar
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
Booster for MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Uzman Danışmanlar
BOOSTER FOR MT5 is a professional scalping advisor for daily work on the FOREX currency market. In trading, along with experience, traders usually come to understand that the levels of accumulation of stop orders, price and time play a significant role in the market. This FOREX Expert Advisor implements this strategy, and I hope that you will not only enjoy using this product, but also take part in its development - leaving your review with wishes here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/459
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Uzman Danışmanlar
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Ürün açıklaması Genel bakış VIX Momentum Pro, VIX75 Sentetik Endeksleri için özel olarak tasarlanmış sofistike bir algoritmik ticaret sistemidir. Algoritma, sentetik volatilite piyasasında yüksek olasılıklı ticaret fırsatlarını tanımlamak için özel momentum tespit teknikleri ile birleştirilmiş gelişmiş çoklu zaman dilimi analizi kullanır. Ticaret stratejisi Expert Advisor, birden fazla zaman diliminde fiyat hareketlerini analiz eden kapsamlı momentum tabanlı bir yaklaşımla
Dom BookHeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel
Jingfeng Luo
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Dom Book HeatMAP Lightning Trading Panel Professional-Grade Microstructure Lightning Trading Panel · User Manual Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services Major update explanation: On January 10, 2016, automatic trading EA and control panel were added. For detailed parameter configuration, please refer to the latter half of this article. Important Note: 1、As this is a heatmap, footprint map, and DOM tradin
Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Uzman Danışmanlar
Derivonit EA  is fully automated Expert Advisor for trading Boom 1000 Index  offered by Deriv formerly known as Binary Dotcom. The EA uses more than seven strategies to open trades and close. It is based on CCI, STOCHASTICH, BANDS, ALLIGATOR and ENVELOPES for opening trades and then uses ATR, ADX, Accelerator Oscillator and RSI for closing trades. The EA will automatically open trades and close on Take Profit. Lot size and number of trades can be also changed depending on account balance you hav
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Uzman Danışmanlar
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
GoldWay EA
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
GoldWay EA  is a trending Expert Advisor for various instruments . The EA does not use either martingale or grid. It has an automatic increase in lot size, the size of which can be adjusted in the EA settings. By default, three orders are opened at once with different take profits. When the first take profit is reached, the remaining open positions are transferred to breakeven, when the second take profit is reached, the remaining third order is transferred to the first take profit. That ensures
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Uzman Danışmanlar
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Uzman Danışmanlar
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
BreakPoint Pro
Jason Smith
Uzman Danışmanlar
BreakPoint Pro – Daily High/Low Breakout EA This bot is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that trades breakouts of the current day's high and low using a clean, rules-based price action approach. The strategy focuses on capturing directional momentum once price breaches these key intraday levels—one of the most statistically reliable patterns in discretionary and algorithmic trading. A powerful Expert Advisor designed to capitalize on daily high/low breakouts using a price action-driven strat
Series Control Automatic
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
I present to you the parameters and settings of the Series Control bot, which is an ultra-modern bot for working in the Forex market. This bot uses the latest money management and market analysis technologies to identify trends and make trading decisions. It also has a flexible control and protection system for each position. Currency pairs for trading: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, NZDUSD, EURJPY, GBPJPY, EURGBP, AUDJPY, EURAUD, EURCHF, AUDNZD, NZDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, EURNZ
Golden US Session MT5
Daniela Elsner
Uzman Danışmanlar
Golden US Session MT5 is based on a classic, popular breakout strategy and does not use any Martingale or Grid mechanisms. Golden US Session MT5 places a pair of buy/sell stop orders at the daily opening of the US stock exchanges. As soon as one of the stop orders is triggered and placed in the market, the stop order is deleted. If an order is closed at the stop loss, the loss is limited to $5/0.01 lot. To offset such a loss more quickly, a recovery factor can be used to increase the order size
Rapid X
Tatiana Savkevych
Uzman Danışmanlar
Rapid strategy for working in the Forex market with a scalping base. The algorithm involves carrying out a trading operation in the shortest possible time. As a rule, this period of time is seconds and is only sometimes limited to several minutes. There is an opinion that scalping is for beginners. But in fact, it is wrong. In order to carry out a trading operation correctly and profitably, a trader needs to learn scalping, otherwise the result may be negative. This is why using a bot is more
The Runner Expert Adviser
Dominic Poirier
Uzman Danışmanlar
This expert is best when running on GBPUSD M30 and is designed to give consistent mid/long term revenues. It doesn't use any dangerous strategies as martingale or grid trading. All orders are protected by a stoploss and the money management feature allows to protect the account balance. This expert also includes a sophisticated time management system to target best times to trade. This EA is not a scalper and will be less affected by slippages and spreads from brokers. It will trade less than a
Big Gient MT5
Pran Gobinda Basak
Uzman Danışmanlar
This Expert Advisor Big Giant is a trend-following Expert Advisor designed for use in the currency market on the MT5 platform. It operates on the 5-minute and 15-minute timeframes, making it suitable for traders who prefer shorter-term trading strategies. The robot utilizes a combination of technical indicators and price action analysis to identify and follow strong trends in the market. It places trades in the direction of the prevailing trend, with the aim of capturing as much profit as possi
Oneiroi
Oleksandr Powchan
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Oneiroi trades hard oversold and overbought conditions. On M15 you can achieve a very high hitrate. The system does not trade a lot because meeting the three conditions is quite hard. It will work on any pair and any broker but some are better than others. The EA will work also on small accounts but i would highly recomend to use a 100kcent account. Our Goal is to help you be way more profitable and way more stress free, so you can enjoy the things that are important to you and your family.
Ilon Clustering
Andriy Sydoruk
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ilon Clustering is an improved Ilon Classic robot, you need to read the description for the Ilon Classic bot and all statements will be true for this expert as well. This description provides general provisions and differences from the previous design. General Provisions. The main goal of the bot is to save your deposit! A deposit of $ 10,000 is recommended for the bot to work and the work will be carried out with drawdowns of no more than a few percent. When working into the future, it can gr
Nesco
Gennady Sergienko
4.17 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba ben   NESCO   / - Tam otomatik bir robot uzmanıyım ve bağımsız olarak piyasayı analiz edip ticaret kararları veriyorum. İşlevlerimden bazıları   GPT-4_COPILOT   kullanılarak yazıldı ve   MQL5_CLOUD_NETWORK   tarafından optimize edildi. Dünyadaki finansal olayları almak için kendi sunucum var. Sizin müdahaleniz olmadan 5/24 sizin için çalışabilir ve telefonla mesajla bilgilendirebilirim. İlgilenmeniz gerekiyorsa; Ana özelliğim, düzinelerce stratejiyle aynı anda işlem yapmamı sağlayan v
Gold Impulse Lab
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gold Impulse Lab is a professional trading advisor for XAUUSD, built on institutional market logic. It uses impulse structures, price action patterns, and a scoring engine instead of binary signals. Gold Impulse Lab is not a scalper or an indicator robot. The advisor analyzes the gold market through a combination of: impulse movement from the anchor price confirmed price action patterns signal strength assessment systems (scoring) filtering by market mode (trend / range) Each trade is opened onl
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (400)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Merhaba yatırımcılar! Ben   Quantum Queen   , tüm Quantum ekosisteminin gözbebeği ve MQL5 tarihindeki en yüksek puanlı, en çok satan Uzman Danışmanım. 20 ayı aşkın canlı işlem deneyimim sayesinde, tartışmasız XAUUSD Kraliçesi olarak yerimi kazandım. Uzmanlık alanım mı? ALTIN. Misyonum? Tutarlı, kesin ve akıllı işlem sonuçları sunmak — hem de defalarca. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli   fiyat
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.72 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan MT4 (7 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 aydan fazla canlı işlem):  https://www.mql5.com/tr/sinyaller/2340132 MQL5'te Forex EA Ticaret Kanalı:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeye sahip topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI 399$! Bundan sonra fiyat 499$'a yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak iç
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (57)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AOT MT5 - Yeni Nesil Yapay Zeka Çoklu Para Birimi Sistemi Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |  [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   ÖNEMLİ! Satın aldıktan sonra, kurulum kılavuzunu ve kurulum talimatlarını almak için bana özel mesaj gönderin: Kaynak Açıklama AOT'nin Ticaret Sıklığını Anlama Bot neden her gün işlem yapmıyor AOT Bot'u Nasıl Kuracaksınız Adım adım kurulum kılavuzu Set files AOT MT5, Yapay Zeka duygu analizi ve Uyarlanabilir Optimizasyon algoritmaları ile ç
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (103)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Quantum King EA — Her Yatırımcı İçin Geliştirilmiş Akıllı Güç IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Özel Lansman Fiyatı Canlı Sinyal:       BURAYA TIKLAYIN MT4 versiyonu :   TIKLAYIN Quantum King kanalı:       Buraya tıklayın ***Quantum King MT5 satın alın ve Quantum StarMan'i ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla bilgi için özelden sorun! İşlemlerinizi hassasiyet ve disiplinle yönetin. Quantum King EA,
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cryon X-9000 — Kuantum Analiz Çekirdeğine Sahip Otonom Alım-Satım Sistemi GERÇEK SİNYAL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 Günümüzde birçok trader, sonuçları manipüle etmek için Expert Advisor’larını cent hesaplarda veya çok küçük bakiyelerde çalıştırıyor. Bu durum aslında kendi sistemlerine güvenmediklerini gösteriyor. Bu sinyal ise 20.000 USD gerçek bir canlı hesapta çalışmaktadır. Bu, gerçek bir sermaye taahhüdünü temsil eder ve cent hesaplarda sıkça görülen yapay performans şişirmele
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (16)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Genel Bakış Golden Hen EA , özellikle XAUUSD için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Farklı piyasa koşulları ve zaman dilimlerinde (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1) tetiklenen dokuz bağımsız işlem stratejisini birleştirerek çalışır. EA, girişlerini ve filtrelerini otomatik olarak yönetecek şekilde tasarlanmıştır. EA'nın temel mantığı, belirli sinyalleri tanımlamaya odaklanır. Golden Hen EA grid, martingale veya ortalama (averaging) tekniklerini kullanmaz . EA tarafından açılan tüm
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Uzman Danışmanlar
GERÇEK İŞLEM HESABIYLA CANLI SİNYAL:  Varsayılan Ayar:  https://www.mql5.com/tr/signals/2344271 Forex EA İşlem Kanalı MQL5:  Benden en son haberleri almak için MQL5 kanalıma katılın.  MQL5'te 14.000'den fazla üyeden oluşan topluluğum . 10 ADETTEN SADECE 3 ADET KALDI, FİYATI 399 DOLAR! Bundan sonra fiyat 499 dolara yükseltilecek. EA, satın alan tüm müşterilerin haklarını güvence altına almak için sınırlı sayıda satılacak. AI Gold Trading, XAU/USD piyasalarında karmaşık trend takip stratejileri
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal her %10 arttığında, Zenox'un özel kalması ve stratejinin korunması için fiyat artırılacaktır. Nihai fiyat 2.999 ABD doları olacaktır. Canlı Sinyal IC Markets Hesabı, kanıt olarak canlı performansı kendiniz görün! Kullanıcı kılavuzunu indirin (İngilizce) Zenox, trendleri takip eden ve on altı döviz çifti arasında riski dağıtan son teknoloji ürünü bir yapay zeka çoklu parite salınım alım satım robotudur. Yıllar süren özverili geliştirme çalışmaları, güçlü bir alım satım algoritmasıyl
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.81 (36)
Uzman Danışmanlar
X Fusion AI — Neural-Adaptive Hybrid Trading System Limited-time discount. Only 7 out of 20 spots remaining — almost sold out. The price will increase soon to $999 . Running demonstration Live Performance After purchasing, please remember to send us a private message to receive the recommended parameters, instructions, precautions, and usage tips . Thank you very much for your support. Author profile (for MQL5 messaging): https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 1. Overview X Fusion AI is an a
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.67 (30)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Önemli Not: Tam şeffaflığı sağlamak için, bu EA'ya bağlı gerçek yatırımcı hesabına erişim sağlıyorum, bu sayede performansını hiçbir manipülasyon olmadan canlı olarak izleyebilirsiniz. Sadece 5 gün içinde tüm başlangıç sermayesi tamamen çekildi ve o zamandan beri EA, orijinal bakiyeye hiçbir maruz kalma olmadan yalnızca kâr fonlarıyla işlem yapmaktadır. Mevcut $199 fiyatı sınırlı bir başlatma teklifidir ve 10 kopya satıldıktan sonra veya bir sonraki güncelleme yayınlandığında artırılacaktır. Şi
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (498)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun Doğrulanmış Sinyal:   Buraya
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.64 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Canlı sinyal (gerçek hesap) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Bu EA, MQL5 üzerinde gösterilen doğrulanmış canlı işlem sinyali ile aynı işlem mantığını ve yürütme kurallarını kullanır. Önerilen ve optimize edilmiş ayarlar ile birlikte, güvenilir bir ECN / RAW spread broker kullanıldığında, gerçek işlemlerdeki davranış; canlı sinyalin performansını ve işlem yapısını büyük ölçüde yansıtacaktır. Lütfen broker koşulları, spreadler, işlem yürütme kalitesi v
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sembol XAUUSD (Altın / ABD Doları) Zaman Aralığı H1-M15 (isteğe bağlı) Tek işlem desteği EVET Minimum Mevduat 500 USD (veya başka bir para biriminde eşdeğeri) Tüm brokerlarla uyumlu EVET (2 veya 3 basamaklı fiyatlandırma, tüm hesap para birimleri, semboller ve GMT zaman dilimi desteklenir) Önceden ayar yapmadan çalışır EVET Makine öğrenimine ilgi duyuyorsanız, kanala abone olun: Abone Ol! Mad Turtle Projesinin Ana Özellikleri: Gerçek Makine Öğrenimi Bu Expert Advisor (EA), herhangi bir GPT si
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (91)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FİRMASI HAZIR!   (   SETFILE'ı indirin   ) WARNING: Mevcut fiyata yalnızca birkaç kopya kaldı! Son fiyat: 990$ 1 EA'yı ücretsiz alın (2 ticari hesap için) -> satın aldıktan sonra benimle iletişime geçin Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Altın Reaper'a hoş geldiniz! Çok başarılı Goldtrade Pro'yu temel alan bu EA, aynı anda birden fazla zaman diliminde çalışacak şekilde tasarlanmıştır ve ticaret sıklığını çok muhafazakardan aşırı değişkene k
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Uzman Danışmanlar
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25+ yıllık deneyimli yazarın, martingale veya ızgaralar olmadan herhangi bir varlık ticareti için profesyonel ticaret danışmanı. Çoğu üst düzey danışman yükselen altınla çalışır. Testlerde harika görünürler... altın yükselirken. Ama trend tükendiğinde ne olacak? Kim mevduatınızı koruyacak? HTTP EA sonsuz büyümeye inanmaz — değişen piyasaya uyum sağlar ve yatırım portföyünüzü genişçe çeşitlendirmek ve mevduatınızı korumak için tasarlanmıştır. Büyüme, düşüş, yan piyasa
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vortex Turbo — “Fırtınayı kontrol et, girdabı yönet” Vortex Turbo, akıllı ticarette bir sonraki evrimsel aşamayı temsil ediyor; en son yapay zeka mimarisini, uyarlanabilir piyasa mantığını ve hassas risk kontrolünü birleştiren benzersiz bir gelişme. Kanıtlanmış algoritmik prensipler üzerine kurulu olan bu sistem, birden fazla stratejiyi yeni bir tahmin zekası seviyesiyle desteklenen birleşik, yüksek hızlı bir ekosisteme entegre ediyor. Altın (XAUUSD(GOLD)) için scalping uzmanı olarak tasarlana
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Cheat Engine, web tabanlı API aracılığıyla küresel forex duyarlılığına göre kararlar alabilen orta seviye bir altın scalping sistemidir. Cheat Engine canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacaktır. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 199  USD Sadece tek girişli işlemler. Grid veya martingale asla kullanılmaz. Günlük volatiliteye uyum sağlayan akıllı takip eden stop çıkışları Küresel forex duyarlılığı, toplam hesap değeri 1 milyar USD’yi aşan yüz binlerce yatırımcının pozisyonlarının ölçümüdür. Che
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Uzman Danışmanlar
ÖNEMLİ   : Bu paket yalnızca çok sınırlı sayıda kopya için geçerli fiyattan satılacaktır.    Fiyat çok hızlı bir şekilde 1499$'a çıkacak    +100 Strateji dahil   ve daha fazlası geliyor! BONUS   : 999$ ve üzeri fiyata -->   diğer 5    EA'mı ücretsiz seçin!  TÜM AYAR DOSYALARI TAM KURULUM VE OPTİMİZASYON KILAVUZU VİDEO REHBERİ CANLI SİNYALLER İNCELEME (3. taraf) ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM'e hoş geldiniz! Sekiz yıl boyunca titizlikle geliştirilen, gelişmiş ve tescilli bir Uzman Danışman (EA) olan
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Ö zel fiyat  $109  (normal fiyat: $365) . Kurulum ve Kullanım Kılavuzu :  ABS Channel . Gerçek Zamanlı İzleme:   ABS Signal .  Canlı sinyalden kurulum dosyası Temel kurulum dosyası ABS EA nedir? ABS EA, özellikle H1 zaman diliminde XAUUSD (Altın) için geliştirilmiş profesyonel bir ticaret robotudur. Dahili risk kontrolleri ile Martingale sistemi . Hem yeni hem de deneyimli yatırımcılar için tasarlanan ABS EA, kurulumu kolay, tamamen otomatiktir ve farklı ticaret stillerine uyacak şekilde
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Uzman Danışmanlar
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD için Hibrit Ticaret Stratejisi – Haber Duyarlılığı & Emir Defteri Dengesizliği Kombinasyonu Bu strateji, nadiren kullanılan ancak son derece etkili iki ticaret yaklaşımını birleştirerek yalnızca XAUUSD (altın) için 30 dakikalık grafik te kullanılmak üzere geliştirilmiş hibrit bir sistem sunar. Geleneksel uzman danışmanlar genellikle sabit tanımlı göstergelere veya basit teknik yapılara dayanırken, bu sistem güncel verileri ve bağlama dayalı analizleri karar verme sürecine entegre eden akı
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Kuantum Baron EA Petrolün kara altın olarak adlandırılmasının bir nedeni var ve artık Quantum Baron EA ile ona eşsiz bir hassasiyet ve güvenle erişebilirsiniz. M30 grafiğinde XTIUSD'nin (Ham Petrol) yüksek oktanlı dünyasına hakim olmak için tasarlanan Quantum Baron, seviye atlamanız ve seçkin bir hassasiyetle işlem yapmanız için en önemli silahınızdır. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. İndirimli    
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Uzman Danışmanlar
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Autorithm AI Teknik Açıklama AUTORITHM, MetaTrader 5 için tasarlanmış, kapsamlı piyasa analizi amacıyla 10 özel yapay zeka katmanı uygulayan gelişmiş bir yapay zeka destekli alım‐satım sistemidir. Expert Advisor, piyasa verilerini işlemek, alım‐satım fırsatlarını belirlemek ve akıllı risk yönetim protokolleriyle işlemleri yürütmek için uyum içinde çalışan sofistike yapay zeka algoritmalarını kullanır. [guide line]       [SET FILES] Temel Özellikler Sistem, piyasa koşullarını analiz etmek ve işl
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Uzman Danışmanlar
PROP FIRM READY!  LANSMAN PROMOSYONU: MEVCUT FİYATTAN ÇOK SINIRLI SAYIDA KOPYA MEVCUTTUR! Son fiyat: 990$ 349$'dan başlayan fiyatlarla: 1 EA'yı ücretsiz seçin! (en fazla 2 ticari hesap numarası için) En İyi Kombo Fırsatı     ->     buraya tıklayın KAMU GRUBUNA KATILIN:   Buraya tıklayın   LIVE RESULTS BAĞIMSIZ İNCELEME "ORB Master"a Hoş Geldiniz   :   Açılış Aralığı Çıkışlarında Avantajınız Açılış Aralığı Kopuş (ORB) stratejisinin gücünü, modern yatırımcılar için tasarlanmış, gelişmiş ve yü
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Sahne malzemeleri firması hazır! Kısa vadeli hesap alım satımı veya hızlı kar elde etme amacıyla tasarlanmamıştır. Martingale yok / Izgara yok / Yapay zeka yok Uzun vadeli istikrara odaklanan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Canlı Sonuçlar:   Canlı Sinyal   |   Ana Portföy   |   FTMO Sonuçları     |    Herkese Açık Topluluk Lansman fiyatı: 249$, Sonraki fiyat: 349$ (Sadece 6 adet kaldı) Gold Atlas nedir? Gold Atlas, altın (XAUUSD) için profesyonel bir otomatik işlem sistemidir. Hem gün içi ha
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Nephilim A
Dmytro Tishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nephilim A — Your Reliable Ally in Financial Markets Nephilim A is a powerful trading bot designed for stable performance in financial markets. Utilizing optimized algorithms and advanced strategies to filter out false signals, Nephilim A helps traders maximize profits while minimizing risks. The bot is suitable for both beginners and professionals, and our team offers additional services to customize the bot to your specific trading needs. Key Features: Algorithmic Trading: The bot employs a co
Nephilim B
Dmytro Tishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
Nephilim B — Эффективный и надёжный помощник для трейдинга Nephilim B — это торговый бот, разработанный для автоматизации торговых операций и повышения эффективности на финансовых рынках. Объединяя в себе проверенные индикаторы и инновационные алгоритмы, Nephilim B предоставляет трейдерам мощные инструменты для оптимизации торговли, минимизации рисков и увеличения прибыли. Представляет собой первое поколение ботов "Nephilim". Ключевые особенности: Алгоритмическая торговля: Использует комбинацию
Generation Alpha Scalping AI
Dmytro Tishchenko
Uzman Danışmanlar
G-Alpha Scalping The Perfect Solution for Scalping Traders G-Alpha Scalping is a powerful trading bot designed to automate scalping on financial markets. By utilizing advanced trend indicators and custom algorithms, it helps traders maximize short-term profits while minimizing risks and optimizing trading processes. Unlike the more affordable version, G-Beta Scalping (which is also available through our Telegram channel), G-Alpha offers more customizable settings, allowing traders to fine-tune
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt