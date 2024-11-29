Salvest Immediate Gain Taker

Salvest Immediate Gain Taker - Secure Your Gains Automatically!

Unlock the potential of your trading strategy with Salvest Immediate Gain Taker, an innovative Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. This EA monitors your open positions and automatically closes all trades when your total profit reaches a specified percentage of your account balance. No more manual monitoring—let Salvest Immediate Gain Taker secure your gains efficiently and effectively.

Key Features:

  • Profit Target Closure: Automatically closes all open positions when a specified profit percentage is achieved.
  • Includes Negative Positions: Closes all positions, including those in loss, to lock in overall profit.
  • Customizable Alerts: Receive notifications when your profit reaches predefined levels.
  • Interactive Dashboard: Visualize your balance, equity, profit, and remaining profit to target directly on your chart.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy to set up and customize according to your trading preferences.

Elevate your trading experience with Salvest Immediate Gain Taker and ensure you never miss an opportunity to secure your profits!

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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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Salvest Drawdown Limiter
Dominik Stephan Fischer
Utilities
Introducing the Ultimate Drawdown Limiter EA for MetaTrader 5 Protect your trading account with our advanced Drawdown Limiter Expert Advisor (EA). This powerful tool monitors your entire account in real-time, ensuring your losses never exceed your predefined thresholds. Designed to run independently in a separate chart window, it seamlessly integrates with your existing trading strategies, providing an extra layer of security without interfering with other EAs. Key Features: Account-Wide Monitor
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