RnR indicator
- Indicatori
- Domeran OU
- Versione: 4.4
- Aggiornato: 8 settembre 2025
Rinse and Repeat indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.
Indicator daily features:
- Daily close/high/low
- Weekly open/high/low/close
- Month open/high/low/close
- Daily breakouts
- Daily failed breakouts
- Asia/London/New York sessions
- Inside days
- Outside days
- Green days
- Red days
- Weekly breakouts
- Week dividers
- Dashboard with bar end countdown and running PnL
This is perfect for the intended use for three day setups - excellent work!