RnR indicator

4.5

Rinse and Repeat indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.

Indicator daily features:

  • Daily close/high/low
  • Weekly open/high/low/close
  • Month open/high/low/close
  • Daily breakouts
  • Daily failed breakouts
  • Asia/London/New York sessions
  • Inside days
  • Outside days
  • Green days
  • Red days

Indicator weekly features:
  • Weekly breakouts
  • Week dividers
Indicator other features:
  • Dashboard with bar end countdown and running PnL




Avis 4
WimConrad
44
WimConrad 2024.12.04 14:01 
 

This is perfect for the intended use for three day setups - excellent work!

Tumelo Tshabalala
29
Tumelo Tshabalala 2025.08.11 08:07 
 

Good work indeed. Very easy to use and to identify lucrative trades. May also request that you review the green and red days colors-change the colors to be more lighter.

Produits recommandés
Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
Tonny Obare
4.85 (48)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert MT5
Issam Kassas
4.58 (125)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance : La Stratégie du Capteur de Tendance avec Indicateur d'Alerte est un outil d'analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché et les points d'entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle présente une stratégie dynamique de Capteur de Tendance, s'adaptant aux conditions du marché pour une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et leur tolérance a
FREE
Swing Point BoS CHoCH Con Exp Alerts
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Indicateurs
NOTE: Turn Pattern Scan ON This indicator identifies Swing Points, Break of Structure (BoS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Contraction and Expansion patterns which are plotted on the charts It also comes with Alerts & Mobile notifications so that you do not miss any trades. It can be used on all trading instruments and on all timeframes. The non-repaint feature makes it particularly useful in backtesting and developing profitable trading models. The depth can be adjusted to filter swing points.
FREE
Cumulative Delta Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
Indicateurs
Cumulative Delta Indicator for MetaTrader 5 The Cumulative Delta Indicator is a dedicated volume analysis tool on MetaTrader 5 that monitors market buying and selling pressure. By comparing order flow data, it displays cumulative volume changes to help traders identify divergence signals. This MT5 indicator supports the detection of strong market trends, enhances liquidity analysis, and confirms price action behavior. «Indicator Installation & User Guide» MT5 Indicator Installation  |  Cumulativ
FREE
ZigZag WaveSize
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
Développement de la version précédente de l'indicateur ZigZag WaveSize MT4 ZigZag WaveSize - indicateur standard ZigZag modifié avec ajout d'informations sur la longueur d'onde en points, niveaux et différentes logiques d'alertes Améliorations générales : Adaptation du code pour MetaTrader 5 Travail optimisé avec les objets graphiques Nouveautés : Niveaux horizontaux aux extrêmes Choix du type de niveaux : horizontal/rayons/segments Filtre de niveaux liquides (non percés par le prix) Tampon po
FREE
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Pivot Points Signals
Oeyvind Borgsoe
Indicateurs
Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
FREE
ICT Institutional Levels
Aesen Noah Remolacio Perez
Indicateurs
This indicator automatically draws horizontal lines at 00s, 20s, 50s and 80s levels.  If you trade ICT concepts and are an ICT Student, then you know that these levels are used as institutional support/resistance levels and/or fibonacci retracement anchor points.  Features Draws horizontal lines at 00, 20, 50 and 80 levels above and below current market price . Choose the amount of levels to show on chart Customizable line colors  Recommended for forex currency pairs. Saves time looking for thes
FREE
SC MTF Stochastic MT5
Krisztian Kenedi
4.93 (14)
Indicateurs
Highly configurable Stochastic indicator. Features: Highly customizable alert functions (at levels, crosses, direction changes via email, push, sound, popup) Multi timeframe ability Color customization (at levels, crosses, direction changes) Linear interpolation and histogram mode options Works on strategy tester in multi timeframe mode (at weekend without ticks also) Adjustable Levels Parameters: Stochastic Timeframe:  You can set the lower/higher timeframes for Stochastic. Stochastic    Bar S
FREE
M5 Wormhole Scalper Indicator
Scott Adam Meldrum
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de cadre temporel Wormhole pour MetaTrader 5 (MT5) n'est pas simplement un autre outil de trading, c'est votre avantage concurrentiel sur les marchés financiers. Conçu pour les traders novices et professionnels, le Wormhole transforme la manière dont vous analysez les données et prenez des décisions, vous assurant ainsi de toujours être un pas en avant. Pourquoi vous avez besoin de l'indicateur Wormhole (gratuit) Surpassez la concurrence : La possibilité d'afficher deux cadres tempo
FREE
PZ Three Drives MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
Auto Fib Retracements
Ross Adam Langlands Nelson
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
Automatic Fibonacci Retracement Line Indicator. This indicator takes the current trend and if possible draws Fibonacci retracement lines from the swing until the current price. The Fibonacci levels used are: 0%, 23.6%, 38.2%, 50%, 61.8%, 76.4%, 100%. This indicator works for all charts over all timeframes. The Fibonacci levels are also recorded in buffers for use by other trading bots. Any comments, concerns or additional feature requirements are welcome and will be addressed promptly. 
FREE
Trendline mt5 indicator
David Muriithi
3 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Fibonacci Trend Indicator
Vinoth Durairaj Durairaj
Indicateurs
Fibonacci Trend Indicator for MT5 Unlock the power of Fibonacci analysis on your MetaTrader 5 charts! Our   Fibonacci Trend Indicator   automatically plots dynamic support and resistance levels so you can spot trends, reversals, and breakout opportunities at a glance. Features & Advantages Automatic Fibonacci Levels Instantly displays seven key Fibonacci retracement levels based on the highest and lowest prices from your chosen lookback period — no manual work required. Dynamic Trend Adaptatio
FREE
Spike Catch Pro
Amani Fungo
4.14 (7)
Indicateurs
Spike Catch Pro 22:03 release updates Advanced engine for searching trade entries in all Boom and Crash pairs (300,500 and 1000) Programmed strategies improvements Mx_Spikes (to combine Mxd,Mxc and Mxe), Tx_Spikes,   RegularSpikes,   Litho_System,   Dx_System,   Md_System,   MaCross,   Omx_Entry(OP),  Atx1_Spikes(OP),   Oxc_Retracement (AT),M_PullBack(AT) we have added an arrow on strategy identification, this will help also in the visual manual backtesting of the included strategies and see ho
FREE
HiperCube Renko Candles
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Indicateurs
Bienvenue sur HiperCube Renko Candles Code de réduction de 25% sur Darwinex Zero : DWZ2328770MGM Cet indicateur vous fournit une véritable information sur la transformation du marché en Renko Candle Style. Définition Les graphiques Renko sont un type de graphique financier qui mesure et trace les variations de prix, en utilisant des briques (ou des barres) pour représenter les mouvements de prix. Contrairement aux graphiques en chandeliers traditionnels, les graphiques Renko n'affichent pas d'
FREE
Magic SMA MT5
Imre Heli
Indicateurs
The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
FREE
LT Agression Indicator
Thiago Duarte
5 (3)
Indicateurs
This is a buyer and seller aggression indicator that analyzes the shape of each candle and project this data in a histogram form. There are 4 histograms in one. On the front we have two: Upper - Buyer force. Lower - Seller force. At the background we also have two histogram, both with same color. They measure the combined strenght of buyers and sellers. This histograms can be turned off in Input Parameters. It is also possible to have the real or tick volume to help on this force measurement. IN
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT5
Wissam Hussein
4.18 (11)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT5 -- (modèle ABCD) -- Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des trans
FREE
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Haven FVG Indicator
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   Haven FVG   est un outil d'analyse des marchés qui permet d'identifier les zones d'inefficacité (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) sur le graphique, fournissant aux traders des niveaux clés pour l'analyse des prix et la prise de décisions commerciales. Autres produits ->  ICI Caractéristiques principales : Réglages de couleurs individuels : Couleur pour FVG haussier   (Bullish FVG Color). Couleur pour FVG baissier   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualisation flexible des FVG : Nombre maximum de boug
FREE
Live Sup Res MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
4.89 (9)
Indicateurs
Identification of support and resistance areas A useful indicator for traders completely free Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames It has three different trends: short term, medium term, long term Settings: Clr1,2: You can change the color of the lines Type Trend: You can determine the trend Message me for questions, criticism and suggestions
FREE
Haven Key Levels PDH PDL
Maksim Tarutin
5 (6)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur   "Haven Key Levels PDH PDL"   aide les traders à visualiser les niveaux clés sur le graphique. Il marque automatiquement les niveaux suivants : DO (Daily Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du jour. NYM (New York Midnight)   — Niveau de minuit à New York. PDH (Previous Day High)   — Plus haut du jour précédent. PDL (Previous Day Low)   — Plus bas du jour précédent. WO (Weekly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture de la semaine. MO (Monthly Open)   — Niveau d'ouverture du mois. PWH (Previous Week
FREE
ZP Day Trading Indicator MT5
Eda Kaya
5 (6)
Indicateurs
ZP Day Trading Indicator in MT5 The ZP Day Trading Indicator is one of the tools developed based on Price Action trading style concepts in MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses color-coded boxes to identify Trading Ranges on the chart. A trading range forms when the price moves within a specific range between a resistance level (ceiling) and a support level (floor) over a period of time. In such scenarios, buyers and sellers reach equilibrium within the defined range. «Indicator Installation & User
FREE
Double TMA with Reversal Zones
Clayton Prickett
4.5 (10)
Indicateurs
Note from Developer: This is the lite version of the Double TMA with Bands Indicator. You can find the paid version that comes with alerts and on screen signal arrows built in here . I will also be selling an EA based on this trading system soon once all backtesting and optimization have been completed. Unlock your trading potential with the Double TMA Indicator with Reversal Detection! Designed for swing and reversal trading, this versatile tool integrates two Triangular Moving Averages (
FREE
Bollinger Bands Height
Uljana Trofimova
Indicateurs
The custom Bollinger Bands Height indicator measures and displays the current state of the Bollinger Bands indicator, showing whether the bands are widening (moving away from each other) or narrowing (starting to converge). Contraction, indicated by the narrowing of the bands, suggests that the current market movement is losing momentum and hints at the potential start of a new strong movement. This can be a signal to look for an opportune moment to enter a position, as a sharp price change may
FREE
PZ Pivot Points MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
4.95 (21)
Indicateurs
This indicator displays pivot points in the chart, including historical vales, and supports many calculation modes for Pivot Points and S/R levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It plots historical levels for backtesting purposes It allows you to select the reference timeframe It implements different Pivot Point calculation modes It implements different SR calculation modes It implements customizable colors and sizes Calculation Modes The indicato
FREE
Support and Ressistance
Raphael Lorenz Baumgartner
Indicateurs
Last Day Support & Resistance Platform: MetaTrader 5 Type: Custom Indicator Display: Chart Window (Overlay) Functions: Calculates Support and Resistance zones based on high/low patterns of the previous day. Uses a sliding sampling window ( SampleWindowSize ) to detect recent price ranges. Detects potential support if current price range is significantly below previous highs. Detects potential resistance if price range is significantly above previous lows. Updates four output buffers: LDResistanc
FREE
Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
Rodion Kachkin
Indicateurs
Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
FREE
Smart FVG Stats
- Md Rashidul Hasan
Indicateurs
The  Smart FVG Statistics Indicator  is a powerful MetaTrader 5 tool designed to automatically identify, track, and analyze Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your charts. Love it? Hate it? Let me know in a review! Feature requests and ideas for new tools are highly appreciated. :) Try "The Breakout King": https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149835 Key Features Advanced  Fair Value Gap  Detection Automatic Identification : Automatically scans for both bullish and bearish FVGs across specified histo
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.98 (65)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.87 (91)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (22)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
Gold Stuff mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.92 (189)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff mt5 est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour obtenir les réglages et un bonus personnel !   Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi!   RÉGLAGES Dessiner la flèche - on off. dessiner d
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.85 (20)
Indicateurs
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse de marché en temps réel développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il analyse automatiquement les points de retournement et les zones clés sur plusieurs périodes, en mettant l’accent sur la fourniture de signaux sans repaint et en mettant en évidence les Points d’Intérêt (POI). De plus, il dispose d’un système de niveaux Fibonacci automatiques qui trace automatiquement les lignes de Fibonacci pour aider à détecter
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (15)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.84 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.63 (40)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Zones de retournement - niveaux / Zones actives d'un acteur majeur INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 CHAQUE ACHETEUR DE CET INDICATEUR       OBTENEZ EN PLUS   GRATUITEMENT   : 3 mois       accès aux signaux de trading du service       SUPER SIGNAUX       — points d’entrée prêts à l’emploi selon l’algorithme TPSproSYSTEM. 3 mois       accès à des supports de formation avec des mises à jour régulières - immersion dans la stratégie et la croissance professionnelle. Assist
Algo Pumping
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (19)
Indicateurs
PUMPING STATION – Votre stratégie personnelle «tout compris» Nous vous présentons PUMPING STATION – un indicateur Forex révolutionnaire qui transformera votre façon de trader en une expérience à la fois efficace et passionnante. Ce n’est pas seulement un assistant, mais un véritable système de trading complet, doté d’algorithmes puissants pour vous aider à trader de manière plus stable. En achetant ce produit, vous recevez GRATUITEMENT : Fichiers de configuration exclusifs : pour un réglage auto
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en dépôt. Vous pouvez désormais entrer sur le marché avec plus de probabilité et de précision. Il existe également une fonction de coloration
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (2)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.67 (51)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Gold Entry Sniper
Tahir Mehmood
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Entry Sniper – Tableau de Bord ATR Multi-Unités de Temps pour Scalping et Swing Trading sur l'Or Gold Entry Sniper est un indicateur avancé pour MetaTrader 5 qui fournit des signaux d'achat/vente précis sur XAUUSD et autres actifs, basé sur la logique de Trailing Stop ATR et l' analyse multi-unités de temps . Caractéristiques et Avantages Clés Analyse Multi-Unités de Temps – Affiche les tendances en M1, M5, M15 sur un seul tableau. Trailing Stop Basé sur l'ATR – Ajuste automatiquement selon
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Risk Killer AI Navigator MT5
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (1)
Indicateurs
RiskKILLER_AI Navigator est un Assistant de Direction de Marché et de Stratégie Multi-timeframe basé sur l'IA. La performance en trading consiste à comprendre le marché comme le font les professionnels. C'est exactement ce que propose le RiskKILLER_AI Navigator : Bénéficiez d'analyses institutionnelles avec l'analyse de tendance, de sentiment et macro driven par l'IA externe à MQL5 , adaptée à votre style de trading. Après l'achat, pour obtenir le Manuel de l'Utilisateur : 1. postez un commentai
Smart Breakout Channels MT5 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement 35 $ chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   30 $   pendant la   première semaine   ou pour   les 3 premiers achats  !  Chaîne Trading Tools sur MQL5  : rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour recevoir mes dernières actualités Cet indicateur trace des zones de détection de rupture, appelées “Smart Breakout Channels”, basées sur un mouvement des prix normalisé par la volatilité. Ces zones sont affichées sous forme de boîtes dynamiques avec superpositions de volume. L’outil dé
Italo Arrows Indicator MT5
Italo Santana Gomes
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (13)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet outil de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading professionnel. Cours en ligne, manuel utilisateur et démonstration. L'indicateur Smart Price Action Concepts est un outil très puissant à la fois pour les nouveaux et les traders expérimentés. Il regroupe plus de 20 indicateurs utiles en un seul, combinant des idées de trading avancées telles que l'analyse du trader Inner Circle et le
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System MT5 » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Indicateurs
Was: $249  Now: $149   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
ACB Breakout Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L’indicateur ACB Breakout Arrows fournit un signal d’entrée crucial sur le marché en détectant un modèle de rupture spécifique. Il analyse en continu le graphique à la recherche d’un momentum établi dans une direction et déclenche un signal précis juste avant le mouvement principal. Obtenez le scanner multi-actifs et multi-unités de temps ici - Scanner pour ACB Breakout Arrows MT5 Fonctionnalités principales Les niveaux de Stop Loss et Take Profit sont fournis par l’indicateur. Inclut un table
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
FX Levels MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (7)
Indicateurs
FX Levels : Des zones de Support et Résistance d’une Précision Exceptionnelle pour Tous les Marchés Présentation Rapide Vous recherchez un moyen fiable pour déterminer des niveaux de support et résistance dans n’importe quel marché—paires de devises, indices, actions ou matières premières ? FX Levels associe la méthode traditionnelle « Lighthouse » à une approche dynamique de pointe, offrant une précision quasi universelle. Grâce à notre expérience réelle avec des brokers et à des mises à jour
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
Plus de l'auteur
Fakeout
Domeran OU
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Fakeout candle indicator with session VWAPs, openboxes and openbox breakout signals. Main features 1. VWAPS for Tokyo, London and NY sessions 2. Openboxes  for Tokyo, London and NY sessions 3. Colored candles for breakouts, fakeouts and inside candles 4. Equity open line 5. Openbox expansions 6. Unmitigated equity open prices  for Tokyo, London and NY sessions 7. Options to hide objects under X timeframe 8. Opebox breakout signals (w/ time rotation filter) !!!  Do not be stupid and take every si
FREE
Eight indicator
Domeran OU
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Eight indicator for 3 day/session/week setups. Indicator daily features: Daily close/high/low Weekly open/high/low/close Tokyo/London/New York sessions Alerts Signals and alerts for First Green days First Red days Inside days Outside days 3x days of breakout up 3x days of breakouts down Do not be stupid and take every signal. Learn 3day setups first.
FREE
FXer MT5
Domeran OU
5 (1)
Utilitaires
An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics. Register Create an API token Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine) Fill in the API token Follow analytics for better trading !!! Currently in beta-testing !!! At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, man
FREE
FXer MT4
Domeran OU
5 (1)
Utilitaires
An EA to export trading history for FXer - Journaling and Analytics. Register Create an API token Put EA on any chart (any TF is fine) Fill in the API token Follow analytics for better trading !!! Currently in beta-testing !!! At FXer, our mission is clear: to empower traders like you with the tools needed to excel in the ever-changing world of trading. We are committed to providing top-tier, data-driven market analysis and trading intelligence, ensuring you can make well-informed decisions, man
FREE
Filtrer:
Tumelo Tshabalala
29
Tumelo Tshabalala 2025.08.11 08:07 
 

Good work indeed. Very easy to use and to identify lucrative trades. May also request that you review the green and red days colors-change the colors to be more lighter.

Cal Morgan
18
Cal Morgan 2025.01.10 13:15 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

WimConrad
44
WimConrad 2024.12.04 14:01 
 

This is perfect for the intended use for three day setups - excellent work!

Leo Tan
78
Leo Tan 2024.11.27 02:02 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis