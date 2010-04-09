StochasUltimate
- Experts
- Festus Njuguna Mumbuci
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 5
StochasUltimate utilizes the principles of stochastic trading signals and the reverse stochastic signal for entry depending on optimized preferences. To place a buy order in a support area, the stochastic reading must be below 20, and the %K line must cross the %D line upwards. Likewise, to place a sell order in a resistance area, the stochastic reading must be above 80, and the %K line must cross the %D line downwards. Reverse stochastic places opposite orders under convention stochastic conditions to capitalized on breakouts.