Salvest Immediate Gain Taker - Secure Your Gains Automatically!

Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with Salvest Immediate Gain Taker, an innovative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes all trades when your total profit reaches a specified percentage of your account balance. No more manual monitoring—let Salvest Immediate Gain Taker secure your gains efficiently and effectively.

Key Features:

Profit Target Closure: Automatically closes all open positions when a specified profit percentage is achieved.

Automatically closes all open positions when a specified profit percentage is achieved. Includes Negative Positions: Closes all positions, including those in loss, to lock in overall profit.

Closes all positions, including those in loss, to lock in overall profit. Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications when your profit reaches predefined levels.

Receive notifications when your profit reaches predefined levels. Interactive Dashboard: Visualize your balance, equity, profit, and remaining profit to target directly on your chart.

Visualize your balance, equity, profit, and remaining profit to target directly on your chart. User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up and customize according to your trading preferences.

Elevate your trading experience with Salvest Immediate Gain Taker and ensure you never miss an opportunity to secure your profits!