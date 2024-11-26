RnR indicator

4.5

Rinse and Repeat indicator for 3 day/session/week setups.

Indicator daily features:

  • Daily close/high/low
  • Weekly open/high/low/close
  • Month open/high/low/close
  • Daily breakouts
  • Daily failed breakouts
  • Asia/London/New York sessions
  • Inside days
  • Outside days
  • Green days
  • Red days

Indicator weekly features:
  • Weekly breakouts
  • Week dividers
Indicator other features:
  • Dashboard with bar end countdown and running PnL




Recensioni 4
WimConrad
44
WimConrad 2024.12.04 14:01 
 

This is perfect for the intended use for three day setups - excellent work!

Tumelo Tshabalala
29
Tumelo Tshabalala 2025.08.11 08:07 
 

Good work indeed. Very easy to use and to identify lucrative trades. May also request that you review the green and red days colors-change the colors to be more lighter.

