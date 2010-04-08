World Clock
- Yardımcı programlar
- Pham Tien Thanh
- Sürüm: 1.0
I'm a trader in Vietnam, I mainly trade during the London session.
However, the morning in Vietnam is midnight in London, and evening in Vietnam is afternoon in London.
This time difference makes it difficult for me to visualize how other traders, especially Floor Traders and Bank traders, operate in London. I also didn’t want to buy a physical clock, so I created this indicator.
Main Features:
- Displays time in specific time zones like UTC/GMT+0 or GMT+2
- Customizable clock settings: adjust font, size, and color
- Multiple clocks can be shown by adding more instances of this indicator on your chart
|Download it now before I start charging! Only the first 100 downloads are free. After that, the price goes up!