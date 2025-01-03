CosyTrader

Main Features

  • Automatic Position Size Calculation: Automatically determines lot size based on stop-loss distance and ticket-based risk amount.
  • Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Entry: Tracks market waves and enters trades during pullbacks at specified retracement levels.
  • Multiple Time Frame Close Price Stop-Loss Execution: Executes stop-losses based on the bar close of your selected time frame.
  • Time Frame Code and Fibonacci Retracement Code: Control your trades with precision using TF and FB codes, which correspond to the last decimal of your Stop Loss and Take Profit prices for close price execution and Fibonacci retracement levels entry, respectively.

Introduction

The CosyTrader EA is a powerful tool designed specifically for mobile traders. It automates lot size calculation, Fibonacci retracement entry, and close price stop-loss execution across multiple time frames. By simplifying these critical trading tasks, the EA empowers traders to make informed decisions while minimizing screen time.

Background Information

This trading utility is ideal for mobile traders who want to stay active in the market while enjoying life away from their screens. Whether you're trading during gaps in your workday or traveling the world, CosyTrader EA has you covered. With just your mobile phone, you can set entry target strategies and configure stop-loss and take-profit levels in your spare time. The EA acts as a "man in the chair," automating repetitive and time-consuming tasks like calculating ticket-based risk and executing stop-losses. Your mobile MT4 app effectively becomes a remote control, allowing quick and easy setup of your entry and exit strategies. For added convenience, you can use Fibonacci codes (FB codes) and time frame codes (TF codes) to optimize your trades. An FB code of '6,' for instance, corresponds to a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement entry level, while a TF code of '1' indicates stop-loss execution based on the close price of the 1-minute chart. To run the EA, you'll need a VPS (Virtual Private Server) with MetaTrader installed. A VPS ensures continuous operation, even if your personal device is offline, providing stable and reliable trade execution. With this setup, the CosyTrader becomes a reliable partner in your trading journey, saving you valuable time and enabling you to enjoy both trading and life.

The CosyTrader is your trusted trading companion, helping you achieve consistency and efficiency in your trading strategies while freeing up time for the things that matter most.

Entry Tools

  • Automatic Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Amount
  • Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Entry control by FB code.

Automatic Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Amount

 Send a pending limit order with any arbitrary lot size, along with your target entry price and stop-loss level. This EA will automatically adjust the lot size based on the stop-loss distance and the amount of money you are willing to risk per trade. Since changing the lot size of an existing order is not allowed in MT4 due to platform restrictions, this EA will delete the original order sent by you. It will then create a new one with the adjusted lot size, resulting in a new ticket number.

Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Entry

 Waiting for the price to pull back to a certain retracement ratio can be time-consuming. This EA allows you to define your desired Fibonacci retracement ratio and automatically enter a trade at that pullback level. The pullback ratio can be set by sending the Fibonacci code (FB code), which is represented by the last decimal of the take-profit price.

Exit Tools

  • Close Price Stop Loss Execution control by TF code
  • Floating-Point Over-Loss Protection

Close Price Stop Loss Execution

 Executing the stop-loss at the close of a bar can help minimize the impact of price fluctuations at critical levels. By setting the timeframe code (the last decimal of the stop-loss), this EA will execute the stop-loss when a new bar opens, and the previous bar closes below the stop-loss price you set for the timeframe you are trading.

Floating-Point Over-Loss Protection

 The disadvantage of the Close Price Stop Loss execution is its slower reaction time. This delay can expose trades to higher risk during volatile periods. The market can move rapidly at certain times (e.g., during news events), leading to significant losses during highly volatile periods if the stop-loss is only executed at a close price. To address this issue, we've added a feature that allows the trade to be closed immediately before the bar closes during high-volatility periods. This feature closes the trade when the floating loss reaches a certain threshold (adjustable parameter, default = 2.5 times the risk amount).


Recommended products
Trade Dashboard MT4
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (50)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
High Tools MT4
Tais Miranda Hoffmann
Utilities
A versatile tool for: " viewing trading records ", " trading management ", " risk management" and "calculator " For $ 30, get 3 versatile tools.   Each tool is only $ 10.  With just one purchase, use several commonly used tools for a trader. In the first section, view your trading history in detail for each trade, In the second part, perform and manage all types of transactions with accurate and convenient profit and loss limits, And in the last part, use a professional and complete calculator.
Telegram Signal Sender
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Utilities
Whether you're a seasoned forex trader or just starting, Telegram Signal Sender is a must-have tool for anyone looking to start their telegram channel as a forex signal provider. With its user-friendly interface and advanced features, you can easily set up your signals and watch as your followers start to grow. So, what are you waiting for?  Features:  Highly customizable panel for calculating stop loss and take profit values  User-friendly interface for easy setup of forex signals Ability to se
Session High Low Tracker
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Utilities
Session High Low Tracker - Essential Multi-Session Price Analysis Tool Powerful Market Session Analysis for Serious Traders Price: $30 Product Overview Session High Low Tracker is an advanced MetaTrader utility that automatically identifies and displays the high and low price points across Asian, London, and New York trading sessions. This professional-grade tool helps traders recognize key market levels, identify potential breakouts, and develop precise session-based trading strategies. Key Fea
My FX Journal
Nguyen Duy Thanh
Utilities
This is a script in the entire application that records your trading logs that I created myself to practice trading skills. The whole set includes: script, and web app: https://myfxjournal.cloud It is very simple with only two options: Type (select dropdown) and Ticket (input). If you choose to record open positions, please choose Type = Opening_Trade, otherwise choose Type = Closed_Trading (this is under the Account History tab) ***********This is the part used on the website**************
Pending Orders Grid Drag and Drop
Leonid Basis
Utilities
Pending Orders Grid Complete System opens any combination of Buy Stop, Sell Stop, Buy Limit and Sell Limit pending orders and closes all existing pending orders. You will be able to Drag-and-Drop the Script on the chart and it will pick up the start price for the first position in the grid from the "Drop" point. Usually it should be in the area of Support/Resistance lines. Input Parameters Before placing all pending orders, the input window is opened allowing you to modify all input parameters:
Top Flexible Trade Manager
Mr Edmund Harold J Forder
Utilities
What Can this indicator do for YOU!:  Keeping it simple this year with a straightforward and highly flexible Trade Manager that can reduce your losses and preserve your capital and increase it overtime. Money Management is one of the key aspects of a successful traders career which is why this EA will serve you well.  So, how does this EA function? Below is a PDF attachment with a very in depth explanation into the various functions accompanied with a Demo Video to show you; All functions work
One more Copier MT4
Oleksii Chepurnyi
5 (1)
Utilities
Yet another signal copier. Nothing special. Demo version can be downloaded here . Key Features The utility copies trades between terminals: by market, pending orders (optional), as well as their stop loss and take profit levels (optional as well). You can copy from one Master account to several Slave accounts, as well as from several Master accounts to one Slave account. Volume calculation At the moment, there are two options for calculating the volume: The trade volume is taken 1 to 1 from th
Easy mt4 to telegram
Medilane Bernard Philippe Couratier
Utilities
Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram Introduction Jarfac Mt4ToTelegram   is an MT4 system designed to facilitate real-time communication between the MetaTrader 4 platform and Telegram.   This script allows traders to receive customizable instant notifications based on different trade types, ensuring optimal responsiveness without having to constantly monitor the trading platform. main Features Real-time notifications   : Receive notifications directly on Telegram as soon as an action occurs on MT4. Emoji suppor
Partial Close and Virtual Trailing
Sergiy Podolyak
Utilities
PARTIAL CLOSE & VIRTUAL TRAILING Virtual trailing with partial position closing.  ( Version MT5 ) ea-PartTrailing&Close is a fully automated Expert Advisor for tracking trades. Version =Simple= provides tracking of one BUY or SELL orders (or 1 Buy+1 Sell simultaneously). The EA is almost perfect at averaging profit and loss. StopLoss without TakeProfit is recommended since the latter may limit your profit in case of sharp price spikes. The trailing is virtual since every movement of the levels r
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Utilities
Send fully customizable signals from MT4 to Discord and become a Signal Provider! This product is presented in an easy-to-use and visually attractive graphical interface. Customise your settings and start using the product within minutes! User Guide + Demo  | MT5 Version  | Telegram Version If you want to try a demo please go to the User Guide. The MT4 To   Discord   Sender does NOT work in the strategy tester. MT4 To Discord Features Fully Customise signal to your preference with a huge numb
EZT ChartChanger
Tibor Rituper
Utilities
The ChartChanger is a great utility tool to reduce the number of open charts on your terminal. There is three section to it: Symbols, Time frames and Templates. You need only one chart to be open and still you can scroll up to multiple ones. Symbols: With the push of a button you can change from one symbol to another, and your applied indicators will stay on the next chart. For the symbols there is an auto detection mode, or you can manually enter the desired ones. You can use all 28 or any numb
Chart Button
Chantal Sala
Utilities
Chart Button is a very useful indicator that allows you to navigate all charts with a simple click. This tool has been designed to work both vertically and horizontally. The particularity of this navigator is that you can change more charts simultaneously setting the input value. This tool will give you the ability to optimize your navigation and speed up all your analyzes. Input Values Direction (the direction of symbols buttons) Horizontal Vertical 32 SYMBOLS Forex_Suffix_Symbols (add Forex S
Elliott Wave Helper MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (5)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Helper - a panel for making elliott wave and technical analysis. Includes all known wave patterns, support and resistance levels, trend lines and cluster zones. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Making wave analysis and technical analysis in a few clicks 2. All Elliott wave patterns available, including triangle and combinations 3. All nine wave display styles, including a special circle font 4. E lements of technical analysis : trend lines,
Chart Linking
Radu Draghiceanu
5 (1)
Utilities
Are you a multipair / multitimeframe chartist ? If so, this tool is specially designed for you! Squeeze the most out of your charts! This tool allows you to quickly link your charts into groups, so that you can quickly change the symbol / timeframe of all the selected charts at once. No need for visual panels or anything to clutter your chart space anymore!  Sit back and take advantage of your keyboard when trading ! Use the Up / Down arrows to change the Symbol, and the Left / Right arrows to
Pending Grid STOP Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (1)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYSTOP, SELLSTOP, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for using
VPS Benchmark MT4
Yu Pang Chan
Utilities
The Definitive Performance Testing Solution for MetaTrader Environments What This Tool Does This specialized benchmark utility measures the performance of your MetaTrader environment, providing insights that impact your trading execution. Unlike generic system benchmarks, this tool evaluates performance specifically within the MetaTrader runtime environment. For Professional Traders & Developers: Performance Metrics : Measurements of calculation throughput and memory efficiency Trading-Specific
Shield ME
Mohamed Zein Mohamed Zein Soliman
Utilities
The shield allows the trader to easily close all profit / loss positions instantly while being able to protect winning positions. Every trader needs it in their day trading with one click. Features : one click close all positions in profit. one click close all positions in loss one click protect all positions in profit. are you suggest more features ? please contact me!. NOTE:  demo will not work in backtest because it not support button action.  
Current Position Info Board 4
Andrej Nikitin
5 (2)
Utilities
The informer provides information on the current state of open market positions. The visual presentation consists of two parts.  The left side contains the latest transactions executed on the account. Transactions are sorted by time. The right part shows the current state of the aggregate positions of the instruments. Sorting of positions is carried out in descending order of the margin load on the account. Updating and recalculating the status of positions is performed automatically and/or by
Send mail demo
Oleksii Pidlubnyi
Utilities
This Expert Advisor sends an email notification, generates an alert or outputs a message to the journal (depending on the settings) every time a new order is opened (buy, sell, limit, stop). It also sends a similar message about closure of orders. The EA can be useful for those who want to always be informed of which orders had been opened/closed on the account. Limitations: In this demo version, notifications are available only for the GBPCHF currency pair. To use notifications on all currency
FREE
Pending Grid LIMIT Manual
Nantakan Leungonnam
5 (3)
Utilities
Hola Traders. Lot - lot size for pending orders. Martingale - double lot size of pending orders. *(No Martingale = 1.00) TotalGridEachSide - unit each side of pending orders. SpaceOfFirstOrder - distance for the first order in points. Take Profit - profit in points. Stop Loss - loss in points. The entire positioning uses POINTS only. (10 point = 1 pip) and you can open order BUYLIMIT, SELLLIMIT, ALLBUYANDSELL you can Close Pending, Close orders Profit and Loss and Close All ***  ideas for usin
Watermark Symbol
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Watermark on the chart: Symbol + Timeframe / or your own text Multifunctional utility :   66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions In the settings of the indicator, you can configure: Font size; Text color; Font Name; Position: 1 = Top Left; 2 = Top Right; 3 = Bottom Left; 4 = Bottom Right; 5 = Center; Show current Timeframe: on/off; The prefix of the Symbol to be removed ( n_AUDCAD --> AUDCAD ); The suffix of the Symbol to be removed ( USDCADpro --> USDCAD )
Keltner Channel Multicurrency
Igor Semyonov
Utilities
Description Keltner's colored multicurrency/multisymbol channel indicator, also called STARC band, drawn in a separate window below the chart of the main financial symbol. The indicator uses the calculation technique of the three drawing options:  basic, improved and modified . The first two were proposed by Keltner, the third one - by a successful trader L. Rakshe. You can also search for your own best parameters of the indicator. The upper, middle and lower bands can be colored. The indicator
GIA Calculate Order
Ruddy De Jesus Saavedra
Utilities
It will help you to have control of the risk of each operation in an easy and fast way. Its innovative interface allows you to calculate the number of lots and the risk / reward ratio instantly. Keep your operations within the risk range you want and avoid bad times in your trade. Line function - Shows the opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit on the chart. With this function it is easy to know the main and most relevant characteristics of your next order. Risk management - The risk calculation
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol MT4
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Utilities
Multi Currency Previous Candle or Previous Bar Scanner helps you scan multi symbol charts with any custom timeframe which you select from indicator settings. Based on product : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110229 It can be used to scan multi symbols for Previous Day high low, Previous week high low, Previous month High low or any custom timeframe e.g. Previous 4 hour chart high low It filters noise and gives directional alerts when price touches High or low line  The strategy is simp
Trend Trading
Igor Semyonov
4 (1)
Utilities
Description Trend Trading is an innovative analyzer designed for trend following trading. The analyzer consists of a trend line, colored bars, arrow pointers and reference information. After completion of the current bar, the trend line, the color of the bar and the arrow pointers are not redrawn. Change of market sentiment can be calculated based on one of the fourteen basic indicators included in the standard package of MT4, it affects the color of the trend line. Optionally colored bars, arro
Candlestick Patterns Alerter MT4
Bryan Djoufack Nguessong
Utilities
Don’t you think you can get Candlestick Patterns alerts wherever you are? This utility will send you a detailed notification on your mobile and alert on MT4 Terminal as soon as a Candlestick Pattern you want to see appears on chart. The notification contains the symbol, the Candlestick Pattern and the timeframe on which the pattern formed. You will need to link Metatrader 4 Mobile with your Windows Terminal. Here's how   here . List of Candlestick Patterns that can be detected: Three White Sold
ChartSync MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
Order Management EA
Wartono
5 (1)
Utilities
Order Management EA (OME). The software will manage your trades based on 2 options: Magic Number or Order Comment. Both the Trades from the other EA or from Manual Trading. Drawing Stop Loss/Take Profit, Close All the positions, manages Multiple Orders, determining grid range and entry signals automatically.  Sending Martingale Orders, if necessary, that can be turn off/on. Including 2 options lot calculation: Multiplication or Addition.  You install OME in your account, you place order, and it
Send Orders Detail and statics MT4 To Telegram
Nebal S I Saloul
5 (1)
Experts
Hello This EA for send Orders Signals when you open or close order and send statics to your channel in Telegram with sum of profit or Loss Pips you can share your orders with your clients in your telegram please watch our video  to see how it is fast. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u_7twtYZhyI you must have Telegram channel then make bot and give it Permission and get token (watch this video to know how do it) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x1bKWFOjSBE and you must download this files https
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (184)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (410)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT4 - the ultimate   risk management tool   designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT4 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indice
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.69 (65)
Utilities
Trade copier for MetaTrader 4.   It copies forex trades, positions, and orders from any accounts. It is one of the best trade copiers   MT4-MT4, MT5 - MT4   for the   COPYLOT MT4   version (or   MT4 - MT5 MT5 - MT5   for the   COPYLOT MT5   version).        MT5 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex Copier  version for      MetaTrader 5  terminal ( МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5 )-  Copylot Cli
Grid Manual MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.71 (17)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the Grid manual will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. Ful
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (88)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.88 (42)
Utilities
The MT4 to Telegram Signal Provider is an easy-to-use, fully customizable utility that enables the sending of signals to Telegram, transforming your account into a signal provider. The format of the messages is fully customizable! However, for simple usage, you can also opt for a predefined template and enable or disable specific parts of the message. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Discord Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. No knowledge of T
Risk Manager for MT4
Sergey Batudayev
4.6 (10)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT4 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. Version for MT5 -  https://www.mql5.com
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Utilities
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT5 Full Version (Local & Remote) Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/rashedsamir/seller Local mode
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility is created to give easy profits-making trades with a little movements and without going long distance to get it all. This Utility opens multiple orders as many trades as the number specified by the User or as many as permitted by your Broker in the same direction on the same currency pair simultaneously. The idea behind it, is that instead of running after 100 - 200 pips which may not likely be attainable in the record time or may NOT even be re
News Filter EA MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (6)
Utilities
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the   News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify   trading days   and   hours   for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes   risk management   and   equity protection   features
Telegram to MT4 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
4.2 (5)
Utilities
Telegram to MT4: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Streamline your trading with Telegram to MT4 , the cutting-edge utility designed to copy trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 4 platform—without the need for DLLs. This robust solution ensures seamless execution of signals with unparalleled precision and customization options, saving you time and boosting your efficiency. [Instructions ] [ DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate
Fast Copy For Multi Plattform Multi Account MT4
Kaijun Wang
5 (12)
Utilities
Copier->Convenient and fast interface interaction, users can use it right away   ->>>> Recommended to use on Windows computers or VPS Windows Features: Diversified and personalized copy trading settings: 1. Different lot modes can be set for different signal sources 2. Different signal sources can be set for forward and reverse copy trading 3. Signals can be set with comments 4. Whether to calibrate the lot according to the contract lot Diversified and personalized copy order settings 2: 1. Dif
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 4 platform. Multi Language support. MT5 Version  |   User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Utilities
Custom Alerts AIO: All-in-One Market Scanner – No Setup Required Overview Custom Alerts AIO is the fastest and easiest way to monitor multiple markets for real-time trading signals—without any setup or extra licenses. It comes with all required Stein Investments indicators already embedded, making it the perfect plug-and-play solution for traders who value simplicity and performance. Just load it to any chart and start receiving alerts across Forex, Metals, Crypto, and Indices. Shares can be a
The News Filter
Leolouiski Gan
5 (26)
Utilities
This product filters all expert advisors and manual charts during news time. It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from here onwards
Trading box Technical analysis
Igor Zizek
5 (37)
Utilities
Everything for chart Technical Analysis indicator MT4 in one tool Draw your supply demand zone with rectangle and support resistance with trendline and get alerts to mobile phone or email alert -  Risk reward indicator Video tutorials, manuals, DEMO download   here .  Find contacts on my   profile . 1.   Extended rectangles and trendlines Object will be extended to the right edge of the chart when price will draw new candles on chart. This is rectangle extender or trendline extender. 2. Price to
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Utilities
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Utilities
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
EasyInsight MT4
Alain Verleyen
5 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight – Smarter Trading Starts Here Overview What if you could scan the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds, with no manual chart screening at all? EASY Insight is your all-in-one export engine for AI-powered trade analysis. It gathers data from the most relevant indicators – including both 8 standard indicators and, if installed, your licensed Stein Investments tools – and transforms it into a clean, structured CSV format that’s perfect for backte
VirtualTradePad mt4 Extra
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.86 (58)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in 1 click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the chart or the keyboard. Using our trading panel, you can trade in one click from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions that make life easier for a trader and help a trader conduct their trading activities much faster and more conveniently. Graphic tips and full information on trade deals on the chart
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Overview Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indic
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.73 (11)
Utilities
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Utilities
Averaging Helper - This sort of trading helper instrument will help you average out your previously unprofitable positions using two techniques: standard averaging hedging with the subsequent opening of positions according to the trend The utility has the ability to sort out several open positions in different directions at once, both for buy and for sell. For example, you opened 1 position for a sell and the second for a buy, and they are both unprofit, or one is in the unprofit and one is in
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Utilities
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
MT4 to Discord Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
5 (3)
Utilities
The MT4 to Discord Signal Provider is a user-friendly, fully customizable utility designed for sending trading signals directly to Discord. This tool transforms your trading account into an efficient signal provider. Customize message formats to suit your style! For ease of use, select from pre-designed templates and choose which message elements to include or exclude. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT5 Version ] [ Telegram Version ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup Follow our detailed user guide for eas
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Utilities
Multifunctional tool: Lot Calculator, Grid Orders, R/R ratio, Trade Manager, Supply and Demand zones, Price Action and much more Demo version   |   User manual Trade Assistant   doesn't work in the strategy tester: you can download the Demo Version HERE  to test the utility . Contact me for any questions  / ideas for improvement / in case of a bug found If you need a MT5 version, it is available   here Simplify, speed up and automate your trading process . Expand the standard terminal capabilit
RSI Divergence Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (3)
Utilities
RSI Divergence Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert that checks all timeframes and symbols to find divergences between price chart and RSI indicator. This divergence scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the RSI divergences in the most important areas of the chart to find trend reversals in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M 1,M5,M30,W1 timeframes) Full description of scanner parameters ->   click here . How to get
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner
Moch Ramdhan
1 (1)
Utilities
BBMA Oma Ally Signals Scanner (BBMA Oma Ally Analyzer Dashboard EA) This is a multi-pair and multi scanner dashboard to find the key signal of BBMA Oma Ally Strategy BBMA consists of the use of 2 indicators: Moving Averages Bollinger Bands BBMA consists of many types of entries: Reentry Extreme Rejection EMA50 GAP (EMA50 to Upper/Lower BB) MHV Full Setup (CSE>TPW>MHV>Direction>Reentry) There are many multi timeframe signals based on this strategy. RRE (Reentry - Reentry - Extreme) REE (Reentry
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Utilities
Effortlessly manage multiple trading accounts The Local Trade Copier EA is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to manage several accounts at the same time, without the need for a MAM or a PAMM account. It copies from up to 8 master accounts to unlimited slave accounts . [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] 100% self hosted Easy to install and use It can copy from MT4 to
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review